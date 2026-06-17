Titans not worried about Ward's accuracy woes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Cam Ward has had some accuracy issues at times during OTAs over the past couple of weeks, but the Tennessee Titans’ coaching staff isn’t concerned.

Titans coaches stressed Tuesday that they still believe Ward is the right guy to quarterback their team and have full confidence that he’ll be fine.

“Every quarterback is going to miss a couple here and there,” first-year head coach Robert Saleh said. “I would say Brock Purdy’s one of the most accurate quarterbacks in all of football, and he would miss a lot of throws, and that’s OK. These guys are all working on a few things here and there.”

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Still learning a new offense, Ward also is getting acclimated to new receivers Carnell Tate and Wan’Dale Robinson. Ward said there’s a feeling-out process between himself and his new pass catchers that can only be eliminated by getting more reps.

The second-year quarterback said he’s trying some new things during practice that he’d eventually want to take to game day.

“Every play,” Ward said, when asked how much he’s experimenting. “It just depends what coverage our defense presents.

“Our defense is real good at disguising, so me seeing it faster and then already knowing what route I want to get to while I’m dropping back and then declaring whether I have to move in the pocket or not to get to the check down.”

New Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is focused on helping Ward grasp the offense and operate it smoothly. Daboll wants Ward to be on the same page as pass catchers, which comes from spending extensive time in the film room and on the field.

Ward had a better day during the start of minicamp Tuesday, including a couple of very tight window throws to Tate and Robinson.

“We’re making good progress,” Daboll said. “You have to make the mistakes, and you have to see it. We’re still learning. But I’m very pleased with where he’s at; he understands the offense well. I think his feet are really good. His eye discipline, his vision down the field. Cam can make all the throws.”