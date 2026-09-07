Frito-Lay employee killed by stray bullet at Sams Club: Police

A Frito-Lay employee was killed early Sunday while on the job at a Sam’s Club in Nashville, police say.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said a bullet went through a side metal wall of the warehouse store on the 1300 block of Antioch Pike around 4 a.m. ET and struck the employee, according to ABC News local affiliate WKRN.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Paris Carlock, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was conducting product inventory in the chip aisle when he was struck in the head, according to WKRN.

Officers told WKRN that first responders found Carlock in the parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our colleagues,” PepsiCo, which owns Frito-Lay, told ABC News in a statement. “Our sincere condolences are with their family members and loved ones. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter.”

Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting in Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2026. WKRN

The MNPD Homicide Unit has opened an investigation, according to WKRN. Police told the station that the gunfire may be connected to an argument that occurred at Lavou Lounge, a bar located near the Sam’s Club.

Police said the individuals were removed from Lavou Lounge by security but continued arguing outside. Shots were reportedly heard as vehicles were driving away from the bar, according to WKRN.

“We are heartbroken by this incident, and our thoughts are with those impacted. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement as they investigate,” a Sam’s Club spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting or the vehicles to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Tips can be made anonymously and qualify for a cash reward, according to officials.

ABC News’ Aidan Gellert contributed to this report.