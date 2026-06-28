Naz Reid emerge como objetivo comercial sorpresa de los Lakers en medio de la búsqueda del centro

With the NBA offseason well underway for the Los Angeles Lakers, the storied franchise continues to explore its options in terms of building around superstar Luka Doncic.

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Con la temporada baja de la NBA en marcha para Los Angeles Lakers, la histórica franquicia continúa explorando sus opciones en términos de construir alrededor de la superestrella Luka Doncic.

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After securing the future of rising star Austin Reaves, with both sides agreeing to a lucrative four-year deal, the Lakers’ top priority moving forward is to bring in an A-list center, which Doncic requested.

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Después de asegurar el futuro de la estrella en ascenso Austin Reaves, con ambas partes aceptando un lucrativo contrato de cuatro años, la principal prioridad de los Lakers en el futuro es traer un centro de primera, que Doncic solicitó.

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However, that’s a tall task, to say the least, as the best options available are in restricted free agency, with Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren, or through a trade.

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Sin embargo, esa es una tarea difícil, por decir lo menos, ya que las mejores opciones disponibles están en la agencia libre restringida, con Walker Kessler y Jalen Duren, o mediante un intercambio.

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Lakers Have 'Strong Interested' in Trading for Naz Reid

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Los Lakers tienen un “gran interés” en negociar por Naz Reid

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Interestingly enough, an unexpected trade target for the Lakers has emerged, with the team reportedly having “strong interest” in acquiring the recently traded Naz Reid of the Charlotte Hornets, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

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Curiosamente, ha surgido un objetivo comercial inesperado para los Lakers, y se informa que el equipo tiene un “gran interés” en adquirir al recientemente canjeado Naz Reid de los Charlotte Hornets, según Brett Siegel de ClutchPoints.

Naz Reid es un gran hombre en el que los Lakers tienen un gran interés, dijeron las fuentes, pero los Charlotte Hornets no han expresado a los equipos que lo pondrán a disposición después de estar involucrado en el intercambio de LaMelo Ball. Una breve nota sobre los Hornets: están muy abiertos a intercambiar a Miles Bridges, quien se espera que sea el próximo nombre que se traslade desde Charlotte.

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The ideal upgrade at center for the Lakers would be Kessler or Duren, as both are young players on the rise and could be the perfect fit for Doncic moving forward.

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La mejora ideal en el centro para los Lakers sería Kessler o Duren, ya que ambos son jugadores jóvenes en ascenso y podrían ser la opción perfecta para que Doncic avance.

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However, restricted free agency is tricky and not a route teams in the league like to go down, considering the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons could simply match any offer sheet signed by these players, and that’s what they are expected to do as of right now.

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Sin embargo, la agencia libre restringida es complicada y no es una ruta que a los equipos de la liga les guste tomar, considerando que Utah Jazz y Detroit Pistons podrían simplemente igualar cualquier hoja de oferta firmada por estos jugadores, y eso es lo que se espera que hagan a partir de ahora.

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That said, making a blockbuster trade to land a player like Reid might be the way to go if it becomes a realistic trade scenario for the Lakers.

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Dicho esto, realizar un intercambio exitoso para conseguir un jugador como Reid podría ser el camino a seguir si se convierte en un escenario comercial realista para los Lakers.

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Reid played seven seasons with the Timberwolves, and like Reaves, he’s been an undrafted success story. He put up solid numbers during his time in Minnesota as a player who can stretch the floor and impose his will in the paint while being one of the most durable big men in the league, as he’s played 70 games or more in five of his seven seasons.

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Reid jugó siete temporadas con los Timberwolves y, al igual que Reaves, ha sido una historia de éxito no reclutada en el draft. Obtuvo números sólidos durante su estadía en Minnesota como un jugador que puede estirar la cancha e imponer su voluntad en la pintura y al mismo tiempo ser uno de los hombres grandes más duraderos de la liga, ya que ha jugado 70 juegos o más en cinco de sus siete temporadas.

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He also won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2023-24.

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También ganó el premio al Sexto Hombre del Año de la NBA en 2023-24.

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During the 2025-26 campaign, Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.

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Durante la campaña 2025-26, Reid promedió 13,6 puntos, 6,2 rebotes, 2,2 asistencias, 1,0 bloqueos y 1,0 robos por partido, lanzando un 45,6 por ciento desde el campo y un 36,2 por ciento desde más allá del arco.

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