USA international Reyna swaps Gladbach for Strasbourg

United States midfielder Giovanni Reyna has joined Strasbourg from Borussia Monchengladbach in a deal reportedly worth around â‚¬4m.

Reyna only joined Gladbach last summer following six years at Borussia Dortmund, but a series of muscle injuries denied him regular gametime.

He was limited to 19 Bundesliga appearances as Gladbach finished 12th, and only four of those outings were starts.

Reyna only scored one goal â€“ against Augsburg in May â€“ and failed to provide a single assist.

The 23-year-old featured in all five of the USA’s games at the World Cup, though four of those outings also came from the bench as they went out against Belgium in the last 16.

ð†ð¢ð¨ð¯ðšð§ð§ð¢ ð‘ðžð²ð§ðš joins Racing Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace are delighted to announce the signing of Giovanni Reyna. The 23-year-old American international attacking midfielder has signed a contract with Racing until 2031. https://t.co/mecdZ9vnnp pic.twitter.com/DTlcSBP95A â€” Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace English (@RCSA_English) August 4, 2026

But he will have a fresh start in 2026-27, with a Strasbourg side that narrowly missed out on European football last season as they finished eighth in the French top flight.

Reyna has penned a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 club, who open their season away to Marseille on August 21.