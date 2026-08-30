Glasner proud of Forest attitude in Anfield draw

Oliver Glasner was proud of Nottingham Forest’s performance against Liverpool, even after his team were twice pegged back in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Forest went ahead midway through the first half through Dan Ndoye, and though Alexander Isak equalised on the hour mark, Morgan Gibbs-White’s penalty put them back in front with 20 minutes to play.

However, Victor Munoz’s first Premier League goal â€“ which was assisted by a lovely, defence-splitting pass from Florian Wirtz â€“ ensured Liverpool earned a share of the spoils.

Forest only had one shot fewer than their hosts (12 to 13) and won the expected goals battle by 2.3 xG to 1.61, although only 1.21 of that total came from open play, with Gibbs-White’s spot-kick boosting their figure.

And even if Glasner was disappointed at settling for a point, he was delighted with how his team played following a pair of home defeats to Leeds United, in the Premier League and the EFL Cup.

“Overall, the performance was top, especially in the first half, creating so many chances here at Anfield,” Glasner told TNT Sports afterwards.

“I really loved the reaction after we conceded the equaliser, we still played forward and were rewarded with the penalty.

“We feel proud of the performance â€“ but also disappointed with the result. This tells us a lot. A lot of positives to take but still a lot of work to do.

“This is exactly what we needed after two tough defeats at home to Leeds â€“ we had lost a little bit of confidence.Â

“This group has an amazing character, and I told them, ‘When nobody believes, it’s important that you believe.'”

You made the difference this afternoon! Thank you for your incredible support on the road. pic.twitter.com/zTpLFFVqoE â€” Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 29, 2026

In 2026, only Bruno Fernandes (four goals, 14 assists) has been involved in more Premier League goals than Forest talisman Gibbs-White (13 goals, four assists) â€“ his 13 goals are the most of any player this calendar year.

Gibbs-White also has three goals and two assists at Anfield in the Premier League, his most involvements at any away venue.Â

He is the only player in Premier League history with multiple goals and multiple assists at both Anfield and Old Trafford (two goals, two assists) as a visiting player.

His successful spot-kick came after Alisson came off his line and caught the onrushing Neco Williams â€“ who had been released in behind by a clever throw-in from Liam Delap.

Delap was introduced as a 66th-minute substitute just two days after joining Forest from Chelsea in a club-record Â£50m deal.

Delap netted 12 Premier League goals for Ipswich in 2024-25 but was restricted to just three goals in 47 appearances after joining Chelsea, though Glasner is sure he will have a major impact at the City Ground.

“He gets all the support from everyone, but in the end, it’s up to him â€“ he has to do it,” Glasner said of the 23-year-old.

“He had a very good impact today â€“ this is what we expected. We knew we would get our situations, and then the penalty, how quickly he reacts, we were rewarded.

“He can finish with his right or his left, he’s always a goal threat, he was pressing. He needs to get match fit.”

With one point on the board after two Premier League games, Forest face Tottenham and Aston Villa in their next two games.