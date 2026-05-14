DoD lanza una revisión del sistema legal militar en todo el departamento

<!– Audio tracking –> <header class=”header”> <div class=”desktop-width”> <div class=”ad__h90 ad__align”> <div id=”top-banner” class=”ad__h90-inner”/> </div> <div class=”header-main”> <div class=”header-main-logo”> <figure> <!– <img src=”/wp-content/themes/wfed/assets/img/logos/fnn-logo-hor.png” alt=”Federal News Network Main logo” /> –> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com” title=”Federal News Network”> <img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/themes/wfed/assets/img/fnn-logo.svg” alt=”Federal News Network” width=”240″ height=”40″ style=”filter: brightness(0) invert(1);”/> </a> </figure> </div> <style><![CDATA[ .mega-menu-content { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; background: #f1f1f1; padding: 20px; } .mega-menu-row { display: flex; width: 100%; } .sub-menu-container { width: 25%; /* Adjust based on your design */ } ]]></style> <div class=”header-main-horizontal-nav”> <nav class=”mega-menu-2024″> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-collapse”> <ul class=”mega-menu-2024-nav”> <!– –> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/technology-main/?utm_source=topmenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=Technology” class=”mega-menu-2024-menu-link”> Technology <span class=”mega-menu-2024-drop-icon”> <i class=”fas fa-chevron-down”/> </span> </a> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu”> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/it-modernization/2026/04/social-security-plans-limited-rollout-of-systems-to-manage-its-workload/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=pin&;utm_term=technology-main”> <img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/AP_Poll_Social_Security_60686-300×200.jpg” alt=”Image for Social Security plans ‘limited' rollout of systems to manage its workload”/> <div class=”promotional_headline”>Social Security plans ‘limited' rollout of systems to manage its workload</div> <div class=”promotional_cta”>Read now<i class=”fas fa-arrow-right”/></div> </a> </div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Topics</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/technology-main/artificial-intelligence/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> Artificial Intelligence </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/technology-main/big-data/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> Big Data </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/technology-main/cio-news/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> CIO News </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/technology-main/cloud-computing/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> Cloud Computing </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/technology-main/cybersecurity/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> Cybersecurity </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/technology-main/it-modernization/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> IT Modernization </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/technology-main/open-datatransparency/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> Open Data/Transparency </a> </li> </ul></div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Shows</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/radio-interviews/all-about-data/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> All About Data </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/radio-interviews/ask-the-cio/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> Ask the CIO </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/shows/business-of-government-hour-podcast/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> The Business of Government Hour </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/radio-interviews/federal-executive-forum/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> Federal Executive Forum </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/shows/innovation-in-government-podcast/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> Innovation in Government </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/shows/modern-government/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> Modern Government </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/reporters-notebook/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> Reporter’s Notebook </a> </li> </ul></div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Reporters</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/jason-miller/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> Jason Miller </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/jory-heckman/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> Jory Heckman </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/justin-doubleday/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> Justin Doubleday </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/tom-temin/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=technology”> Terry Gerton </a> </li> </ul></div> </div> </li> <!– –> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/defense-main/?utm_source=topmenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=Defense” class=”mega-menu-2024-menu-link”> Defense <span class=”mega-menu-2024-drop-icon”> <i class=”fas fa-chevron-down”/> </span> </a> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu”> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/defense-news/2026/04/dod-seeks-to-curb-high-military-spouse-unemployment-with-new-hiring-flexibilities/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=pin&;utm_term=defense-main”> <img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/military-family-dinner-300×200.jpg” alt=”Image for DoD seeks to curb high military spouse unemployment with expanded hiring flexibilities”/> <div class=”promotional_headline”>DoD seeks to curb high military spouse unemployment with expanded hiring flexibilities</div> <div class=”promotional_cta”>Read now<i class=”fas fa-arrow-right”/></div> </a> </div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Topics</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/defense-main/defense-news/air-force/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=defense”> Air Force </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/defense-main/defense-news/army/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=defense”> Army </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/defense-main/defense-news/defense-industry/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=defense”> Defense Industry </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/defense-main/defense-news/navy/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=defense”> Navy </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/radio-interviews/on-dod/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=defense”> On DoD </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/defense-main/defense-news/space-operations/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=defense”> Space Operations </a> </li> </ul></div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Shows</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/shows/on-dod-with-jared-serbu-podcast/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=defense”> On DoD with Jared Serbu </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/shows/the-business-of-defense/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=defense”> The Business of Defense </a> </li> </ul></div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Reporters</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/jared-serbu/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=defense”> Jared Serbu </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/anastasia-obis/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=defense”> Anastasia Obis </a> </li> </ul></div> </div> </li> <!– –> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/workforce/?utm_source=topmenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=Workforce” class=”mega-menu-2024-menu-link”> Workforce <span class=”mega-menu-2024-drop-icon”> <i class=”fas fa-chevron-down”/> </span> </a> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu”> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/leadership-connect/2026/05/federal-movers-shakers-may-8-2026/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=article&;utm_term=workforce”> <img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/LeadershipConnect43-300×225.png” alt=”Image for Federal Movers &; Shakers | May 8, 2026″/> <div class=”promotional_headline”>Federal Movers &; Shakers | May 8, 2026</div> <div class=”promotional_cta”>Read now<i class=”fas fa-arrow-right”/></div> </a> </div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Topics</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/contracting/acquisition/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Acquisition </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/management/agency-oversight/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Agency Oversight </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/management/budget/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Budget </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/management/facilities-construction/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Facilities/Construction </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/management/government-shutdown/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Government Shutdown </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/workforce/hiring-retention/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Hiring/Retention </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/management/litigation/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Litigation </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/management/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Management </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/workforce/unions/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Unions </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/workforce/workforce-rightsgovernance/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Workforce Rights/Governance </a> </li> </ul></div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Shows</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/causey/federal-report/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Federal Report </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/shows/your-federal-life-podcast/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Your Federal Life </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/shows/eye-on-washington/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Eye on Washington </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/radio-interviews/inside-ic/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Inside the IC </a> </li> </ul></div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Reporters</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/drew-friedman/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Drew Friedman </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/jason-miller/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Jason Miller </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/jory-heckman/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Jory Heckman </a> </li> </ul></div> </div> </li> <!– –> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/pay-benefits/?utm_source=topmenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=Pay &; Benefits” class=”mega-menu-2024-menu-link”> Pay &; Benefits <span class=”mega-menu-2024-drop-icon”> <i class=”fas fa-chevron-down”/> </span> </a> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu”> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/pay-benefits/2026/04/democrats-urge-opm-to-scrap-plans-for-unprecedented-access-to-feds-health-data/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=pin&;utm_term=pay-benefits”> <img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Khashoggi_Saudi_Writer_Killed_09861-300×200.jpg” alt=”Image for Democrats urge OPM to scrap plans for ‘unprecedented' access to feds' health data”/> <div class=”promotional_headline”>Democrats urge OPM to scrap plans for ‘unprecedented' access to feds' health data</div> <div class=”promotional_cta”>Read now<i class=”fas fa-arrow-right”/></div> </a> </div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Topics</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/pay-benefits/benefits/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=pay-benefits”> Benefits </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/pay-benefits/open-season/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=pay-benefits”> Open Season </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/pay-benefits/pay/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=pay-benefits”> Pay </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/pay-benefits/retirement/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=pay-benefits”> Retirement </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/pay-benefits/tsp/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=pay-benefits”> TSP </a> </li> </ul></div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Shows</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/shows/your-federal-life-podcast/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=pay-benefits”> Your Federal Life </a> </li> </ul></div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Reporters</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/drew-friedman/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=pay-benefits”> Drew Friedman </a> </li> </ul></div> </div> </li> <!– –> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/terry-gerton/the-federal-drive-with-terry-gerton/?utm_source=topmenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=Federal Drive” class=”mega-menu-2024-menu-link”> Federal Drive <span class=”mega-menu-2024-drop-icon”> <i class=”fas fa-chevron-down”/> </span> </a> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu”> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/terry-gerton/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=url_type&;utm_term=federal-drive”> <img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/The-Federal-Drive-with-Terry-Gerton-Podcast-Cover-300×300.png” alt=”Image for Terry Gerton joins as the new host of The Federal Drive”/> <div class=”promotional_headline”>Terry Gerton joins as the new host of The Federal Drive</div> <div class=”promotional_cta”>Meet Terry<i class=”fas fa-arrow-right”/></div> </a> </div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Shows</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/terry-gerton/the-federal-drive-with-terry-gerton/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> The Federal Drive </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/federal-newscast/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> Federal Newscast </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/radio-interviews/space-hour/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> The Space Hour </a> </li> </ul></div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Federal Drive Team</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/terry-gerton/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> Terry Gerton – Host </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/eric-white/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> Eric White – Producer </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/michele-sandiford/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> Michele Sandiford – Producer </a> </li> </ul></div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/commentary/”>Commentaries</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/commentary-submission/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> Submit a commentary </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/commentary/feds-with-benefits/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> Feds with Benefits </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/feds-with-benefits-question-submission/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> Submit a question for Feds with Benefits </a> </li> </ul></div> </div> </li> <!– –> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/events-list/?utm_source=topmenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=Events” class=”mega-menu-2024-menu-link”> Events <span class=”mega-menu-2024-drop-icon”> <i class=”fas fa-chevron-down”/> </span> </a> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu”> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/download-the-app/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=url_type&;utm_term=events”> <img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/FNN-App-Promotion-2025-A-400×250-1-300×188.png” alt=”Image for Stay up to date on the latest breaking news, expert analysis and essential updates with our new app.”/> <div class=”promotional_headline”>Stay up to date on the latest breaking news, expert analysis and essential updates with our new app.</div> <div class=”promotional_cta”>Download today<i class=”fas fa-arrow-right”/></div> </a> </div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/events-list/”>Upcoming Events</a></h4><ul id=”megamenu-upcoming-events” data-utm_term=”events” data-utm_source=”megamenu” data-utm_medium=”web” utm_campaign=”recirculation” data-utm_content=”upcoming_events”/></div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/past-events-list/”>Past Events</a></h4><ul id=”megamenu-past-events” data-utm_term=”events” data-utm_source=”megamenu” data-utm_medium=”web” utm_campaign=”recirculation” data-utm_content=”past_events”> </ul></div> <!– –> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/fnn-knowledge-hub/?utm_source=topmenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=Resources” class=”mega-menu-2024-menu-link”> Resources <span class=”mega-menu-2024-drop-icon”> <i class=”fas fa-chevron-down”/> </span> </a> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu”> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/sailthru-newsletters-signup/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=url_type&;utm_term=resources”> <img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Red-and-White-Minimalist-Clean-Subscribe-Button-Animated-Video-1920-x-1920-px-300×300.png” alt=”Image for Stay up to date on the latest newsletters and news alerts”/> <div class=”promotional_headline”>Stay up to date on the latest newsletters and news alerts</div> <div class=”promotional_cta”>Subscribe now<i class=”fas fa-arrow-right”/></div> </a> </div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/shows/”>Podcasts</a></h4><ul id=”megamenu-resources-podcast” data-utm_term=”resources” data-utm_source=”megamenu” data-utm_medium=”web” utm_campaign=”recirculation” data-utm_content=”podcasts”/></div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-insights/federal-monthly-insights/”>Insights Series</a></h4><ul id=”megamenu-resources-monthly-insights” data-utm_term=”resources” data-utm_source=”megamenu” data-utm_medium=”web” utm_campaign=”recirculation” data-utm_content=”monthly_insights”/></div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/fnn-knowledge-hub/”>Publications</a></h4><ul id=”megamenu-resources-publications” data-utm_term=”resources” data-utm_source=”megamenu” data-utm_medium=”web” utm_campaign=”recirculation” data-utm_content=”publications”> </ul></div> <!– –> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/advertise-on-federal-news-network/?utm_source=topmenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=Advertise” class=”mega-menu-2024-menu-link”> Advertise <span class=”mega-menu-2024-drop-icon”> <i class=”fas fa-chevron-down”/> </span> </a> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu”> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/technology-main/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=default&;utm_term=default”> <img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/white-house-cybersecurity.png” alt=”Image for Federal News Network Technology News”/> <div class=”promotional_headline”>Federal News Network Technology News</div> <div class=”promotional_cta”>Read now<i class=”fas fa-arrow-right”/></div> </a> </div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/advertise-on-federal-news-network/”>Advertise with Us</a></h4><ul/></div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/markets/”>Prediction Markets</a></h4><ul> </ul></div> </div> </li></div> <div class=”header-main-listen-live button”> <a href=”#”>Listen Live</a> <ul class=”sub-menu”> <li> <div> <a href=”https://live.federalnewsnetwork.com/listen/” target=”_blank”> <span>Listen</span> </a> </div> </li> <li> <div> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/listen-live/”> <span>Schedule</span> </a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class=”header-main-search”> <i class=”fa-solid fa-magnifying-glass fa-2xl header__search-icon”/> <form id=”header-search-form” role=”search” method=”get” class=”search-form search-form–header” action=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/search/” tabindex=”-1″> <label class=”search-form__label”> <span class=”search-form__label-text”>Search</span> <input type=”text” class=”search-form__field” id=”search-form__field” placeholder=”Search â€¦” value=”” name=”s” autocomplete=”off”/> </label> <button id=”searchsubmit” class=”search-form__submit” type=”submit” value=”Search” aria-label=”Submit search”><span>Search</span></button> </form> </div> <div class=”mobile-hamburger”/> </li></div> </li></ul></div> <div class=”main-trending-bar”> <div class=”header__trending”> <strong class=”header__trending-title”>Trending:</strong> <ul class=”header__trending-list”> <li class=”header__trending-item”><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/defense-news/2026/05/cbo-estimates-golden-dome-could-cost-1-2-trillion-over-20-years/”>Golden Dome could cost $1.2T</a></li><li class=”header__trending-item”><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/defense-main/2026/05/veterans-have-seen-this-story-before-and-theyre-paying-close-attention-to-what-comes-next/”>Vets push for stronger accreditation reviews</a></li><li class=”header__trending-item”><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/workforce/2026/05/house-gop-investigating-costs-of-federal-employee-workplace-disputes/”>GOP looks at fed workplace appeal costs</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class=”body-overflow”> <main class=”main-container”> <div class=”row”> <div id=”left-col”> <!– <div class=”ad__h250 ad__align desktop_only”> <div id=”mtc_leaderboard” class=”ad__h90-inner”></div> </div> –> <div class=”primary-content”> <div class=”SingleEntry Entry author-michele-sandiford”> <div class=”Entry-header”> <div class=”Entry-tags”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/federal-newscast/” class=”tag tag–primary”>Federal Newscast</a> </div> <h1 class=”page-post-title”>DoD launches a departmentwide review of the military legal system</h1> <p style=”font-size:smaller; color:#666666; margin-bottom: 1rem;”>The announcement comes after Sec. Hegseth launched what he described as a “ruthlessâ€ review of how the military's legal offices are organized.</p> <div class=”Entry-info”> <div class=”Entry-infoImg Entry-infoImg–byline author-michele-sandiford”><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/michele-sandiford/”><img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Michele-Sandiford-headshot-Edit-112×112.jpg” alt=””/></a> </div> <div class=”Entry-infoContent”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/michele-sandiford/”>Michele Sandiford</a> <div class=”Entry-meta”> <div class=”Entry-date” data-swiftype-name=”publish_date” data-swiftype-type=”date”> <span class=”Entry-date__date”>May 13, 2026</span> <span class=”Entry-date__time”>11:47 am</span> </div> <div class=”read-time”><; a min read</div> </div> </div> <div class=”Entry-infoSocial”> <div class=”Entry-social “> <span class=”__sprite-icon-linkedin st_linkedin_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/05/dod-launches-a-departmentwide-review-of-the-military-legal-system/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-facebook st_facebook_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/05/dod-launches-a-departmentwide-review-of-the-military-legal-system/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-reddit st_reddit_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/05/dod-launches-a-departmentwide-review-of-the-military-legal-system/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-email show-for-medium-up st_email_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/05/dod-launches-a-departmentwide-review-of-the-military-legal-system/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-print show-for-medium-up st_print_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/05/dod-launches-a-departmentwide-review-of-the-military-legal-system/”>Â </span></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class=”Entry-content u-textFormat ” id=”Entry-content”> <div class=”before-content”/> <ul><li style=”margin-top:20px;”>Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has launched a departmentwide review of “all aspects of the military legal system.â€ Hegseth directed the Pentagon's general counsel to evaluate legal programs across the services, compare them with one another and benchmark them against the Justice Department and criminal justice systems. Hegseth said the review “will result in recommendations to cut bureaucracy and make legal professionals more effective.â€ The announcement comes after Hegseth launched what he described as a “ruthlessâ€ review of how the military's legal offices are organized as part of his campaign to move from what he calls “tepid legalityâ€ to “maximum lethality.â€<div style=”display:block; font-style: italic;”>(<a href=”https://x.com/SecWar/status/2053967831499149347?s=20″>Hegseth launches department-wide review of the military legal system </a> – Social media platform X)</div></li><p/><li style=”margin-top:20px;”>House lawmakers are looking to address recent pension errors for thousands of retired service members. A new bipartisan bill seeks to close a loophole that inadvertently caused nearly 8,000 federal retirees to miss pension payments during last year's government shutdown. If enacted, the new legislation would correct the pensions for certain retirees at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as well as the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.<div style=”display:block; font-style: italic;”>(<a href=”https://raskin.house.gov/_cache/files/6/a/6a3a9a91-015c-4f9c-ae89-1fe69a242388/0876D0327BD846B6D904BDDF6A0E909732F1CC40FB936C12016D97FEBD309ADB.pih-raskin-031-xml-004.pdf”>Pensions for Retired Uniformed Servicemembers Act </a> – Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Don Bacon (R-Neb.) and Maxine Dexter (D-Md.))</div></li><p/><li style=”margin-top:20px;”>The Postal Service is planning to add new fees for handling hazardous materials shipped via Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express. That includes certain chemicals and flammable items. USPS says it also plans to charge a noncompliance fee for shipping improperly prepared hazardous materials. USPS is seeking approval from its regulatory agency. If approved, the agency plans to introduce these new fees on July 12. <div style=”display:block; font-style: italic;”>(<a href=”https://about.usps.com/newsroom/national-releases/2026/0511-usps-recommends-competitive-price-changes-for-july-2026.htm”>Postal Service recommends competitive price changes for July 2026</a> – U.S. Postal Service)</div></li><p/><li style=”margin-top:20px;”>Former federal data leaders are launching a plain-language guide to government data sets. The University of California Berkley's School of Information has released a Federal Data Field Guide. It serves as a primer on the different types of data the federal government collects, how they're used, and what legal limits exist for sharing this data. The federal government oversees one of the world's largest and most complex data ecosystems, which shapes policy decisions and the economy. But the Department of Government Efficiency's access to sensitive data sets under the Trump administration and agencies removing data sets from their websites has raised widespread concerns. <div style=”display:block; font-style: italic;”>(<a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/big-data/2026/05/federal-data-guide-aims-to-demystify-patchwork-of-laws-governing-data-sharing/”>Federal data guide aims to demystify ‘patchwork' of laws governing data sharing </a> – Federal News Network)</div></li><p/><style><![CDATA[ .promo-main{padding: 5px 0; } .promo-inline{text-decoration:none !important;} .promo-inline p{ color:#0093d0; font-weight: 600; } .promo_dash{ border-bottom: 1px solid #d4d4d4; vertical-align: text-top; line-height: 3px; margin-right: 10px; display: inline; } ]]></style> <div class=”promo-main” data-promo_tracker_id=”promo1_1778095711″> <a class=”promo-inline” target=”_blank” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/cme-event/exchanges/federal-news-networks-cloud-exchange-2026/?utm_medium=referral&;utm_source=in-article_promo&;utm_campaign=cloud&;utm_content=in-articlepromo”> <p><span class=”promo_dash”>Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â </span>Join us June 10 and 11 for Federal News Network’s Cloud Exchange where agency and industry leaders will discuss a whole-of-government approach to cloud modernization. Register today!</p> </a> </div> <li style=”margin-top:20px;”>Federal employee workplace disputes are coming under scrutiny from Republicans. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is raising concerns over what he described as high numbers of settlements in cases involving federal employees. He suggested that if agencies pursued more litigation and settled less often, they would likely win more cases. The congressman is seeking more comprehensive details on federal employee disputes and their outcomes. But federal employment attorneys say Comer's arguments mischaracterize and oversimplify agencies' decisions for settling disputes. <div style=”display:block; font-style: italic;”>(<a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/workforce/2026/05/house-gop-investigating-costs-of-federal-employee-workplace-disputes/”>House GOP investigating costs of federal employee workplace disputes</a> – Federal News Network)</div></li><p/><li style=”margin-top:20px;”>The Senate has confirmed Arvind Raman to be the next director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology. He was confirmed Monday as part of a Senate resolution with 48 other nominations. Raman will also take on the role of under secretary of commerce for Standards and Technology. He'll lead NIST at a time when the agency is advancing standards for artificial intelligence, quantum and other emerging technologies. Raman also faced sharp questioning during his confirmation hearing over the Trump administration's proposed cuts to NIST manufacturing programs.<div style=”display:block; font-style: italic;”>(<a href=”https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-resolution/690/text”>Senate nominations vote</a> – Congress.gov)</div></li><p/><li style=”margin-top:20px;”>The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that the Golden Dome missile defense architecture consistent with President Donald Trump's executive order would cost roughly $1.2 trillion over the next two decades.The CBO estimated that acquisition costs alone would total just over $1 trillion, with the space-based interceptor layer being the single most expensive component, which would account for roughly 70% of acquisition costs. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said the Golden Dome would cost approximately $175 billion. The CBO said the difference between its estimate and the department's projected price tag suggests that the Defense Department's Golden Dome architecture is far more limited than the one outlined in Trump's executive order.&#13; &#13; &#13; <div style=”display:block; font-style: italic;”>(<a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/defense-news/2026/05/cbo-estimates-golden-dome-could-cost-1-2-trillion-over-20-years/”>CBO estimates Golden Dome could cost $1.2 trillion over 20 years</a> – Federal News Network)</div></li><p/><li style=”margin-top:20px;”>The Federal Emergency Management Agency will have to publish real-time information about the status of disaster assistance requests. The Homeland Security appropriations bill requires FEMA to create an interactive online dashboard that shows the status of Public Assistance reimbursement requests. FEMA provides billions of dollars every year to state and local governments to reimburse for debris clean up, road repairs and other costs related to federally declared disasters. But counties and local governments have complained about delays and a lack of transparency around those reimbursement requests. FEMA will now be required to post reimbursement request data to the dashboard within 90 days of receiving it.<div style=”display:block; font-style: italic;”>(<a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/agency-oversight/2026/05/fema-to-create-public-assistance-dashboard-under-new-law/”>FEMA to create public assistance dashboard under new law</a> – Federal News Network)</div></li><p/></ul> <div style=”clear:both”/> <p class=”article-copyright”><em>Copyright Â©Â 2026 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.</em> </p> </div> <div class=”Entry-infoSocial large-icons”> <div class=”Entry-social “> <span class=”__sprite-icon-linkedin st_linkedin_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/05/dod-launches-a-departmentwide-review-of-the-military-legal-system/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-facebook st_facebook_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/05/dod-launches-a-departmentwide-review-of-the-military-legal-system/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-reddit st_reddit_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/05/dod-launches-a-departmentwide-review-of-the-military-legal-system/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-email show-for-medium-up st_email_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/05/dod-launches-a-departmentwide-review-of-the-military-legal-system/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-print show-for-medium-up st_print_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/05/dod-launches-a-departmentwide-review-of-the-military-legal-system/”>Â </span></div> </div> <div class=”Entry-app”> <section class=”app-list footer-app-icons”> <figure class=”app-list__item app-list__item–apple”> <a href=”https://apps.apple.com/us/app/federal-news-network/id1018218419″ title=”Federal News Network on Apple” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener nofollow”> <img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/apple.png”/> </a> </figure> <figure class=”app-list__item app-list__item–google”> <a href=”https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jacapps.wfed&;;hl=en_US” title=”Federal News Network on Google” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener nofollow”> <img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/google.png”/> </a> </figure> </section> </div> <div class=”biolerplatebio”> <div class=”biolerplatebio__bio”> <div class=”Entry-info”> <div class=”Entry-infoImg Entry-infoImg–bio author-michele-sandiford”><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/michele-sandiford/”><img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Michele-Sandiford-headshot-Edit-112×112.jpg” alt=””/></a> </div> <div class=”Entry-infoContent”> <a class=”Entry-infoContent__bio-link” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/michele-sandiford/”>Michele Sandiford</a> <div class=”Entry-infoContent__bio-content”> <p>Michele Sandiford is a Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.</p> <p>Â </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class=”breaking-news-signup row” tabindex=”0″> <form action=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/sailthru-newsletters-signup/” name=”emailsignupform” id=”sailthru-form-content” class=”form form–red form–red visible” method=”post”> <div class=”form__row” id=”form-inputs”> <legend class=”form__title”>Sign up for breaking news.</legend> <input class=”form__input” type=”email” name=”email” aria-label=”Email Address” placeholder=”Email Address” required=””/> <input class=”form__submit form__submit–white” type=”submit” name=”sbutton” aria-label=”Sign up button” value=”Signup”/> </div> <!– button class=”disclaimer”></button –> </form> <div id=”sailthru-form-confirmation-message” aria-live=”polite”> <div class=”image”> <!– img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/themes/wfed/assets/img/loading.gif” / –> </div> </div> </div> <div class=”Widget WidgetList WidgetRelatedStories alignnone”> <h3 class=”Widget-title Widget-title–slash”> <span>Related Stories</span> </h3> <ul class=”Widget-list block row” data-module=”vert-25″ data-count=”3″> <article class=”article article–vert-25 article–thumbnail”> <div class=”article__header”> <figure class=”article__img-container”> <div><strong class=”article__img-credit”>Getty Images/Kiyoshi Tanno</strong><img class=”article__img” src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/GettyImages-1152538330-e1735342030636-400×270.jpg” srcset=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/GettyImages-1152538330-e1735342030636-400×270.jpg 400w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/GettyImages-1152538330-e1735342030636-170×114.jpg 170w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/GettyImages-1152538330-e1735342030636-90×60.jpg 90w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/GettyImages-1152538330-e1735342030636-130×87.jpg 130w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/GettyImages-1152538330-e1735342030636-275×185.jpg 275w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/GettyImages-1152538330-e1735342030636-550×370.jpg 550w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/GettyImages-1152538330-e1735342030636-120×80.jpg 120w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/GettyImages-1152538330-e1735342030636-200×135.jpg 200w” sizes=”100vw” alt=”Signboard of Department of Veterans Affairs”/></div> <a class=”article__img–link” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/05/veterans-affairs-approves-nearly-600-million-in-infrastructure-improvements/”/> </figure> </div> <div class=”article__content”> <h4 class=”article__headline” data=”alernative_headline=";5928262";” data-icon=”audio”>Veterans Affairs approves nearly $600 million in infrastructure improvements</h4> <div class=”article__excerpt”> </div> <a class=”article__category” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/federal-newscast/”>Federal Newscast</a> <a class=”article__link” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/05/veterans-affairs-approves-nearly-600-million-in-infrastructure-improvements/” title=”Read more about: Veterans Affairs approves nearly $600 million in infrastructure improvements”><span class=”sr-only”>Read more</span></a> </div> </article> <article class=”article article–vert-25 article–thumbnail”> <div class=”article__header”> <figure class=”article__img-container”> <div><strong class=”article__img-credit”>Jory Heckman/Federal News Network</strong><img class=”article__img” src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/IMG_9912-400×270.jpg” srcset=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/IMG_9912-400×270.jpg 400w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/IMG_9912-170×114.jpg 170w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/IMG_9912-90×60.jpg 90w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/IMG_9912-130×87.jpg 130w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/IMG_9912-275×185.jpg 275w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/IMG_9912-550×370.jpg 550w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/IMG_9912-120×80.jpg 120w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/IMG_9912-200×135.jpg 200w” sizes=”100vw” alt=”Federal workforce rally”/></div> <a class=”article__img–link” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/05/federal-government-employment-continues-to-decline/”/> </figure> </div> <div class=”article__content”> <h4 class=”article__headline” data=”alernative_headline=";5927300";” data-icon=”audio”>Federal government employment continues to decline</h4> <div class=”article__excerpt”> </div> <a class=”article__category” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/federal-newscast/”>Federal Newscast</a> <a class=”article__link” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/05/federal-government-employment-continues-to-decline/” title=”Read more about: Federal government employment continues to decline”><span class=”sr-only”>Read more</span></a> </div> </article> <article class=”article article–vert-25 article–thumbnail”> <div class=”article__header”> <figure class=”article__img-container”> <img class=”article__img” src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/RetirementProcessing_1200-x-800_1200-x-800-400×270.jpg” srcset=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/RetirementProcessing_1200-x-800_1200-x-800-400×270.jpg 400w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/RetirementProcessing_1200-x-800_1200-x-800-170×114.jpg 170w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/RetirementProcessing_1200-x-800_1200-x-800-90×60.jpg 90w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/RetirementProcessing_1200-x-800_1200-x-800-130×87.jpg 130w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/RetirementProcessing_1200-x-800_1200-x-800-275×185.jpg 275w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/RetirementProcessing_1200-x-800_1200-x-800-550×370.jpg 550w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/RetirementProcessing_1200-x-800_1200-x-800-120×80.jpg 120w, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/RetirementProcessing_1200-x-800_1200-x-800-200×135.jpg 200w” sizes=”100vw” alt=”federal retirement processing visualization”/> <a class=”article__img–link” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/05/opm-sees-12000-new-retirement-claims-in-april/”/> </figure> </div> <div class=”article__content”> <h4 class=”article__headline” data=”alernative_headline=";5925172";” data-icon=”audio”>OPM sees 12,000 new retirement claims in April</h4> <div class=”article__excerpt”> </div> <a class=”article__category” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/federal-newscast/”>Federal Newscast</a> <a class=”article__link” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/05/opm-sees-12000-new-retirement-claims-in-april/” title=”Read more about: OPM sees 12,000 new retirement claims in April”><span class=”sr-only”>Read more</span></a> </div> </article> </ul> </div> <div class=”Entry-footer”> <div class=”Entry-footer-row”> <div class=”topics-container”> <div class=”Widget Topics topics_footer”> <div class=”Widget-title Widget-title–slash”> <span>Related Topics </span> </div> <div class=”list”> <a class=”tag” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/all-news/”>All News</a> <a class=”tag” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/tag/criminal-justice-system/”>criminal justice system</a> <a class=”tag” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/defense-main/”>Defense</a> <a class=”tag” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/defense-main/defense-news/”>Defense News</a> <a class=”tag” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/federal-newscast/”>Federal Newscast</a> <a class=”tag” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/tag/justice-department/”>Justice Department</a> <a class=”tag” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/tag/military-legal-system/”>military legal system</a> <a class=”tag” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/tag/pentagon-general-counsel/”>Pentagon General Counsel</a> <a class=”tag” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/tag/pete-hegseth/”>Pete Hegseth</a> <a class=”tag” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/terry-gerton/”>Terry Gerton</a> <a class=”tag” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/terry-gerton/the-federal-drive-with-terry-gerton/”>The Federal Drive</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <!– <div class=”Entry-comments” id=”comments”>–> <!– <h3 class=”block__title block__title–line”><span>Comments</span></h3>–> <!– –> <!– <div class=”fb-comments” data-href=”–><!–” data-numposts=”5″ data-width=”100%”></div>–> <!– –> <!– </div>–> <!– RevContent –> <div data-widget-host=”revcontent” data-pub-id=”141003″ data-widget-id=”289924″/> <!– // RevContent –> </div> <div class=”MobileAd u-mobileFill”> </div> </div> </div> <div id=”right-col”> <div id=”right-col-sponsored”> </div> <div class=”ad__h250 ad__align”> <div id=”mtc_right_rail_rect” class=”ad__h90-inner”/> </div> &#13; <div class=”widget widget-past-events”> <div class=”widget-title”> <h5>Upcoming Events</h5> </div> <div class=”widget-content”> <ul class=”widget-list”> <li class=”widget-item”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/cme-event/federal-insights/ask-the-cio-defense-cyber-crime-center/” class=”widget-link”> Ask the CIO: Defense Cyber Crime Center </a> </li> <li class=”widget-item”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/cme-event/federal-insights/medicare-fehb-and-tsp-maximization/” class=”widget-link”> Medicare, FEHB and TSP Maximization (LIVE EVENT) </a> </li> <li class=”widget-item”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/cme-event/federal-insights/from-backlogs-to-breakthroughs-transforming-e-records-foia-and-e-discovery-in-government/” class=”widget-link”> From backlogs to breakthroughs: Transforming e-records, FOIA, and e-discovery in government </a> </li> <li class=”widget-item”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/cme-event/federal-insights/mission-ready-ai-where-data-strategy-meets-real-world-impact/” class=”widget-link”> Mission-ready AI: Where data strategy meets real-world impact </a> </li> <li class=”widget-item”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/cme-event/federal-insights/federal-retirement-tax-planning-and-tsp-maximization/” class=”widget-link”> Federal Retirement Tax Planning and TSP Maximization </a> </li> </ul> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/events-list/”><button class=”btn btn-primary”>More</button></a> </div> </div> <div class=”widget widget-partial-list “> <div class=”widget-title”> <h5> Top Stories </h5> </div> <div class=”widget-content”> <ul class=”widget-list”> <li class=”widget-item”> <div class=”widget-item-content”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/congress/2026/05/trumps-staggering-defense-budget-could-weaken-bipartisan-ndaa-support/” title=”Read: Trump's staggering defense budget could weaken bipartisan NDAA support” class=”widget-link”> Trump's staggering defense budget could weaken bipartisan NDAA support </a> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/congress/” class=”widget-link-category article__category”>Congress</a> </div> </li> <li class=”widget-item”> <div class=”widget-item-content”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/agency-oversight/2026/05/fema-to-create-public-assistance-dashboard-under-new-law/” title=”Read: FEMA to create public assistance dashboard under new law” class=”widget-link”> FEMA to create public assistance dashboard under new law </a> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/management/agency-oversight/” class=”widget-link-category article__category”>Agency Oversight</a> </div> </li> <li class=”widget-item”> <div class=”widget-item-content”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/big-data/2026/05/federal-data-guide-aims-to-demystify-patchwork-of-laws-governing-data-sharing/” title=”Read: Federal data guide aims to demystify ‘patchwork' of laws governing data sharing” class=”widget-link”> Federal data guide aims to demystify ‘patchwork' of laws governing data sharing </a> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/technology-main/big-data/” class=”widget-link-category article__category”>Big Data</a> </div> </li> <li class=”widget-item”> <div class=”widget-item-content”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/people/2026/05/former-private-prison-executive-david-venturella-will-become-ices-acting-leader/” title=”Read: Former private prison executive David Venturella will become ICE’s acting leader” class=”widget-link”> Former private prison executive David Venturella will become ICE’s acting leader </a> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/management/people/” class=”widget-link-category article__category”>People</a> </div> </li> <li class=”widget-item”> <div class=”widget-item-content”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/management/2026/05/fda-chiefs-resignation-widens-a-leadership-gap-at-the-nations-health-department/” title=”Read: FDA chief’s resignation widens a leadership gap at the nation’s health department” class=”widget-link”> FDA chief’s resignation widens a leadership gap at the nation’s health department </a> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/management/” class=”widget-link-category article__category”>Management</a> </div> </li> <li class=”widget-item”> <div class=”widget-item-content”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/defense-news/2026/05/cbo-estimates-golden-dome-could-cost-1-2-trillion-over-20-years/” title=”Read: CBO estimates Golden Dome could cost $1.2 trillion over 20 years” class=”widget-link”> CBO estimates Golden Dome could cost $1.2 trillion over 20 years </a> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/defense-main/defense-news/” class=”widget-link-category article__category”>Defense News</a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </div> &#13; </div> </div> <div id=”media_slider”> </div> </main><!– end .main-container –> <span id=”isMobileElement”/> </div> <!– !body-overflow –> <footer> <div class=”desktop-width”> <section class=”footer-informational”> <div class=”footer-right-col”> <figure class=”logo”> <img src=”/wp-content/themes/wfed/assets/img/logos/fnn-logo-hor.png” alt=”Federal News Network Main logo”/> </figure> <section class=”footer-social”> <section class=”app-list footer__apps footer-app-icons”> <figure class=”app-list__item app-list__item–apple”> <a href=”https://apps.apple.com/us/app/federal-news-network/id1018218419″ title=”Federal News Network on Apple” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener nofollow”> <img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/apple.png”/> </a> </figure> <figure class=”app-list__item app-list__item–google”> <a href=”https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jacapps.wfed&;;hl=en_US” title=”Federal News Network on Google” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener nofollow”> <img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/google.png”/> </a> </figure> </section> <ul class=”footer-social-icons”> <li title=”linkedin”> <a href=”https://www.linkedin.com/company/federal-news-network/”> <figure> <img width=”50″ height=”50″ src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/linkedin.png” class=”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail” alt=”” loading=”lazy”/> </figure> </a> </li> <li title=”youtube”> <a href=”https://www.youtube.com/@federalnewsnetwork”> <figure> <img width=”50″ height=”50″ src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/youtube.png” class=”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail” alt=”” loading=”lazy”/> </figure> </a> </li> <li title=”facebook”> <a href=”https://www.facebook.com/FedNewsNetwork”> <figure> <img width=”50″ height=”50″ src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/facebook.png” class=”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail” alt=”” loading=”lazy”/> </figure> </a> </li> <li title=”reddit”> <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/user/Federal-News-Network”> <figure> <img width=”50″ height=”50″ src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/reddit-logo.png” class=”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail” alt=”” loading=”lazy”/> </figure> </a> </li> </ul> </section> </div> <section class=”footer-menu”> <ul class=”Nav-menu Nav-menu–depth0 menu menu menu–footer”><li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-53566″><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/news-team/” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>News Team</a></li> <li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-53567″><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/careers/” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>Careers</a></li> <li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-53571″><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/contact-us/” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>Contact Us</a></li> <li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-53564″><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/email-alerts/” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>Newsletters</a></li> <li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-5180819″><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/publications/” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>Publications</a></li> <li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-54041″><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/radio-shows/” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>Podcasts</a></li> <li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-5180820″><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/events-list/” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>Events</a></li> <li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-53568″><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/advertise-on-federal-news-network/” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>Advertise</a></li> <li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-5216722″><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/partners-events/” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>Partners</a></li> </ul> </section> </section> </div> <section class=”footer-copyright-menu”> <ul class=”Nav-menu Nav-menu–depth0 menu menu menu–footer-bottom”><li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-89206″><a href=”http://corporate.hubbardradio.com/terms-of-use/” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>Terms of Use</a></li> <li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-99796″><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/copyright-policy/” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>Copyright/Usage Policy</a></li> <li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-99766″><a href=”http://corporate.hubbardradio.com/dmca-notice/” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>DMCA Notice</a></li> <li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-89211″><a href=”http://corporate.hubbardradio.com/privacy-policy/” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>Privacy Policy</a></li> <li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-53661″><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Hubbard-Radio-Washington-DC-FCC-EEO-Public-File-Report-2025.pdf” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>EEO Report</a></li> <li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-931411″><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wfed-1500-am-online-fcc-public-inspection-files/” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>FCC Online Public Inspection File</a></li> <li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-3144272″><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/fcc-applications/” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>FCC Applications</a></li> <li class=”nav__menu-item nav__menu-item–depth0 osano-cm-dom-info-dialog-open menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-5589616″><a href=”#” class=”Nav-link nav__link”>Cookie Preferences</a></li> </ul> </section> <section class=”footer-alt-message”/> <section class=”footer-copyright”>Copyright 2024 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.</section> </footer> <!– Osano: Footer –> <!– End Osano: Footer –> <!–ZOOMINFO FOOTER HTML–> <!–ZOOMINFO FOOTER HTML ENDS–> <!– TwentySixty –> <div id=”ttdUniversalPixelTagc7130402a6c547e2a334fe06559f886a” style=”display:none”> </div> <!– /TwentySixty –> </nav></div></div></div></header>