Army tightens security in Kebbe, vows no safe haven for Lakurawa

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO â€” The Nigerian Army has intensified security operations in Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State following heightened concerns over the activities of the Lakurawa terrorist group and reported attacks on communities in the area.

The renewed security measures are aimed at preventing further attacks and stopping terrorist elements from establishing operational footholds in vulnerable communities along the Sokoto-Kebbi border axis.

The development followed the reported attack on Ungushi community, which heightened fears among residents and prompted calls for increased military presence around Kebbe town and neighbouring communities.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Bemgha Paul Koughna, on Sunday conducted an operational assessment visit to the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Kebbe and other affected communities to assess the security situation and review the readiness of troops.

In a statement issued to journalists on Monday, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, said the visit underscored the Army's determination to prevent terrorists from establishing a foothold in the area.

During the visit, Koughna engaged community leaders and residents, listening to their concerns and receiving first-hand information on the security situation.

The GOC assured the people that troops remained fully deployed and alert, stressing that the Army would not allow terrorist elements to threaten the lives, property and livelihoods of residents.

He warned that security forces would respond swiftly and decisively to emerging threats, while denying terrorist groups the opportunity to consolidate their presence in Kebbe and neighbouring communities.

Following the assessment, the Army reviewed and adjusted its security architecture around vulnerable areas, particularly communities considered susceptible to terrorist infiltration and attacks.

Koughna urged residents not to succumb to fear, assuring them that security forces were on the ground and committed to protecting the communities.

He, however, stressed that military operations alone could not completely defeat terrorism without the active cooperation of residents.

The GOC therefore appealed to residents, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to provide security agencies with timely and credible intelligence on suspicious movements, unfamiliar persons and other activities capable of threatening the peace of their communities.

According to him, such cooperation was critical to the early detection, disruption and dismantling of terrorist networks before they could execute their plans.

The Army's renewed operational posture comes amid growing security concerns over the activities of the Lakurawa terrorist group in parts of the North-West, particularly communities around the Sokoto-Kebbi border corridor.

Koughna assured residents that the Army would maintain a robust presence in the area while continually adapting its strategies to emerging security threats.

He called on the people of Kebbe to remain vigilant, law-abiding and united with security agencies, warning terrorists and other criminal elements that the area would not be surrendered to them.

Meanwhile, a resident of Kebbe, who spoke with our correspondent by telephone but asked not to be named for security reasons, claimed that 27 people who sustained gunshot injuries had been evacuated from a nearby forest and were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

The claim could not be independently verified as of press time.

The Army urged residents to remain calm and continue to support security agencies with relevant information to facilitate ongoing operations in the affected communities.