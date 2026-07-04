LeBron James ganando un último anillo con Miami Heat podría poner fin al debate GOAT

LeBron James is officially a free agent, and the Miami Heat are hoping that he will end his storybook career with the team that helped him win his first two NBA championships. The Heat have added Giannis Antetokounmpo, and if they can also add LeBron, this would be a historic offseason for Miami. James can help transform the Miami Heat from a 10 seed to a legitimate championship contender.

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LeBron James es oficialmente agente libre y el Miami Heat espera que termine su carrera de libro de cuentos con el equipo que lo ayudó a ganar sus dos primeros campeonatos de la NBA. El Heat ha agregado a Giannis Antetokounmpo, y si también pueden agregar a LeBron, esta sería una temporada baja histórica para Miami. James puede ayudar a transformar al Miami Heat de un puesto 10 a un contendiente legítimo al campeonato.

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LeBron cares about his legacy and wants to compete in the twilight of his NBA career. What would another championship mean for LeBron James?

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LeBron se preocupa por su legado y quiere competir en el ocaso de su carrera en la NBA. ¿Qué significaría otro campeonato para LeBron James?

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The Perfect Basketball Fit

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El ajuste perfecto para el baloncesto

11 de mayo de 2026; Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos; El delantero de Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James (23), controla el balón contra el guardia de Oklahoma City Thunder, Luguentz Dort (5), durante la primera mitad del cuarto juego de la segunda ronda de los Playoffs de la NBA de 2026 en Crypto.com Arena. Crédito obligatorio: Gary A. Vásquez-Imagn Imágenes | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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At 41, James is no longer expected to carry a franchise by himself. That's exactly why Miami makes so much sense. Giannis would remain the team's primary superstar, Bam would anchor one of the NBA's best defenses, and James could focus on doing what he has always done best, making everyone around him better.

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A los 41 años, ya no se espera que James lleve una franquicia por sí solo. Ésa es exactamente la razón por la que Miami tiene tanto sentido. Giannis seguiría siendo la principal superestrella del equipo, Bam sería el ancla de una de las mejores defensas de la NBA y James podría concentrarse en hacer lo que siempre ha hecho mejor: mejorar a todos los que lo rodean.

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Adding James would give the Heat elite size, playmaking, and championship experience. James would play the de facto point guard, no disrespect to Davion Mitchell.

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Agregar a James le daría al Heat tamaño de élite, capacidad de juego y experiencia de campeonato. James jugaría como base de facto, sin faltarle el respeto a Davion Mitchell.

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He will help control the game, facilitate the offense, and help the Heat score. LeBron can pick his spots offensively and dictate the flow and help create open shots for his teammates. LeBron emphasized that he wants to play for a contender and that he cares about happiness. He can regain his happiness in South Beach, and he will automatically make the Heat contenders.

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Ayudará a controlar el juego, facilitará la ofensiva y ayudará al Heat a anotar. LeBron puede elegir sus puntos ofensivamente, dictar el flujo y ayudar a crear tiros abiertos para sus compañeros de equipo. LeBron enfatizó que quiere jugar para un contendiente y que le importa la felicidad. Puede recuperar su felicidad en South Beach y automáticamente se convertirá en contendiente del Heat.

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A Storybook Ending

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Un final de libro de cuentos

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LeBron has accomplished so much during his illustrious 24-year career. He brought two championships to the Miami Heat, and one each for Cleveland and Los Angeles. He is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. He has four MVP awards and four Finals MVPs.

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LeBron ha logrado mucho durante su ilustre carrera de 24 años. Le trajo dos campeonatos al Miami Heat, uno para Cleveland y uno para Los Ángeles. Es el máximo anotador de todos los tiempos de la NBA. Tiene cuatro premios MVP y cuatro MVP de Finales.

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He is one of the greatest players of all time. His story is still not finished, and he can still add to his insane legacy. Miami is where he won his first championship, and the Heat helped transform him from an individual superstar into a champion. The organization helped shape his career as one of the league's young greats. If he returns to Miami for one last run, this would create a great full-circle moment.

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Es uno de los mejores jugadores de todos los tiempos. Su historia aún no está terminada y aún puede ampliar su loco legado. Miami es donde ganó su primer campeonato y el Heat ayudó a transformarlo de una superestrella individual a un campeón. La organización ayudó a darle forma a su carrera como uno de los jóvenes grandes de la liga. Si regresa a Miami para una última carrera, esto crearía un gran momento de cierre del círculo.

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Would A Fifth Ring End The GOAT Debate?

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¿Un quinto anillo pondría fin al debate sobre la CABRA?

Fecha desconocida 1997; Miami, Florida, Estados Unidos; FOTO DE ARCHIVO; El delantero de los Chicago Bulls #91 DENNIS RODMAN es retenido del oficial por el guardia #23 MICHAEL JORDAN contra el Miami Heat en el Miami Arena durante la temporada 1996-97. Crédito obligatorio: Foto de USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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The debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan has lasted for years and likely never will completely disappear.

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El debate entre LeBron James y Michael Jordan ha durado años y probablemente nunca desaparecerá por completo.

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If LeBron can win one more ring with the Heat, his argument could become even more compelling. Winning five championships across three different teams would be a huge accomplishment. LeBron's longevity is already impressive, but adding one more championship would be so sweet. LeBron has a chance to add to his impressive legacy, and another ring would mean a lot to him and the Miami Heat.

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Si LeBron puede ganar un anillo más con el Heat, su argumento podría volverse aún más convincente. Ganar cinco campeonatos en tres equipos diferentes sería un gran logro. La longevidad de LeBron ya es impresionante, pero agregar un campeonato más sería muy agradable. LeBron tiene la oportunidad de ampliar su impresionante legado, y otro anillo significaría mucho para él y el Miami Heat.

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