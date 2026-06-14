UFC White House: Alex Pereira completes heavyweight transformation before bid for history

Alex Pereira has completed his transformation to heavyweight as he aims to become the first UFC fighter to win a title in three different divisions.

The 38-year-old Brazilian weighed 251lb (17st 13lb) before his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane on Sunday, who was three pounds lighter at 248lb (17st 10lb).

Former light-heavyweight and middleweight champion Pereira will face Frenchman Gane at the UFC’s unprecedented White House event in an interim heavyweight title bout.

Pereira is the first fighter in UFC history to fight for a belt in a third division after he became the fastest in the promotion to become a two-division champion in 2023, achieving the feat in just seven fights.

Pereira at heavyweight is 66.4lb (4st 10.4lb) heavier than the 184.6lb (13st 2.6lb) he weighed when he beat Israel Adesanya for his first UFC title at middleweight in 2022.

Since then he has become one of the most marketable fighters on the roster, winning the light-heavyweight belt twice and thrilling fans with his startling knockout power.

Should Pereira beat Gane, who has spent his entire career at heavyweight, both UFC president Dana White and lightweight champion Ilia Topuria have argued he could be regarded as the GOAT – greatest of all time.

Pereira says he has been manifesting winning a third title since the fight with Gane was announced in March.

“It’s something unprecedented and something that’s never been done before,” said Pereira.

“I’ve been envisioning it, thinking and seeing everything I’ve been through in my life and everything I’ve been able to accomplish. I’m happy for an opportunity like this.”