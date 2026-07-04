Fotos de mascotas y animales de granja rescatados de la guerra en el sur de Líbano.

KFAROUE, Lebanon (AP) â€” Hussein Hamza is caring for abandoned animals in Kfaroue, southern Lebanon, as the Israel-Hezbollah war rages on. Many residents have fled, leaving pets and farm animals behind. Some owners have been killed in airstrikes.

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Abbas Shoeib, leads a dog he's adopting after his owners were killed in an Israeli airstrike, at an animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Abbas Shoeib, leads a dog he's adopting after his owners were killed in an Israeli airstrike, at an animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)



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Puppies left behind by their owners after they fled following the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, drink water at an animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Puppies left behind by their owners after they fled following the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, drink water at an animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)



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Hussein Hamza, right, feeds dogs left behind by their owners after they fled following the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, at his animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Hussein Hamza, right, feeds dogs left behind by their owners after they fled following the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, at his animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)



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Bashar Hilal, 10, sits among dogs left behind by their owners after they fled following the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, at an animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Bashar Hilal, 10, sits among dogs left behind by their owners after they fled following the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, at an animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)



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Hussein Hamza, feeds dogs left behind by their owners after they fled following the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, at his animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Hussein Hamza, feeds dogs left behind by their owners after they fled following the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, at his animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)



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Hussein Hamza, carries a dog missing a limb, and left behind by his owners after they fled following the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, at his animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Hussein Hamza, carries a dog missing a limb, and left behind by his owners after they fled following the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, at his animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)



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Hussein Hamza, treats an injured dog left behind his owners after they fled following the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, at his animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Hussein Hamza, treats an injured dog left behind his owners after they fled following the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, at his animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)



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Lucy, a dog left behind by her owners after they fled following the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, licks the face of Bashar Hilal, 10, at an animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Lucy, a dog left behind by her owners after they fled following the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, licks the face of Bashar Hilal, 10, at an animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)



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Hussein Hamza, who cares for pets left behind by their owners after they fled following the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, checks on a camel at his animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Hussein Hamza, who cares for pets left behind by their owners after they fled following the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, checks on a camel at his animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)



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Bashar Hilal, 10, carries a puppy at an animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Bashar Hilal, 10, carries a puppy at an animal shelter in the village of Kfaroue, near Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)



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