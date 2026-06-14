Civilian Casualties in Ukraine Reached Four-Year High in May, UN Says

More than 2,000 civilians were killed orÂ injured inÂ Ukraine inÂ May 2026, marking the highest monthly civilian casualty toll recorded inÂ the country since April 2022, according toÂ aÂ report published byÂ the UNÂ Human Rights Monitoring Mission inÂ Ukraine (HRMMU) onÂ JuneÂ 12.

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The mission verified atÂ least 274Â civilian deaths and 1,763 injuries during the month. According toÂ the UNÂ report, the sharp increase was driven primarily byÂ Russian missile and aerial bomb strikes onÂ populated urban areas, asÂ well asÂ aÂ growing number ofÂ short-range drone attacks near the front line.

â€œThe total civilian casualties inÂ May exceeded 2,000, making itÂ the month with the highest number ofÂ civilian casualties since April 2022,â€ Danielle Bell, Head ofÂ the UNÂ Human Rights Monitoring Mission inÂ Ukraine, said inÂ aÂ statement released alongside the report.

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According toÂ the HRMMU, casualty figures inÂ Ukraine have historically risen during the spring and summer months. However, the UNÂ noted that the trend inÂ 2026Â isÂ unfolding atÂ aÂ significantly higher level than inÂ previous years.

The report identified the use ofÂ high-powered weapons inÂ urban environments asÂ the main cause ofÂ civilian harm.

Among the incidents highlighted byÂ the UNÂ was aÂ Russian aerial bomb attack onÂ anÂ industrial area inÂ Zaporizhzhia onÂ May 5Â that killed 12Â civilians and injured 42Â others. Another strike onÂ May 14Â hit aÂ residential apartment building inÂ Kyiv, killing 24Â civilians and injuring atÂ least seven.

â€œThe harm toÂ civilians that weÂ documented was not confined toÂ communities near the frontline. Across cities throughout Ukraine, repeated missile and aerial bomb attacks killed and injured civilians far from areas ofÂ active ground combat,â€ Bell said.

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According toÂ the UNÂ mission, most casualties occurred inÂ territory controlled byÂ the Ukrainian government. However, the report also documented civilian deaths and injuries inÂ Russian-occupied areas.

One ofÂ the deadliest incidents occurred inÂ occupied Starobilsk inÂ the Luhansk region, where 21Â civilians were reported killed after one orÂ more projectiles struck aÂ training facility during the night ofÂ May 21â€“22.

The HRMMU also reported record civilian casualties caused byÂ short-range drones. InÂ May, atÂ least 64Â civilians were killed and 539Â injured inÂ attacks involving such systems, the highest monthly figure recorded for this type ofÂ weapon since the start ofÂ Russia's full-scale invasion inÂ February 2022.

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Kherson remained one ofÂ the most heavily affected cities. According toÂ the UNÂ report, 14Â civilians were killed and 221Â injured there duringÂ May. OfÂ those casualties, six deaths and 132Â injuries were linked specifically toÂ short-range drone attacks.

The UNÂ mission noted that Russian authorities separately reported 47Â civilian deaths and 298Â injuries inside Russia duringÂ May. The HRMMU said itÂ continues toÂ collect and analyze publicly available information regarding civilian casualties inÂ Russia but cannot regularly verify those figures because ofÂ limited access toÂ independent sources.

Earlier, aÂ United Nations humanitarian convoy operating near the town ofÂ Bilozerka inÂ Ukraine's southern Kherson region was damaged byÂ two drone strikes onÂ MayÂ 14. Ukrainian authorities, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, attributed the attack toÂ Russian forces, while the UNÂ confirmed that vehicles marked with UNÂ insignia were hit and severely damaged.