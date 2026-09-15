Milan striker Ramos desperate to score against former club Benfica

AC Milan striker Goncalo Ramos said he “definitely wants to score” against his former side Benfica in the Europa League, though insisted he would not celebrate.

The Rossoneri begin their 2026-27 Europa League campaign at home against the Portuguese outfit, where Ramos rose through the ranks.

After making his senior debut in 2019-20, Ramos made 64 appearances in the Primeira Liga for Benfica, scoring 30 goals and providing three assists before joining Paris Saint-Germain in a reported â‚¬65 move.

Ramos joined Milan this summer and has scored just once in four matches, though is desperate to find the back of the net against his boyhood club.

“I won’t celebrate because Benfica is my ‘home’Â so to speak,” said the 25-year-old.

“I spent more time at Benfica than I did at my family's home, so I don’t want to celebrate.

“I definitely want to score, without a doubt. If possible, more than one, but I won’t celebrate.

“Whether I score or don’t, I believe that the most important thing is that the team wins, even if I’m not the main man or the one who wins the game.

“Running is part of the player I am and it’s what the coach asks of me, as well as what the team needs.”

The finishing touches Â pic.twitter.com/e6SWdPj4mg â€” AC Milan (@acmilan) September 15, 2026

Milan have never lost a major European match against Benfica in six previous meetings (W4 D2), including defeating them in two European Cup finals in 1963 and 1990.

Benfica have only faced Bayern Munich (D3 L10) and Inter (D3 L4) more often in major European competition without winning than Milan (D2 L4).

Milan boss Ruben Amorim led Manchester United to the 2024-25 Europa League final, losing 1-0 to Tottenham, though he is hoping to go a step further with Milan.

“We're in the competition and we want to win,” Amorim said.

“It’s difficult to look at the tournament and say whether we’re among the big favourites or not.

“I think there are lots of great teams and a lot of them will have a chance of getting to the final.”