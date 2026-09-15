The Emmys Red Carpet Crowns Boho Waves the It Hair Trend for Fall: How To Style

If last night was any indication, the era of ultra-sleek, slicked-back red carpet hair may finally be loosening its grip. Long, loose boho waves flooded the 78th Emmy Awards red carpet, with Sarah Pidgeon, Olivia Munn, Quinta Brunson and Selena Gomez all embracing touchably soft, effortlessly wavy hair.

For the past several years, red carpet beauty has been dominated by the same nostalgia driving fashion: first the '90s revival, then Y2K, followed by the minimalist â€œclean girlâ€ aesthetic. Hair followed suit with slicked-back buns, snatched ponytails, sculptural updos and polished styles designed to look almost impossibly smooth.

But the trend cycle is turning once again. Fashion has already been flirting with the return of boho. We’ve been seeing the return of suede, romantic blouses, and flowing silhouettes, and now hair appears to be following.

Instead of looking to the late '90s and early aughts, we’re moving toward the softer, freer aesthetic that defined the late 2000s and 2010s, heavily influenced by the undone glamour of the '70s. The difference this time around? The new boho wave feels less festival-ready and more refined.

Rather than overly styled curls or perfectly uniform beach waves, the Emmys red carpet was filled with airy texture, brushed-out bends and hair that actually movedâ€”signaling that fall’s biggest hair trend may be about letting loose, quite literally.