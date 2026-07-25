📸 Sports world reacts to LeBron's big move

LeBron James is heading to the City of Brotherly Love.

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The four-time NBA champion is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Friday morning. He joins a team with former MVP Joel Embiid, former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and two-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey.

Philadelphia became a legit destination for James after it acquired Brown in a stunning trade on July 1. The 76ers were among multiple suitors, including the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, that inquired about James’ services after he informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he wasn’t returning to the team.

Embiid, Brown and Maxey had all been in communication with James during his free agency saga, with Maxey leading the charge, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on July 14. The recruiting paid off just 10 days later.

The sports world reacted accordingly to James signing with the 76ers.

James opens up on his decision

James gave his reasoning behind why he chose the 76ers on X, saying that he wasn’t ready to stop playing and that he wants to win a championship.

this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give. The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all â€” LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home! ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ«¡ðŸ‘‘ â€” LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

Sports world chimes in on James’ decision

James’ new teammate Jaylen Brown immediately made a tweet that said: “#throwtheballup,” while Caitlin Clark was in a news conference and reacted live after finding out about the trade.

#throwtheballup â€” Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 24, 2026

Welcome to the city! Let me know when you tryna tee it up ðŸŒðŸ½â›³ï¸ @KingJames â€” Saquon Barkley (@saquon) July 24, 2026

pic.twitter.com/K9MQ5kY1p4 â€” Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 24, 2026

Oh ðŸ˜§ https://t.co/w0phIig62z â€” Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) July 24, 2026

We move. #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/mHkgIKveaz â€” Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) July 24, 2026

Philly on tilt ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘‘ â€” MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 24, 2026

That Lebron jersey at the frats at Penn State day longs are gonna be tough https://t.co/wfe3ACg01j â€” Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) July 24, 2026

I said Philly was a option he got a big man in Joel he got a all star wing in jay brown, and then he got two young killa one who was just a all star in maxey and then VJ edge come I said this was one them teams https://t.co/cM5W7IkPQj â€” ÙŽ (@monstatrezz) July 24, 2026

ðŸ‘‘â€¼ï¸#TrustedTheProcess https://t.co/ABuOZsampj â€” Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) July 24, 2026

Is Philly starting 5 better than the warriors 2017 5?ðŸ¤”ðŸ¤” â€” Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) July 24, 2026

I’m a 76ers fan now ðŸ‘‘ â€” Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) July 24, 2026

This team is stacked https://t.co/AlpAmXxwso â€” Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 24, 2026

Ring Season ðŸ’ pic.twitter.com/BcwI6kEze8 â€” Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) July 24, 2026