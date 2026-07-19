Volkswagen deal with EV maker Xpeng shows how China tech threatens Western automakers

In 1984, Volkswagen partnered with a Chinese automaker because it was required by Chinese law.

Now the German company is partnering with Chinese automakers because it wants to use their technology.

Volkswagen Group today maintains the original joint ventures it made with Chinese automakers in those early days of its foray into what has become the world’s largest car market. But the fact that it is now relying on firms such as Chinese EV maker Xpeng for hardware and software underscore how the balance of power in the automotive industry is shifting toward the companies that produce these now high-value components. Chinese companies are proving they can do it faster, often cheaper, than anyone else.

VW Group, which has for much of the last few decades been a top-selling brand in China, has lately struggled to maintain its position.

Volkswagen’s China profits fell about 45 percent in 2025 â€” from roughly $2 billion to $1.1 billion.Â The company said in its annual report that it now faces intense competition from Chinese firms.

It is not a unique issue. Essentially every non-Chinese automaker is watching market share erode in the country as homegrown companies create vehicles that more directly serve what Chinese customers want.

In particular, Chinese buyers have a taste for what are often called “software-defined vehicles.” They are connected and updatable, and essentially allow drivers to do everything through a car they would do through a phone.

“The Chinese vehicle owner can do his banking using voice commands or order takeout to meet him when he arrives at his house, or do any number of things that seem a little unusual to us here in the West, because we just aren’t built that way,” said AutoForecast Solutions analyst Conrad Layson. “However, the Chinese buyer can’t do that in a Chinese-built Volkswagen, so they went where the convenience was. They were able to bring their digital lives along with them into and out of the car.”