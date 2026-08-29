National Park Service supports Trumps arch even though it would have adverse effects on other DC monuments, report says – live

National Park Service report admits Trump’s arch will have ‘adverse effects’ on existing monuments but not enough to stop it A new National Park Service report on Donald Trump's vast monumental arch acknowledges but downplays the importance of the fact that the 250ft-high structure will have adverse effects on a series of existing monuments, including views of the Washington Monument and the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials. The 133-page report released on Friday says the memorial arch is likely to disrupt the historical significance of dozens of sites near its planned location at the Arlington Memorial Bridge, near what the service calls National Historic Landmarks (NHLs), but describes those impacts as manageable. The adverse-effect findings for NHLs are driven primarily by â€œvisual, spatial, and night-time effects, rather than direct physical alterationâ€, the report says. â€œThe affected NHLs are generally those with identified contributing views toward the Monumental Core, the Potomac River corridor, Arlington National Cemetery, or Washington, D.C.'s symbolic landscape. The analysis treats the Arch's height, visibility, and illumination as the basis for adverse effects where those changes would alter contributing views, vistas, setting, feeling, or association.â€ Artist renderings and diagrams for Donald Trump's new triumphal arch released by the US Commission on Fine Arts that is planned to be built in Washington between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, photographed in April. Photograph: Jon Elswick/AP While the parks service says that it â€œacknowledges that the proposed undertaking would result in adverse effects to certainâ€ landmarks, the law â€œdoes not require that all harm be eliminated where avoidance would defeat the purpose of the undertakingâ€. Instead, the parks service argues, the law just â€œrequires the agency to undertake planning and actions necessary to minimize harm to the maximum extent possibleâ€. The report also notes that the height of the planned arch, â€œan approximately 250-foot-tall reinforced concrete structure clad in granite and ornamented by a central winged figure and two eagles, positioned above each Arch legâ€, creates problems, but was deemed essential to its â€œpurpose and needâ€. double quotation mark During and prior to the design process, various smaller Arch heights were evaluated to avoid, minimize, or mitigate impacts on historic properties, including NHLs. The smaller Arch heights were ultimately dismissed because they would have had greater impact on the cultural landscapes, specifically the views between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. The smaller designs fully obstructed this view, instead of framing it, and did not create any new viewing opportunities, by contrast to the proposed Arch, which would allow a less obstructed view through its central opening and provide new viewing opportunities. In addition, because the Arch is intended to celebrate 250 years of American independence, the smaller heights were not considered representative of this milestone, unlike the 250-foot Arch proposed in the undertaking.

Key events

Pete Hegseth, the former Fox News weekend host now overseeing the US quagmire in Iran as Donald Trump's â€œcentral castingâ€ defense secretary, has denied that he is considering a run for the presidency in 2028, as NBC reported earlier on Friday. In keeping with the dignity of his office, Hegseth issued his statement as a response to a social media post about the report from a betting app. â€œ100% false,â€ he wrote. â€œWe told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous â€˜sources.'â€

Trump claims Venezuela has granted US ‘majority control’ of more than 65bn barrels of its oil reserves Donald Trump claimed on Friday that Venezuela's president, Delcy RodrÃ­guez, had agreed to surrender more than 65bn barrels of the nation's proven oil reserves to â€œmajority US controlâ€. The terms of the agreement remain to be seen, but the US president said on his social-media platform that it had been brokered â€œthrough a partnership with â private businessâ€ by his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, and defense secretary, Pete Hegseth. Trump promised that this â€œtransactionâ€ would double US oil reserves and â€œsubstantially lower Gas Prices for all Americans, long into the futureâ€. Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration was â€œin advanced talks with Venezuela for the U.S. to take a direct stake in more than a dozen oil fields that house nearly one-third of the country's massive energy reservesâ€. The discussion was reportedly over a US stake in Venezuela's most promising oil-and-gas fields, with some 90bn barrels of proven reserves. Trump might also be taking personal credit for new production deals that Chevron and other US energy companies are expected to sign next week in Caracas, according to the Journal. Securing access to Venezuela's oil reserves through military action would make good on one of Trump's earliest governing ideas: to openly use American troops to â€œtake the oilâ€ from foreign nations dependent on the US military for security. In 2011, when he was publicly considering a run for the presidency, Trump told the Fox host Bill O'Reilly that he was against withdrawing US troops from Iraq. â€œI like the old system better: You won a war, you stay there, and you keep the oil,â€ Trump said. â€œYou stay and protect the oil, and you take the oil and you take whatever is necessary for them and you take what's necessary for us and we pay ourselves back $1.5tn or more,â€ Trump went on. â€œIf you look at wars over the years â€“ and I study wars, okay? My whole life is a war â€“ you look at wars over the years: a country goes in, they conquer and they stay â€¦ So, in a nutshell, we go in, we take over the second largest oil fields, and we stay.â€ Five months later, after a US-led air campaign forced Colonel Muammar Gaddafi from power in Libya â€“ and Trump had decided not to challenge Obama for the presidency, after being mocked by him at the White House correspondents' dinner â€“ Trump argued on his YouTube channel that the administration should have waited longer to aid the Libyan rebels, to force them to agree to surrender half of their country's oil reserves. â€œWhat we should've done is, we should've asked the rebels when they came to us â€“ and they came to us; they were being routed by Gaddafi, they were being decimated – we should've said, â€˜We'll help you, but we want 50% of your oil,'â€ Trump said. â€œThey would've said, â€˜How about 75%?'â€

Fresh from campaigning at the Iowa state fair for Republican congressman Zach Nunn, in apparent violation of federal law, US defense secretary and former Fox News weekend host Pete Hegseth has reportedly told close friends and associates that he is considering a run for the presidency in 2028, according to NBC News. â€œHegseth and his wife, Jennifer, have floated the idea of a presidential run for the past few months, believing he has some of the same attributes that have made Donald Trump popular with the MAGA movement,â€ two people described as familiar with the conversations said. â€œTrump's core voters appreciate Hegseth's toughness, defiance and conservative stance on social issues, the sources told NBC, in what sounded like the launch of a trial balloon to gauge sentiment. A year ago, the same outlet reported that, according to two people, Hegseth had â€œprivately discussed the idea of running for political office next year in Tennesseeâ€, and had â€œspecifically mentioned a possible campaign for governor in Tennesseeâ€. Hegseth did not launch that bid and the Republican nominee for Tennessee governor is the US senator Marsha Blackburn. â€œSecretary Hegseth is not running for president, and his main priority is leading the War Department,â€ chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement to NBC. â€œAll other speculation is foolishâ€.

Iowa state fair asked Turning Point USA activists to stop heckling Democrats â€“ report Activists for Turning Point USA, the rightwing youth group founded by the late Charlie Kirk, were asked to stop creating viral videos of themselves heckling Democratic candidates at the Iowa state fair, in line with the fair's regulations, according to the Iowa political reporter Laura Belin. Belin, who runs the well-regarded Bleeding Heartland blog, explained on her Substack and on a radio show she co-hosts on KHOI in Ames that the fair's organizers told the Turning Point activists that the heckling of Democrats, including Rob Sand, the state auditor and Democratic nominee for governor, violated rules for groups that register booths at the fair against interfering with the public or other vendors. Other targets of the heckling included the Democratic nominee for the Senate, Josh Turek, and Senator Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat and potential 2028 presidential candidate. A report by Laura Belin on the heckling of Democrats at the Iowa state fair this month by Turning Point USA activists that prompted intervention by fair organizers. Belin's report was illustrated by video shot by a 19-year-old Turning Point activist of herself and a 29-year-old colleague (who is a Republican party official in Wisconsin) trailing Sand and loudly shouting: â€œYou're a socialist! Boo!â€ and: â€œSoy boy! Soy boy!â€ at him as he attended the fair earlier this month. After Sand spoke at the fair, he told reporters: â€œThey're kids,â€ before adding that his message to his own supporters was: â€œDon't behave like the kids from Turning Point USA.â€ â€œThere will always be people who shout things at politicians walking around the fair, but what the Turning Point activists were doing was kind of on a different level,â€ Belin noted.

National Park Service report admits Trump’s arch will have ‘adverse effects’ on existing monuments but not enough to stop it A new National Park Service report on Donald Trump's vast monumental arch acknowledges but downplays the importance of the fact that the 250ft-high structure will have adverse effects on a series of existing monuments, including views of the Washington Monument and the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials. The 133-page report released on Friday says the memorial arch is likely to disrupt the historical significance of dozens of sites near its planned location at the Arlington Memorial Bridge, near what the service calls National Historic Landmarks (NHLs), but describes those impacts as manageable. The adverse-effect findings for NHLs are driven primarily by â€œvisual, spatial, and night-time effects, rather than direct physical alterationâ€, the report says. â€œThe affected NHLs are generally those with identified contributing views toward the Monumental Core, the Potomac River corridor, Arlington National Cemetery, or Washington, D.C.'s symbolic landscape. The analysis treats the Arch's height, visibility, and illumination as the basis for adverse effects where those changes would alter contributing views, vistas, setting, feeling, or association.â€ Artist renderings and diagrams for Donald Trump's new triumphal arch released by the US Commission on Fine Arts that is planned to be built in Washington between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, photographed in April. Photograph: Jon Elswick/AP While the parks service says that it â€œacknowledges that the proposed undertaking would result in adverse effects to certainâ€ landmarks, the law â€œdoes not require that all harm be eliminated where avoidance would defeat the purpose of the undertakingâ€. Instead, the parks service argues, the law just â€œrequires the agency to undertake planning and actions necessary to minimize harm to the maximum extent possibleâ€. The report also notes that the height of the planned arch, â€œan approximately 250-foot-tall reinforced concrete structure clad in granite and ornamented by a central winged figure and two eagles, positioned above each Arch legâ€, creates problems, but was deemed essential to its â€œpurpose and needâ€. double quotation mark During and prior to the design process, various smaller Arch heights were evaluated to avoid, minimize, or mitigate impacts on historic properties, including NHLs. The smaller Arch heights were ultimately dismissed because they would have had greater impact on the cultural landscapes, specifically the views between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. The smaller designs fully obstructed this view, instead of framing it, and did not create any new viewing opportunities, by contrast to the proposed Arch, which would allow a less obstructed view through its central opening and provide new viewing opportunities. In addition, because the Arch is intended to celebrate 250 years of American independence, the smaller heights were not considered representative of this milestone, unlike the 250-foot Arch proposed in the undertaking.

DHS confirms ICE arrest of far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that ICE has arrested far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos. Yiannopoulos is a British-born provocateur who wrote for Steve Bannon's Breitbart before serving as an intern for Marjorie Taylor Greene, the former Maga congresswoman, and took credit for arranging to have the white supremacist Nick Fuentes dine with Donald Trump and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at Mar-Lago in 2022. A DHS spokesperson said in a written statement sent to the Guardian: double quotation mark On August 27, ICE arrested Milo Yiannopoulos, an illegal alien from the United Kingdom, at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in Kenner, Louisiana. Yiannopoulos legally entered the country on May 14, 2019, through New York City, New York. He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation's laws. Yiannopoulos was issued a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge on July 22, after failing to show up for his immigration hearing. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal. DHS reversed the horrendous Biden-era policy that allowed aliens in our country illegally to jet around our country. Under President Trump, DHS will no longer tolerate this. This administration is working diligently to ensure that aliens in our country illegally can no longer fly unless it is out of our country to self-deport. Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $3,000 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return. The DHS then posted a version of this statement on social media, with a photograph of Yiannopoulos in detention. A former ally of Yiannopoulos, the far-right influencer Laura Loomer, took credit on social media for getting him arrested.

‘He’s lazy and doesn’t raise money’: Cornyn slams Paxton campaign as competitive Texas Senate race inches closer John Cornyn, the incumbent Republican senator from Texas, slammed Ken Paxton â€“Â the attorney general who won the GOP primary earlier this year. â€œPaxton's a poor campaigner,â€ Cornyn told the Texas Tribune. â€œHe's lazy and doesn't raise money. And he basically is not offering a very compelling case for his election. He's making this harder than it needs to be. But so be it â€“ we are where we are.â€ Paxton received Donald Trump's endorsement before beating Cornyn in a runoff election, after neither candidate received 50% of the vote in the initial primary. The scandal-plagued nominee was impeached in 2023 after being accused of corruption, and reported to the FBI. He was later acquitted in a trial in the Texas senate, where his wife was a state senator but not allowed to cast a vote. Paxton was also indicted on charges of felony securities fraud that could have led to a prison sentence, but the case was dismissed after a 2024 pre-trial diversion agreement. And last year his wife of 38 years, Angela Paxton, filed for divorce â€œon biblical groundsâ€, citing adultery. He'll now face Democratic upstart and state lawmaker James Talarico in the November general election. Cornyn told the Texas Tribune that he was still â€œa good Republicanâ€ and does not support Talarico's policies, but lamented how competitive the match-up had become according to recent polling. â€œThis is unfortunately shaping up to be a close and I hope not disastrous election,â€ Cornyn told the Tribune. â€œBut it ain't looking good right now.â€ The outgoing senator said that he was tapping into his vast donor base to raise money in competitive races across the country, instead of focusing it on Paxton's race in Texas. â€œWhat I'm doing is I'm raising money to help in places like New Hampshire and Michigan and Alaska, and some of these other states where I think we've got close races,â€ he told the outlet, suggesting that Trump could use the vast resources of his Super Pac â€“Â Maga Inc â€“Â to help Paxton's campaign. â€œHe [Trump] could write a check if he wanted Paxton to be the nominee, with all his wrinkles and warts â€“ then it's a simple solution to that,â€ Cornyn added.

Here’s a recap of the day so far Donald Trump said today that he will authorize cattle ranchers and farmers to process their own food . The president has faced backlash in recent days from his own party for suspending higher tariffs on 300,000 metric tons of foreign beef to lower grocery store prices. Several Republicans and industry groups say this is a short-term solution that will hinder cattle ranchers from building out their herd, amid a 75-year low. Trump's latest move comes after his interview with conservative commentator Glenn Beck this week â€“Â where the radio host implored Trump to â€œlook at the meat processing cartelâ€ and suggested easing regulations for ranchers to slaughter their own cattle. More here

Kevin Warsh, the chair of the Federal Reserve, warned that there are concerning signs that US inflation is running too high, meaning the central bank may have â€œwork to doâ€ unless price pressures ease. In his speech to the Jackson Hole symposium today, Warsh pointed to signs that some prices are rising rather faster than the central bank's 2% target. He indicated that he is more concerned about inflation, than the labor market, declaring that â€œthe Fed's predominant focus right now should be on prices.â€ More here

Meanwhile, a federal judge has denied Trump's attempt to erase his hush-money conviction in New York again. Judge Alvin K Hellerstein rejected the president's third bid to move the state court case to federal court and have it dismissed on presidential immunity grounds. Hellerstein said in a ruling that the reasons Trump cited for renewing his request were â€œneither new nor legally sufficientâ€.

The president also posted an update on his botched â€“ and never-ending â€“ renovation of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool â€“Â quoting a message he received from an interior department official saying it would be open in a few weeks. Though Trump said that the message and the pictures were from this morning, as far as we can tell, the partial refilling of the pool referred to in the message was carried out two weeks ago, on Friday 7 August. Indeed, pictures of the pool from this morning, when a March on Washington rally took place, show it very much empty again. Workers have been trying to patch up the sealant, which is still peeling off.

Hegseth considering summoning top military officials to Quantico for second time â€“ report Keely Aouga Defense secretary Pete Hegseth is considering inviting senior military personnel back for an address at Marine Corps Base Quantico this year, according to the Wall Street Journal (paywall). Last September, Hegseth summoned military commanders to Quantico, where he delivered an astonishing keynote speech addressing a department-wide initiative to reform its so-called â€œwokeâ€ narrative. â€œWe became â€˜the woke department',â€ Hegseth said last year. â€œNot any more. We're done with that shit.â€ Among the many targets Hegseth attacked in his speech, he declared the end of â€œrace- and gender-based promotionsâ€, fat-shamed US troops and told them they couldn't have beards, and said that if women could pass his â€œhighest male standardâ€ physical tests, â€œexcellent. If not, it is what it is.â€

A conservative strategist called for â€˜getting rid of Trump' three years ago. Could he be his next press secretary? Jeremy Barr In 2016, a month before the presidential election that Donald Trump would win, the longtime Republican strategist Scott Jennings described him as â€œa vulgar, crude, braggadocious, desperate-to-impress playboy who tends to view most everything through a sexual lensâ€. After Trump's loss in the 2020 election, Jennings excoriated Trump's conduct during the January 6 Capitol insurrection, saying he â€œclearly violated his oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the constitution to the best of [his] abilityâ€. When Trump was in the political wilderness in 2022, Jennings said the party â€œ[needs] a new nomineeâ€, later encouraging the Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, to launch a primary challenge. â€œThere's only one strategy for getting rid of Trump: it's to beat his ass,â€ he said the following year. So why exactly is the 48-year-old conservative TV pundit being considered â€œan early favoriteâ€ to serve as Trump's top spokesperson, replacing the departing Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary? The answer can be traced to Jennings's virtuosic ability to pivot (or shape-shift, as some critics might suggest) to land on the right political side. Scott Jennings speaks at the 2026 Algemeiner J100 Gala at Capitale in New York City on 9 March. Photograph: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images As soon as it became clear that Trump would in fact win the Republican nomination, in early 2024, Jennings became a bigger supporter than ever. And over the last few years, Jennings has emerged as a star in his own right: CNN's in-house Maga gladiator who is always game to appear on television and beat up any liberals that challenge him. Highlighting his transformation, Jennings appeared onstage with Trump in 2025, telling a rally crowd: â€œMichigan, we were flying in here today and I said: â€˜Look at these farms. I got to get a farm in Michigan, because when you own as many libs as I do, you gotta [get] a place to put them all.â€ Jennings's bombastic performances have made him a target of hatred for Democrats but won him praise â€“ and, most importantly, attention â€“ from conservatives, including those in Trump's circles, even as the president still reportedly holds some reservations about picking him as press secretary. Read Jeremy's full analysis here:

Treasury department proposes revoking Iran’s access to UAE banks Keely Aouga The treasury department has proposed a rule that would revoke Iran's access to UAE banks with ties to US financial institutions. In a statement released today, treasury secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the US's goal to cut Iran's economic lifeline, under so-called Operation Economic Outcast. â€œTreasury promised to sever every economic lifeline Tehran has left and finally end the threat of the Iranian regime,â€ said Bessent. â€œWe also warned that Iran's enablers cannot continue to enjoy access to the US dollar and the global financial system. Banque Misr UAE decided to find out the hard way, and today, we are taking the first step in holding it accountable for its continued, egregious support of the Iranian regime,â€ he added. According to the department, the Emirati branches of Banque Misr, Egypts second-largest bank, play a critical role in Iran's access to US dollars. The treasury estimates that between January 2024 and June 2026, Banque Misr UAE processed approximately $1.8bn for 103 companies that are potentially part of Iranian shadow banking networks. The Central Bank of Egypt confirmed that the rule does not affect any other Egyptian bank, according to a statement obtained by the Associated Press. Similarly, it does not extend to the Banque Misr's operations inside Egypt or to any of its overseas branches. The sanctions come as Trump's war against Iran passes surpasses its six-month mark, with no formal negotiations currently taking place.