Sen. Moreno says Rep. Max Miller should not serve in the House for allegedly abusing his daughter

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, on Sunday said his former son-in-law Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, “should not serve in the House” over allegations of domestic abuse made by Miller’s ex-wife Emily Moreno, who is Bernie Moreno’s daughter.

Miller, who is running for Â reelection, has denied the allegations Â and has sued his ex-wife for defamation.

In a post on X Sunday, Bernie Moreno wrote, “If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives.”

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, attends the Ways and Means Committee hearing on the priorities of the Treasury Department on June 4, 2026, where Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images

Police reports obtained by ABC News show that Emily Moreno alleged multiple incidents of physical violence during their marriage and divorce proceedings.

In his Sunday post, Bernie Moreno wrote that he had “hoped to keep this matter private but Max Miller’s increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior has made that impossible.”

Miller replied to Moreno’s post, saying “If my daughter said the same thing to me, I personally wouldn’t wait two years before holding him accountable. You know this isn’t true and the only reason you are speaking out now is to hide from your own media circus. This is all political.”

Asked about Emily Moreno’s allegations, Miller’s office directed ABC News to a past social media post in which it said, “The facts speak for themselves: the court has continued to permit him Â joint custodyÂ of his child. If there were credible evidence supporting these outrageous accusations, that simply would not be the case. Congressman Miller will continue to vigorously defend his reputation against false and reckless allegations designed to inflame public opinion rather than reflect reality. This narrative has gone on long enough.”

Earlier Sunday, Miller addressed the allegations against him in a live X video, vowing to remain in his race and win his November election. Miller went through each allegation against him, categorically denying them and uploading court documents that he says exonerate him to a Â publicly available dropbox. Â

“This election is just more about winning a seat in November for the Republican Party, this election to me is about my family and about our daughter and keeping our values here and holding the media and other individuals accountable who have been incredibly reckless,” Miller said in the video.

The allegations come amid Miller’s reelection bid in Ohio’s 7th Congressional District, which is seen as a safe Republican seat, and have led to calls from some Democratic members of Congress for an ethics investigation and his resignation.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, speaks to reporters during a vote in the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol Building on July 20, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Miller, a former Trump White House aide, was married to Emily Moreno from 2022 to 2024 and the two have a 2-year-old daughter.

In the police reports, Moreno told police officers that Miller “threw her against the wall, which resulted in an obvious grab mark on her upper arm” and had previously “held a gun to her head” and threw hot water on her. According to the police report, Moreno also recounts her child telling her “Daddy kill you.”

Additionally, the report shows Moreno told the police that her daughter received physical injuries while in Miller’s care.

Miller was never charged with a crime and the Department of Children and Family Services did not find evidence to substantiate allegations of child abuse, according to records released in court filings.

Miller denies abusing his wife or daughter. In a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, he has argued that this is a “repeated pattern” of false accusations by his wife meant “to ruin my reputation, gain an edge in custody and litigation matters, and seek revenge.”

Then-Rep.-elect Max Miller, R-Ohio, arrives for new member orientation check-in and program registration with Emily Moreno in Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2022. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP Photo

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham alleged in her 2021 memoir that she had been physically abused by her partner while working at the White House. She later identified that man as Miller in a Washington Post op-ed. She claims that she told White House officials at the time about the alleged abuse and they failed to take action.

The White House declined to comment on allegations of abuse by Miller towards Grisham or Moreno.

In July, Grisham sued Miller, saying he violated the terms of their settlement when discussing their case in his denials of Moreno’s allegations. According to Grisham's Â complaint, their agreement prohibited either party from making disparaging statements.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated.