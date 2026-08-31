Prediction: West Ham vs Wolves

Two camps who have their sights set on booking an immediate Premier League return this season, West Ham will welcome Wolves to the London Stadium on Tuesday night.

Ahead of a stacked Championship schedule in midweek, there are plenty of eye-catching betting promotions available.

Verdict: Raul Jimenez over 0.5 shots on target

Best Odds: 8/11

Bookmaker:Â BetUS

West Ham

Starting with the hosts, while West Ham might have extended on their EFL Cup adventure last week following a dominant 4-1 victory away at Southampton, the Hammers have endured a nightmare start to their Championship campaign. Last seen over the weekend putting in another underwhelming performance as they had to settle for a 1-1 stalemate against Watford, the pressure is certainly mounting on Nuno Espirito Santo's shoulders in east London. Coming under some serious scrutiny on August 22nd as they slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at home against Charlton, the former Wolves boss has seen his downbeat squad register just a pair of points from their opening three Championship showdowns. Continuing to show some glaring issues on either side of the summer interval, West Ham are desperate to put a maiden second-tier victory on the board here.

West Ham Team News

While Greek International Konstantinos Mavropanos might have missed out away at Watford on Saturday afternoon with a reported dead leg, West Ham are hopeful that the one-time Arsenal defender will be able to make a full return here.

Opening his Championship account with a consolation strike against Charlton on August 22nd, new recruit Joel Piroe should spearhead West Ham's attack. Academy graduate Lewis Orford should be handed a start in the middle of the park and replace fellow summer arrival Arne Engles.

Wolves

As for the visitors, while Wolves might have lost their Premier League status with a whimper last season, the Old Gold have come flying out of the traps since opening up the 2026/27 campaign. Last seen over the weekend producing a stellar display as they cruised their way to a thumping 4-1 victory at home against Stoke, the mood in Cesar Peixoto's camp appears to be at a red-hot high. Extending on their respective EFL Cup charge on August 25th as they clinched a 2-0 win away at Sheffield Wednesday, the midweek guests will be looking to make another major promotion statement here. Likewise, with their eye-catching flurry underlined by a 3-1 victory against Preston on August 22nd, Wolves have also impressed with their clinical performances in the final third. In fact, Tuesday's guests have notched 11 goals in their first four matchups across all competitions.

Wolves Team News

All still dealing with respective injury issues, Wolves will travel to east London on Tuesday night without the likes of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Sam Johnstone, Yerson Mosquera and former England international Kieran Trippier.

Already bagging a pair of Championship strikes since completing an emotional return to Molinuex over the summer, veteran striker Raul Jimenez will lead the line here. Likewise, notching a brace against Stoke over the weekend, 23-year-old Rodrigo Gomes will partner Jimenez in attack.

West Ham vs Wolves Key Factors to Consider

When West Ham and Wolves last met back on April 10th, the Hammers stormed their way to a thumping 4-0 victory in east London.

However, West Ham have put just two points on the board from any of their first three Championship appearances.

Wolves have registered 11 goals in their first four appearances across all competitions.

Continuing on from last season, West Ham have mustered just a sole clean sheet from their previous nine appearances across all fronts.

The last three meetings between West Ham and Wolves have produced 12 goals at both ends of the pitch.

Conclusion

Putting in another dominant display over the weekend as they stormed their way to a thumping 4-1 victory against Stoke, Wolves will be seeking a repeat performance here. Widely regarded as a standout promotions contender this season, Tuesday's guests have also continued to impress with their free-scoring performances in the final third. Already notching 11 goals across all competitions, Wolves will be looking to exploit a West Ham defence who have continued to show some glaring issues on either side of the summer interval.

Verdict: Raul Jimenez over 0.5 shots on target

Best Odds: 8/11Â

Bookmaker:Â BetUS

