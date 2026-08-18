Rodri says playing for Barcelona is a “dream”Â as he edges closer to a move from Manchester City to the LaLiga champions.

It was reported on Sunday that Barcelona had agreed a deal with City for around Â£65m (â‚¬76.5m), with Rodri then flying there onÂ Monday to complete his move and sign a reported four-year deal.

Rodri led Spain to the World Cup over the summer, and has enjoyed a trophy-laden seven years with City, including winning the Champions League, in which he scored the winning goal against Inter.

But the 30-year-old is now on the brink of returning to Spain, having left Atletico Madrid to join City in a then club-record Â£62.8m deal in 2019.

“I’m very happy to have arrived. The last few days have been intense, but I’m glad everything has been sorted out. Of course, playing for FC Barcelona is a dream,” Rodri told journalists at the airport on Monday.

“I can’t wait to be with my team-mates, many of whom I already know from the national team. It’s time to get to work and give my very best.

“We will go for the Champions League and for every title.”

4 â€“ Rodri is the fourth different men’s player to win each of the: FIFA World Cup

UEFA European Championship

UEFA European Cup/Champions League

Ballon d’Or after Gerd MÃ¼ller, Franz Beckenbauer and Zinedine Zidane. Completed. https://t.co/voD7047f63 â€” OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 20, 2026

City had reportedly rejected Barcelona’s opening bid of Â£38.5m, with Rodri entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad.

He made 298 appearances for City in total, despite missing much of the 2024-25 campaign due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Rodri won the Golden Ball for his performances at the World Cup, and his 756 successful passes at this World Cup were the most of any player at the tournament (ahead of Pau Cubarsi on 671).

He also led the way for tackles attempted (23) and won (18) and ranked fourth for successful duels (49).

The Spain captain is also the fourth different men’s player to win each of the World Cup, Euros, European Cup/Champions League and Ballon d’Or after Gerd Muller, Franz Beckenbauer and Zinedine Zidane.