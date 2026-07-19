Messi admits World Cup meeting with Yamal crazy after iconic photoshoot

Lionel Messi has described it as â€œcrazyâ€ that he will face Lamine Yamal in Sunday's World Cup final after famously posing for a photograph with the Spain star as a baby.

The iconic image, taken in 2007, shows a 20-year-old Messi holding five-month-old Yamal during a Barcelona charity photoshoot after the winger's parents won a raffle prize.

Speaking during a World Cup event in New York, Messi reflected on the remarkable story.

â€œThat photo is incredible,â€ he said.

â€œThe fact that we're both playing in the World Cup now is crazy.â€

Yamal has enjoyed a meteoric rise since making his Barcelona debut at the age of 15 and now wears the club's famous number 10 shirt once worn by Messi.

After helping Spain win Euro 2024, the 19-year-old is now aiming to add a World Cup winners' medal to his growing list of achievements.

Messi was full of praise for the teenager but made it clear Argentina will do everything possible to stop him in Sunday's final.

â€œHe's one of the best players in the world right now,â€ Messi said.

â€œI wish him luck because his success will be Barcelona's success.

â€œWe'll try to stop him from playing at his best. Spain have a great team, not just him.

â€œHe's a tremendous player, a global star. He's 19 years old and has his whole career ahead of him. I wish him the best, but we'll give everything to make sure he doesn't become world champion this time.â€

Messi appeared alongside Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Spain captain Rodri at the event, which was hosted by former England defender Rio Ferdinand and comedian Kevin Hart.

After the news conference, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni shared an embrace with Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, who was one of the instructors when Scaloni completed his UEFA Pro Licence in Spain.

The event also featured appearances from NFL legend Tom Brady, tennis great Novak Djokovic and NBA star Kevin Durant, who all took part in a question-and-answer session.