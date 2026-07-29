Newcastle suffer friendly defeat at Bristol City as defensive issues laid bare

Newcastle United suffered a pre-season humbling as the Premier League side were beaten 4-1 by Championship Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Wednesday.

The Magpies, who have seen two key players sold this summer in the form of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, were without all but one of their players who featured at the World Cup, with Anthony Elanga the sole exception.

New signings Aladji Bamba and Bazoumana Toure did not feature, while captain Bruno Guimaraes â€” who is reportedly keen to move to Arsenal â€”Â is not due to return to training until Friday after his exertions with Brazil in North America.

Still, even with the likes of Tino Livramento, Malick Thaw, Dan Burn, Lewis Miley, Yoane Wissa, Will Osula and Nick Woltemade also out of the squad, manager Eddie Howe will have been far from pleased with the performance.

Murphy and Botman struggle as Newcastle beaten

Newcastle went close early through Sean Neave, before Bristol took the lead when a fine free-kick from Sam Greenwood flew in off the crossbar.

It was 2-0 when Lorent Tolaj fired past Ewen Jaouen, though he appeared to get away with a foul in the build-up on Newcastle defender Sven Botman, who endured a chastening evening.

Max Bird made it 3-0 with a low finish five minutes into the second half after makeshift right-back Jacob Murphy casually conceded possession, with his efforts in tracking back thereafter leaving a lot to be desired.

Harvey Barnes, fresh from signing a new long-term contract, pulled one back with a low finish from a Jacob Ramsey lay-off after Matheos Ferreira won the ball high up the pitch.

But a disappointing night was capped by an own goal from Botman as the centre-back inadvertently turned a left-wing cross beyond Nick Pope, his struggles and those of Murphy highlighting the need for Newcastle to add at full-back and at the heart of the defence in a transfer window that has already seen them make four signings.

Ipswich lose to Osasuna, Lookman doubles up for Atleti

Meanwhile, Newcastle's Premier League rivals Ipswich Town suffered a 2-1 home defeat to LaLiga side Osasuna.

Miguel Auria gave Osasuna the lead before Chuba Akpom equalised for Gary O'Neil's men.

But Osasuna clinched victory 10 minutes from time as Raul Moro found the net with a fierce strike from outside the box.

An all-LaLiga friendly saw Atletico Madrid continue their preparations with a 4-1 win over Getafe.

Ademola Lookman was on target twice for Diego Simeone's men, whose final two pre-season games come against Manchester United and Manchester City.