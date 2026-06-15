Vance says a lot of Iran deal details to figure out, but U.S. has all the cards

Vice President JD Vance on Monday said after the U.S. and Iran struck a preliminary deal that “a lot” of details remain to be ironed out, but he expressed confidence that America has “all the cards” in subsequent talks.

Vance told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to be involved in those upcoming discussions â€” as well as its parliamentary speaker, Mohammad BagherÂ Ghalibaf, a hard-liner whose participation could signal that the regime’s conservative faction is on board with the deal.

The agreement reached Sunday would extend the U.S.-Iran ceasefire for 60 days and set up a framework for future negotiations about Tehran’s nuclear program and other key issues. The text of the preliminary deal has not been released.

A senior U.S. official told reporters later Monday that President Donald Trump, Vance and Ghalibaf have already signed the deal in the form of a memorandum of understanding.

An official signing ceremony is set for Friday in Geneva.

The details of the agreement will be made public within 24 to 48 hours, another U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss deal terms that haven’t been made public. But Trump, after traveling to France for the annual G7 summit, said he expected the MOU text to come out “sometime after Friday.”

Vance told CNBC on Monday morning that the deal’s two major prongs are reopening the Strait of Hormuz and clinching a long-term commitment that Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon. Trump has repeatedly stated that the war was started in order to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuke.

Vance indicated that if Iran abides by the deal’s commitments, it will be rewarded with loosened economic sanctions or other barriers, allowing Tehran “to be reinvited into the world economy.”