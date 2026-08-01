Trump orders more strikes on Iran after losing faith in Iran peace talks

WASHINGTON â€”Â PresidentÂ TrumpÂ has directed moreÂ strikes on IranÂ that could begin as soon as this weekend, a source familiar with military planning saidÂ Friday,Â adding that the military has drafted multiple options for fresh attacks.

TheÂ Wall Street JournalÂ first reported the president had given the order, citing US officials who said the strikes â€œwould last a few days.â€

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To date, the US has held back onÂ attacking energy infrastructureÂ â€” but that may change this weekend, CBS reported on Friday, noting there were high-level discussions on â€œcutting electricity across Tehran.â€

President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth participate in a cabinet meeting at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland on July 31, 2026. REUTERS

â€œWe're in for five months, and we have obliterated their military capacity,â€ Trump said of the Iran war. â€œAgain, they've got some left, but soon they won't have some left.â€ AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

During a FridayÂ cabinet meeting at Camp David, the president previewed the pending strikes, saying Iran still has some military capabilities, â€œbut soon they won't have some left.â€

Asked about plans to launch a large-scale attack,Â Trump confirmed thatÂ â€œwe're going big. We've already gone big,â€Â later adding that US operations willÂ â€œget a little stronger maybe now, but they'll get weaker.â€

Smoke rises following reports of multiple US strikes on the city, as loud explosions were heard according to the Iranian state TV, in Ahvaz, Khuzestan Province, Iran, on July 30, 2026. Social Media via REUTERS

â€œIt'd be foolish to say no; you always have to keep your guard up,â€ the president went on.

Trump also characterized the Iranian regime as â€œvery dishonestâ€ and â€œvery dishonorable to deal withâ€ throughout attempts at negotiations to end the conflict

As an example, the president cited a surprise missile attack on US forces in Jordan Wednesday, which Trump said happened as â€œwe were in the midst of a negotiation.â€

â€œIÂ mean, I'm waiting for [Special Envoy] Steve [Witkoff] to call me â€” â€˜How's the negotiation going?’â€ he said. â€œAnd instead, I got a call from [Secretary of War] Pete [Hegseth] that they just shot five missiles at one of our bases in Jordan.â€

A senior administration official told the Wall Street Journal â€” which first reported the option to â€œgo bigâ€ on Wednesday â€” that Trump â€œis in an escalatory moodâ€ but still considering â€œthe depth of that response.â€ REUTERS

While the Journal reported the strikes could last â€œdays,â€ US Central Command (CENTCOM) has also prepared a larger-scale operation in the form of a decisive two-week bombing campaign should Trump choose escalation to break the deadlock in the Middle East, two sources confirmed to The Post on Friday.

A senior administrationÂ official told theÂ JournalÂ â€” which first reported the option to â€œgo bigâ€ on Wednesday â€” that Trump â€œis in an escalatory moodâ€ but still considering â€œthe depth of that response.â€

A plume of smoke rises after reported strikes, from Qeshm, Iran, on July 30, 2026. via REUTERS

Tehran has repeatedly used missiles to target US forces and regional allies in recent weeks.

Rather than yet another series of limited strikes, theÂ largerÂ proposal envisions 10 to 14 days of sustained attacks that would eliminate the need to preserve the dwindling US stockpile of defensive missiles.

That campaign, drafted by CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper, is not the only option before the president, but it would be the most significant military endeavor the US has taken on since the initial April 8 cease-fire that ended the first phase of the war, the sources said.

Trump took a determined stance on the possibility of escalation following an attempted surprise attack by Iran on US forces earlier this week, telling Fox News on Wednesday that â€œwe're going to beat the fâ€”ing shâ€”out of them.â€ AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine has reportedly taken a more cautious approach, warning the White House that an expanded campaign would further strain US stocks of air-defense interceptors needed to protect American forces and allies around the world, according to the Journal.

The source familiar with military planning declined to say which plan of attack the president wants to move forward with,Â but aÂ few days of strikes targeting energy infrastructure reported by CBS may bridge the gap between the admiral and general's positions.

Following Wednesday's attack, Trump vowed in a phone interview with Fox News that the US was â€œgoing to beat the fâ€”ing shâ€”â€ out of Iran, adding that â€œwe'll be hitting them hard.â€

Later that day, the US launched strikes against dozens of targets tied to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including command centers and missile and drone facilities, calling the operation a â€œpowerful responseâ€ to Tehran.

Smoke rises following an explosion at an unknown location, during what US Central Command (CENTCOM) says are strikes on Iran, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on July 29, 2026.Â via REUTERS

In the same Wednesday interview, Trump said he had not yet closed the door on diplomacy, telling Fox that â€œwe're going to let them keep talking.â€

By Friday, the president's mood had changed, with him saying of the Iranians: â€œI'm losingÂ faith in them because they do lie.â€

Asked whether the US and Iran were close to a renewed cease-fire, the president stated simply: â€œWe just want to win.â€

A source familiar with internal discussions claimed Friday thatÂ recent negotiations have been fruitless, with even mediators growing frustrated at the lack of progress.

â€œ[Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas] Araghchi and [Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher] Qalibaf are on one side, the IRGC is on the other,â€ explained this source, saying that Tehran's negotiators are on a â€œcompletely different pageâ€ than the war-hungry IRGC.