Yoro insists Man Utd can win Premier League title this season

Leny Yoro says Manchester United must aim to become Premier League champions in 2026-27.

The Red Devils are entering their first full season with Michael Carrick at the helm, having recovered impressively from a slow start under Ruben Amorim to finish third last term.

They were sixth when Amorim was sacked in January, but Carrick achieved 12 wins in his 17 Premier League games in charge in 2025-26 (D3 L2) to land the permanent job.

Had the season started when Carrick took the reins on an interim basis on January 13, United would have won the title, as their 39 points from 17 games were three more than the next-best side, as eventual champions Arsenal earned 36 points in that time.Â

And Yoro sees no reason why that form cannot continue when United begin the new campaign against newly promoted Hull City on August 22.

Asked if United should be targeting the title, Yoro told reporters on Sunday: “Of course. We’re Man Utd, so we have to think like that.Â

“And I know we have the potential to do it, so we have to do it.

“The mood is really good. We work really hard, and outside the pitch, we have a good vibe, a good mood.

“So, the target this season is to win every game, to be honest. For the team to be the best, for myself to do good games every time, to win trophies, and to be at the top.”

Our Reds, in blue Â pic.twitter.com/iDVDO3uVBo â€” Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 2, 2026

Yoro has made 53 Premier League appearances since joining United from Lille in 2024, 32 of which came in 2025-26 â€“ albeit 14 of those outings came from the bench.

United have won two and lost one of their pre-season friendlies to date, going down 1-0 to Wrexham before beating Rosenborg 5-0 and Atletico Madrid 2-1.

They go up against European champions Paris Saint-Germain next, in Gothenburg next Saturday.