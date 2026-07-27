Chelsea are not done in the transfer market, says Alonso, who hatches plan to pair Rogers and Palmer

Xabi Alonso says Chelsea's work in the transfer market is not yet done and is confident the club has a â€œclear planâ€ for the way forward.

Chelsea's philosophy has often appeared muddled over recent seasons due to a huge turnover in players and a focus on prioritising youth over experience. The results on the field have been underwhelming and they head into 2026/27 without European football.

Alonso is an exciting appointment as head coach and he has been backed this summer with the signings of Morgan Rogers, Marco Palestra, Geovany Quenda and Emmanuel Emegha. France international Maxence Lacroix is also poised to move to Stamford Bridge from Crystal Palace.

The Spaniard hinted there could be more arrivals as well as several exits as the club looks to trim a squad that now carries almost 40 senior professionals.

â€œWe need to know that there will probably still be some movement,â€ said Alonso, speaking from Sydney on the club's pre-season tour.

â€œWe need to be flexible and quick to act. The main thing is that we have a clear idea, a clear plan that we have built.

â€œIt will probably change before the transfer window closes.

â€œWe want a squad with the right balance between quality and mentality.

â€œThose things need to match in terms of maturity, but I think we are starting the new season with good energy. That's important.â€

Alonso says Rogers will make instant impact at Chelsea

Rogers is the headline arrival of the summer so far, the England international joining from Aston Villa in a Â£117m move that makes him the most expensive British player of all time.

â€œIn that position we needed an important player and I'm sure there were not many better options than Morgan Rogers,â€ Alonso said.

â€œYou need players who can have that almost instant impact and I'm sure Morgan won't need much time to adapt to the club, the system and his team-mates.

â€œThat was the idea, to get a top player, and Morgan is one of them.â€

Palmer and Rogers can work together â€“ Chelsea boss Alonso

Rogers generally plays in the number 10 position currently occupied by his close friend Cole Palmer but Alonso claims to have a plan that will see both men in the starting XI.

â€œI have an idea. I can see them linking really well,â€ Alonso said.

â€œWe need to have a good mix. If we get that balance right and those special players in the right positions, with good control, then we will be more competitive with and without the ball.

â€œOne of his [Rogers'] best qualities is that he is flexible. In that pocket position, close to the striker, close to our No 10, but he's played as well on the right side, but more coming from the left.

â€œHe feels he is enjoying his game, his flow, and I am sure he will have good connections with the other players around him. If we get those connections right, that will be a great step forward in the quality of our game.â€