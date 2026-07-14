Lecciones aprendidas de las ganancias bancarias: desde las tarifas de IPO de SpaceX de Goldman Sachs hasta los recortes de empleos de AI de JPMorgan

SpaceX celebrates their IPO at the Nasdaq on June 12th, 2026.

Investment bankers were paid $500 million for the privilege of taking SpaceX public last month, with leads Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley getting the biggest shares at about $100 million each.

But that’s just part of the bonanza in fees from the largest IPO in history.

There was also the investment grade debt offering that many of the same banks handled days after the IPO, and the possibility of managing the wealth of newly minted millionaires and billionaires.

On top of that, Goldman and Morgan Stanley likely reaped so-called soft dollars from the SpaceX initial public offering, according toÂ Jay Ritter,Â professor emeritus of finance at the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business.

That’s a term for fees, paid in the form of trading or research commissions, that hedge funds give investment banks for a slice of an oversubscribed IPO, Ritter said.

Still, while executives will almost certainly speak to the pipeline of future deals they expect the rest of the year, Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo doesn’t expect a lot of detail on just how much revenue came from SpaceX.

“I don’t expect any granularity around any one specific IPO,” Mayo told CNBC.

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â€” Hugh Son