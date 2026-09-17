Carney to address European lawmakers after Trump threatens EU over proposal to make Canada first associate member – Europe live

Morning opening: Trump threatens Europe, again Jakub Krupa US president Donald Trump has threatened the European Union with â€œserious tariffsâ€ and a cut to trade after the bloc proposed to make Canada its first ever associate member, calling the idea â€œlaughableâ€. Suggesting the move was a â€œhostile actâ€, the US president told reporters he could put â€œvery serious tariffs or stop trading with Europeâ€. He added: â€œIf it's a good intention, that's fine. If it's a bad intention, we'll put very heavy tariffs on Europe.â€ European Commision president Ursula von der Leyen insisted yesterday that â€œthis is not a partnership against anyone else, but for our common strength,â€ and deputy chief spokesperson Olof Gill repeated this line this morning in response to Trump's overnight threats. Canadian prime minister Mark Carney â€“ fresh from watching Everton's Carabao Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Liverpool â€“ will address the European parliament late morning. Let's see if he has anything to say on this. Mark Carney and Andy Burnham before the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, England. Photograph: Tony McArdle/Everton FC/Getty Images Separately, our attention is increasingly turning to Germany, where embattled chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to join the campaign trail today in Berlin ahead of this weekend's two state elections that just could determine his political future. German chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a meeting of the German government's cabinet in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Filip Singer/EPA Powerful German state leaders from his party have rallied behind the chancellor as speculation builds that his days in office may be numbered, and he cancelled his trip to the UN general assembly next week. Our Berlin correspondent Deborah Cole will be joining us just after 11am to answer your questions about Merz's future, the two state elections, and what's next for Germany. You can post your questions to her below the line from 9am. Lots for us to cover today. It's Thursday, 17 September 2026, it's Jakub Krupa here, and this is Europe Live. Good morning.

Key events

48s ago ‘Diversity confers advantage’ in times of shock and crisis, Carney says

3m ago ‘Europe and Canada are stronger together,’ Carney says

7m ago ‘We are not fairweather allies,’ Carney says as he stresses EU-Canada links

30m ago Canadian PM Mark Carney set to address European parliament – watch live

30m ago EP’s Metsola suggests ‘associate membership’ could become open door for closer relations with other countries

46m ago French president calls party leaders for crisis talks on Middle East, Ukraine, energy market

1h ago Ask your questions: Q&A on Germany, Merz, state elections and what’s next

1h ago Germany’s Merz faces tricky state election in Berlin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania this weekend

1h ago EU has ‘never been as attractive as it is today,’ enlargement commissioner says

1h ago Nato leader warns of â€˜most dangerous and complex security environment in a generation'

2h ago ‘Not up to the US to choose political and geopolitical direction of the Europeans,’ French minister says

2h ago Ask your questions: Q&A on Germany, Merz, state elections and what’s next

2h ago Morning opening: Trump threatens Europe, again

‘Diversity confers advantage’ in times of shock and crisis, Carney says Carney says countries should be â€œbold and deliberateâ€ about forming its alliances, and â€œnot be cowed by the perceived scale of the task.â€ â€œJust as dominance is the arrogance of the hegemon, perfection is the enemy of the good. The economics of this are clear: the leverage of the powerful and an exploitative relationship collapses well before complete independence is achieved. Because diversity confers advantage. The objective is not self-sufficiency, it's collective resilience.â€

‘Europe and Canada are stronger together,’ Carney says Carney says â€œCanada and the European Union can anchor our ground to hold our values while forming a protective canopy under which our citizens can thrive.â€ â€œThis is about sovereignty, our ability to live as we wish. It's about the freedoms we must fight for every day, because sovereignty requires resilience, the ability to withstand shocks.â€ Canadian prime minister Mark Carney addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters He continues: â€œSovereignty today goes beyond being able to feed, fuel and defend ourselves. It now requires secure access to AI, semiconductors, critical minerals, payment systems, clean energy technologies, vaccines, space based communications and we all have important gaps in these strategic capabilities, and we each must rely on individual nations or individual companies to fill them. And that creates vulnerabilities, particularly when supposedly global companies prove national in the breach. Closing these gaps is not possible alone, but it's very achievable. Collectively, Canada and Europe are each strong. Europe and Canada are stronger together.â€

He continues: â€œCanada and Europe are not bound by geography. Even though our Danish friends know that we share a 3000 kilometre border in the Arctic. We are bound by an affinity elective, chosen, renewed and stronger for being so.â€ He warns that â€œour societies are battered by new storms.â€ â€œThe disruption caused by climate change, the erosion of democratic norms, the weaponization of trade, the multilateral organisations we used to count on have been weakened â€¦ Today, it is hard to reconcile sovereignty and openness. Economic integration is now being weaponized. Tariffs being used to exert pressure. Financial mechanisms have been used for coercion. Supply chains constitute weak points to be exploited. Technology is transforming the nature of warfare, the structure of our economies and states ability to govern. Tech platforms aspire to sovereignty. They want to set access rules. They want to dictate the rules for regulation and even circumvent them. They want to control our data, spread disinformation, and steal our children's childhoods. This combination is a ferocious storm. A single tree will come down in it. A forest will not. And that's because beneath the forest floor, the roots of an oak intertwine with those of its neighbours, exchanging nutrients, adding strength to strength, creating a resilient, self-sustaining ecosystem.â€ He gets a warm applause.

‘We are not fairweather allies,’ Carney says as he stresses EU-Canada links Carney begins by talking about historical deep ties between Europe and Canada, and recalls a Goethe quote saying â€œfreedom and life must be earned every single day.â€ â€œNot once in 1945, or 1956, or 1989. Every day, including this one,â€ he says. He recalls a story of Canadian Lt Leslie Miller, who gathered â€œa handful of acorns from the shattered European landscapeâ€ during the first world war in 1917, carried them home, planted in Ontario and they grew into a majestic forest â€“ with some of them laster repatriated to France and replanted in the same place where they were born.â€ He says â€œseeds, values, ideas, trade, people and progress carried back and forth across the Atlantic for centuries.â€ He continues: â€œWe are not fairweather allies. We do not pursue zero sum deals. Our commitment to the rule of law and our unyielding defence of human dignity, individual freedom and democracy share the same deep roots, the same unwavering dedication. We hold common values for which we have always fought, and in whose defence we must always remain vigilant. We believe that a strong economy is not an end in itself, but a means to a just society. We are committed stewards of our natural heritage.â€

As Carney walks to the podium, someone starts chanting â€œUSA, USA.â€ Not a great start. He laughs it off.

After a brief introduction by European parliament president Metsola stressing the links between Europe and Canada, Carney is finally about to start.

Carney is in, talking to various EU lawmakers. Greens' co-leader Terry Reintke is even dressed for the occassion, wearing a jersey of the Canadian hockey team. He should be starting his speech shortly.

Canadian PM Mark Carney set to address European parliament – watch live Canadian PM Mark Carney is about to speak at the European parliament after European Commission Ursula von der Leyen suggested yesterday the country could become an â€œassociate memberâ€ of the EU. You can watch along live here: Canadian prime minister Mark Carney addresses the European Union â€“ watch live And I will obviously bring you all the key lines here.

EP’s Metsola suggests ‘associate membership’ could become open door for closer relations with other countries European Parliament president Roberta Metsola spoke about the commission's proposal of an â€œassociate membershipâ€ for Canada on Euronews earlier this morning. She said the new third status â€“ different to a member state or a candidate state â€“ could open the door for closer relations with other countries, such as Australia or New Zealand. She said it was encouraging to see â€œhugeâ€ interest in Canada given the close links. Metsola insisted the emerging partnership was not just in response to US president Donald Trump's ever-more assertive positions on trade, and that â€œit has always been a real friendship.â€ â€œWe are not talking about this as against anyone or any country in particular, but when friends come to us and say, let's do more, then we will be the first open to open the door,â€ she said. The EP president also insisted there was no reason for retaliation from the US.

French president calls party leaders for crisis talks on Middle East, Ukraine, energy market Meanwhile, we are getting some interesting lines from Paris that the French president, Emmanuel Macron, convened the chiefs â of â the â€‹different political parties to discuss the â€‹crises â€Œin â€Œthe Middle East â€Œand Ukraine and their consequences on the energy market. The meeting will â€Œbe held on Friday morning at 10:30am local time on Thursday (that's 9:30am UK) and military and intelligence officers will share â the information they have â€‹provided to â€‹Macron, his â€‹office said â€‹in â€Œa â€‹statement. Emmanuel Macron, president of the French Republic, pictured attending an event earlier this month. Photograph: Tschaen Eric/ABACA/Shutterstock

Ask your questions: Q&A on Germany, Merz, state elections and what’s next Just a reminder that our Berlin correspondent Deborah Cole will be joining us later this morning to answer your questions on Germany and Merz. Our comments section is open â€“ post your questions and Deborah will answer them after 11am this morning.

Germany’s Merz faces tricky state election in Berlin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania this weekend Back on Germany, AFP warns that two German state elections Sunday could deal a double blow to embattled chancellor Friedrich Merz, two weeks after his party suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of the far-right AfD. German chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a meeting of the German government’s cabinet in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Filip Singer/EPA Tight races for power â€“ each with their own unique electoral dynamics â€“ are expected in the city-state of Berlin and the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The far-right Alternative for Germany is expected to make strong gains in both, a fortnight after it trounced Merz's centre-right CDU by a margin of almost 44 to 17 percent in the ex-communist eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, AFP said. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Merz's party is an onlooker to the main battle between the SPD of popular state premier Manuela Schwesig and the AfD. While the AfD was polling at 37 percent against the SPD's 35 in the latest INSA survey, Merz's CDU, at just seven percent, may drop dangerously close to the five-per cent hurdle needed to stay in the state parliament. In Berlin, the ruling CDU is running a neck-and-neck race against the far-left Die Linke, which is popular with many young people and promises drastic steps to solve a dire housing crisis. The AfD is meanwhile expected also to do well in Berlin, although it is set to remain shut out of power in both states because all other main parties have agreed on a â€œfirewallâ€ of non-cooperation with it.

EU has ‘never been as attractive as it is today,’ enlargement commissioner says Europe has â€œnever been as attractive as it is todayâ€, as demonstrated by plans for Canada to become an â€œassociate memberâ€ of the EU, EU's enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos. â€œWhen I speak about the attractiveness, I don't mean only becoming or not becoming a member. It is wanting to work with us stronger or in any other ways we haven't explored yet, like Canada,â€ Kos said in comments quoted by AFP, expressing â€œregretâ€ but â€œrespectâ€ for Icelanders' recent decision to reject the resumption of EU membership negotiations. EU commissioner for enlargement Marta Kos attends a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Photograph: Ronald Wittek/EPA

Nato leader warns of â€˜most dangerous and complex security environment in a generation' Dan Sabbagh Defence and security editor Meanwhile, Nato's secretary general said the alliance needs â€œmore UK and more Europeâ€ to deal with the most dangerous security environment faced by the west in a generation. Prime minister Andy Burnham and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte during a visit to see cutting-edge defence technology at RAL Space, the UK’s National Space Laboratory, at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Didcot, England. Photograph: WPA/Getty Images Speaking on a visit to the UK, Mark Rutte praised Britain for promising to increase defence spending in line with US demands after a meeting prime minister Andy Burnham â€“ but argued that the military and financial effort must continue into the future. â€œIt is essential that your armed forces continue to provide the hard power Nato needs,â€ Rutte said in a speech to a specialist audience at Ditchley Park, a wartime retreat used by Winston Churchill in Oxfordshire. It was a plea for the UK to make progress towards an alliance-wide target demanded by Donald Trump of spending 3.5% of GDP by 2035, about Â£30bn in real terms, money that has to be found from extra taxation, borrowing or reducing other spending. Britain has so far only budgeted to increase defence spending to 2.7% of GDP by the end of the next decade. Short-term financial pressures have meant that the army has been told to stop non-essential training by the end of the year. Chancellor John Healey resigned as defence secretary from Keir Starmer's government in June because the former prime minister would not commit to 3% by 2030, arguing that it would require too great a step up in the next decade. But Healey refused to recommit to the interim target when he was appointed to the Treasury by Burnham a month later, raising questions that the new government was backloading spending increases until after the next election. Rutte said that he had discussed Britain's â€œNato commitmentsâ€ when he had met Burnham at a science business park in Oxford earlier on Wednesday, without offering any details, in the first one-on-one meeting between the two.

‘Not up to the US to choose political and geopolitical direction of the Europeans,’ French minister says Back to Trump's threats over the proposed â€œassociate membershipâ€ for Canada overnight, France's Europe minister Benjamin Haddad said in response that the US has no power to veto EU's geopolitical choices. â€œIt is not up to the United States â€“ or â€Œanyone else â€“ to choose the political and geopolitical â€‹direction of the Europeans. Once again, we have a relationship â with Canada, and we are â€‹fully â€‹entitled to seek â€‹to deepen it,â€ â€‹Haddad â€Œsaid â€‹in â€‹an interview on Public Senat TV channel, reported by Reuters.

Ask your questions: Q&A on Germany, Merz, state elections and what’s next Our Berlin correspondent Deborah Cole will be joining us later this morning to answer your questions on Germany's embattled chancellor Friedrich Merz as he braces for two more tricky state elections this weekend. Our comments section is now open below â€“ post your questions and Deborah will answer them after 11am this morning. Earlier this week, Merz cancelled his planned visit at the UN general assembly in New York next week, saying he needed to be in Berlin. It's never a good sign when a political leader feels he needs to do that. German chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Liesa Johannssen/Reuters

Leyland Cecco in Toronto There are also lots of reactions from Canada. Roland Paris, the director of the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa and a foreign affairs adviser to the former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, said the term â€œassociate memberâ€ has taken too much focus and â€œdoesn't really matterâ€ in the long term. Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen participate in a bilateral meeting at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Photograph: Justin Tang/The Canadian Press/AP â€œMy hunch is that von der Leyen was hoping to rally supporters of much closer cooperation with Canada by using that label. In the end, what I expect is that we're going to see a collection of agreements rather than membership in any institutional sense,â€ he said. Carney's decision to formalise close ties with Europe however prompted outrage from Conservatives at home. Pierre Poilievre, the Tory leader, posted on social media that he feared Canadians â€œstruggling to pay their rentâ€ would have to pay more taxes â€œto fund the European Union's heavy bureaucracyâ€. â€œThe welder from Welland didn't elect a Eurocrat to regulate our steel. The farmer from Saskatchewan and the fisher from the Atlantic provinces didn't choose a Brussels food regulator who has never seen our prairies or our coasts,â€ he wrote. â€œWe will NEVER be the 51st American state. And we will NEVER be the 28th state of the European Union.â€ Another, Jamil Jivani, posted that Conservatives â€œwill NEVER support Mark Carney's Liberal plan to have Canada join the hopelessly run, over-regulated, and self-destructive EUâ€. Paris said no Canadian leaders â€œwould be interested in formal EU membership if it involves subordinating Canadian law and regulatory structuresâ€ to Europe. â€œI don't think that's on the table right now. There has long been a bipartisan push in Canada to deepen trade connections between Canada and Europe,â€ he said. â€œWe're now seeing now is a logical extension of those trade discussions into other areas.â€

Jennifer Rankin in Brussels The 27-member EU has never had an associate membership category, although it has close ties with Norway, Iceland and Switzerland, allowing deep economic integration with these countries, who follow many EU rules. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen greeting Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney during her annual keynote address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. Photograph: Christophe Licoppe/EUROPEAN UNION/AFP/Getty Images It remains to be seen what associate membership means, including for Canada's relationship with the EU single market. When the UK was negotiating its departure from the bloc and post-Brexit relationship, EU officials repeatedly said there was no status that enabled a foreign country to be half in and half out of the single market. The phrase itself took EU insiders by surprise since von der Leyen had not used the term when she briefed senior EU diplomats ahead of her speech last Friday. One EU diplomat said member states were â€œgenerally very supportive of ambitionâ€ in the EU-Canada relationship, but had been slightly worried in recent weeks that von der Leyen was overpromising on Canada. â€œâ€˜Associate membership' sounds like a nice headline but in reality 10 member states have still not ratified Ceta,â€ the person said, referring to the EU-Canada trade agreement that was agreed 10 years ago. A second EU diplomat described associate membership as â€œan empty phraseâ€. Martin Leng at the Brussels Institute for Geopolitics thinktank said a world in flux was â€œpushing the EU towards far greater flexibility in its relations with third statesâ€. He said von der Leyen's speech, with its focus on different sectoral areas of cooperation â€œpoints to the ambition and strategic breadth of the associate membership which the parties have in mind but also suggests that, in reality, Canada's â€˜membership' may consist of â€˜plugging in' to existing programmes and frameworks, such as the European Defence Agency, rather than joining the union in any traditional senseâ€.