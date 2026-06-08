Los mercados de valores caen y el petróleo sube a medida que el conflicto en Oriente Medio se intensifica y el auge de la inteligencia artificial flaquea

Introduction: Markets hit by Iran crisis and tech sell-off

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Stock markets across Asia-Pacific countries are in retreat today, as investors fear a rise in US interest rates, renewed conflict in the Middle East, and an end to the AI boom.

Major bourses are all in the red; South Korea's KOSPI index fell by amost 9% at one point, forcing trading to be briefly suspended, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index is 3.8% lower.

The sell-off followed a painful Friday on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 fell by 2.64%.

Friday's drop was triggered by a surprisingly strong US employment report, which left many traders concluding that the next move in US interest rates will be up, not down.

Technology stocks have also been pummelled in recent days, on fears that the AI race is turning into a battle over who can raise, and spend, the most money, as ChatGPT and Anthropic prepare to float on the stock market.

Add in renewed conflict in the Middle East today, and it's a recipe for more losses across global marketsâ€¦

Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, explains:

double quotation mark Things could get a bit hairier today in the markets after a flare-up in geopolitical tensions over the weekend. Iran launched strikes on Israel for its attacks on Hezbollah targets in Beirut, leaving a nervous wait for the Israeli response. There is the heightened risk the war escalates again as peace talks between the US and a clearly emboldened Iran stall.

The agenda