El Derby 2026: resultados, noticias y actualizaciones de carreras de caballos

Key events

The King and Queen have arrived at the Derby, having dashed (via helicopter) from the wedding of Charles' nephew Peter Phillips (second marriage to be clear) in the Cotswolds. â€œI gather it's been persisting downâ€. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images

3.15pm â€œDASHâ€ HANDICAP betting Kinswoman 6/1

Lexington Blitz 7/1

Arklow Lad 8/1

Eclairage 17/2

Stormy Impact 11/1

King of Light 11/1

Dyonisos 12/1

Dream Composer 12/1

Democracy Dilemma 12/1

Vintage Clarets 12/1

12/1 BAR

Odds supplied by Oddschecker Racegoers enjoy drinks on an open top bus during Derby day at Epsom. Photograph: Matt Alexander for The Jockey Club/PA

Greg Wood 3.15pm â€œDASHâ€ HANDICAP preview A furious charge down the fastest five-furlong strip in the world, and even on softening ground it will be over in a flash. A full field of 20 runners has been declared, but there are a couple of ways to whittle it down as the high numbers generally hold sway in races at the minimum trip, and the speedy nature of the track means that the pace tends to hold up and the closers do not get much leeway to challenge. Events unfolded along those lines in the equivalent race for three-year-olds yesterday, as Naana's Shadow (first) and Shes Got A Brother (third) both helped to set a strong early gallop and the runner-up, Call Margot, ran out of racecourse as she launched a challenge from off the pace. Kinswoman, the favourite, and Lexington Buzz are likely to be up there from the off from stalls 17 and 10 respectively with Irish raider Eclairage, with Billy Loughnane booked to ride, in close attendance and I think the latter could be the one to back from stall 14. SELECTION: ECLAIRAGE â€œYou did say Derby day was one of the SUMMER highlights didn't you?â€ Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

2.40pm Coronation Cup result 1 Bay City Roller (Oisin Murphy) 17-2

2 Jan Brueghel (R L Moore) 9-4

3 Lambourn (Wayne Lordan) 13-2

2.40pm CORONATION CUP And they're off â€¦ Illinois is pushed out to lead â€¦ last year's Derby winner Lambourn is second â€¦ Illinois is being given plenty of encouragement but Lambourn kicks on as he did in the Derby â€¦ Illinois is pulled up â€¦ Lambourn turns for home and sticks to the far side â€¦ Bay City Roller is down the near side and now has the lead!!! And goes on to win.

Jockey Laura Pearson, who ploughed a lone furrow on the far side to win on Sparks Fly in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes, may well have changed the course of Derby history on her won as now the feeling is that the riders won't come to the stands side in the big race. The going looks very testing out there. Laura Pearson, riding Sparks Fly, celebrates winning the Princess Elizabeth Stakes. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images/Reuters

2.40pm CORONATION CUP betting Calandagan- 1/1

Jan Brueghel- 11/4

Lambourn- 11/1

Convergent- 11/1

Bay City Roller- 14/1

Illinois- 40/1

Odds supplied by Oddschecker Racegoers in the awful weather at Epsom. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Greg Wood 2.40pm CORONATION CUP preview Last year's winner, last year's Derby winner and the official top-rated horse on the planet: it's quite the line-up for the Coronation Cup this year, albeit with the caveat that significant rain might see Calandagan, the World's Best Racehorse in 2025, ruled out. He came up half-a-length short behind Jan Brueghel in this race 12 months ago, at a time when he seemed unable to go the extra yard and get a Group One win on the board, but he has subsequently been on an unbeaten five-race spree at the sport's highest level, including wins in the King George & Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Champion Stakes at Ascot and the Japan Cup in November. He looks the one beat today, even in a race where both Lambourn and Jan Breughel can boast Group One-winning form over track and trip. SELECTION: CALANDAGAN Racegoers shelter from the falling rain under umbrellas on the second day of the Epsom Derby festival. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images

2.05pm PRINCESS ELIZABETH STAKES result 1 Sparks Fly 7/2

2 Love Dynasty 10/1

3 Pacific Mission 15/2

2.05pm PRINCESS ELIZABETH STAKES Princess Child (No 7) is out of the race at the start on veterinary advice. And they're off â€¦ Sparks Fly and Shes Perfect are out in the lead early â€¦ Sparks Fly has stuck to the inside and all the other horses have gone stands side â€¦ Sparks Fly is a mile clear on the far side and wins very easily. Laura Pearson on board the winner can take a bow!

The ground is now officially good to soft (from good to soft, good in places). The sprint course is good to soft, good in places (from good, good to soft in places). But the jocketys after the first race are stating it is soft. â€œIt's soft ground and there's no getting away from the fact that the quicker ground is up the stands' side rail,â€ said Kieran Shoemark, who rode the winner of the first race. Horses racing down the stands side in the opening race at Epsom. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

2.05pm PRINCESS ELIZABETH STAKES betting Sparks Fly- 3/1

Shes Perfect- 4/1

Pina Sonata- 9/2

Pacific Mission- 6/1

Princess Child- 7/1

Love Dynasty- 10/1

Breckenborough- 18/1

Betty Clover- 25/1

25/1 BAR â€“ odds supplied by Oddschecker A very young racegoer gets a ride ahead of the Derby. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images

Greg Wood 2.05pm PRINCESS ELIZABETH STAKES preview The racing fates have not been particularly kind to Charlie Fellowes's Shes Perfect thus far. She was first past the post in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches â€“ France's equivalent of the 1,000 Guineas â€“ in May 2025, only to be demoted to second in the stewards' room for causing interference, and then missed the remainder of the season due to injury after her next race, in the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) in June. She looked as though her talent and enthusiasm remain intact, though, when finishing third in a Listed race at Goodwood last month, and with that race under her belt, Shes Perfect could well be the one to beat here. Depending on how much rain there has been overnight, Sparks Fly could be a live runner as she saves her best form for ground with some cut, and Arisaig, who was a head behind Shes Perfect at Goodwood, is also worth considering, although runners with her hold-up style often struggle at this track. SELECTION: SHES PERFECT The Aidan O'Brien squad inspect the track ahead of the Derby at Epsom. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

1.30pm TATTENHAM CORNER STAKES result 1 Ten Bob Tony 7/1

2 Witness Stand 12/1

3 Poet Master 11/1

1.30pm TATTENHAM CORNER STAKES And they're off â€¦ this will be fairly fast and furious â€¦ Never So Brave slowly away and is at the back â€¦ Witness Stand leads round Tattenham Corner â€¦. they've all come to the stands side â€¦ Poet Master and Ten Bob Tony challenge and Ten Bob Tony gets up late to win!

Greg Wood 1.30pm TATTENHAM CORNER STAKES preview A race that has been re-routed from its normal home at Haydock – which has serious issues with its ground at the moment â€“ and while last year's winner, Ten Bob Tony, is back for another crack, this is, obviously, a very different challenge. It is a distinctly stronger race too, with Never So Brave, a Group One winner at this trip last summer, heading the field, and the decidedly useful Alcantor, beaten less than a length in the Group One Prix du Moulin last September, also in the field for yesterday's Oaks-winning trainer, Joseph O'Brien. The two runners with Group One form in the book dominate the betting, and Never So Brave, one of the most consistent horses in training once he gets up to speed, looks like the one to be with after a pipe-opener in a Group Two at Sandown in late April. SELECTION: NEVER SO BRAVE Selfie time! Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

1.30pm TATTENHAM CORNER STAKES betting Never So Brave â€“ 15/8

Alcantor â€“ 4/1

Ten Bob Tony â€“ 6/1

Witness Stand â€“ 17/2

Poet Master â€“ 10/1

Golden Mind- 14/1

Chicago Critic- 18/1

Balmacara- 20/1

20/1 BAR. Odds supplied by Oddschecker Racegoers walk across the track during Derby day at Epsom. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Here are the Epsom market movers for the day supplied by Oddschecker: Strike Down (5.55pm) – 22/1 into 6/1

Pina Sonata (2.05pm) – 7/1 into 9/2

Benvenuto Cellini (4pm) – 9/4 into 7/4 Racegoers fight against the windy conditions ahead of racing at Epsom, Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images

Jason Weaver on ITV Racing yesterday raised the prospect again of the Derby runners coming up the stands side. That will be such a temptation if there is more significant rain by the time the Derby gets underway and the clerk of the course Andrew Cooper says we can expect more precipitation in an hour or so. Derby historian Michael Church says it's not happened since 1919 and no one remembers that. Willie Carson, who has won the Derby four times, thinks it might just happen! He told the Racing Post: â€œOne hundred per cent they'll come across. How can they not? The fastest ground is at the top of the track.â€ Hold on to your hat! Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

Greg Wood 4pm DERBY STAKES preview And so here we are: the most famous Classic of them all, and 14 runners vying to become the 247th horse on the Derby's roll of honour. The rain overnight and this morning has changed the picture somewhat, but the trials have done their job in assembling a field full of possibilities and it is now up to the punters to draw their own conclusions. Is Benvenuto Cellini's Chester Vase win the best form on offer, or the ding-dong between Maltese Cross and Bay Of Brilliance at Lingfield? Could Item be the fifth Dante winner this century to add the Derby to his record, or might Action or Christmas Day reverse the Knavesmire form? Is Ancient Egypt ready to live up to his pedigree and price tag for Kia Joorabchian and Charlie Johnston? Or maybe the Leopardstown Trial, where James J Braddock edged out Pierre Bonnard, will supply the winner for the first time since 2002. Could there even be a complete outsider that comes through on the rain-softened ground. After many hours â€“ in fact, weeks â€“ of pondering, I came down in favour of Bay Of Brilliance as an each-way option, on the basis that the Lingfield form looks strong with a big gap back to the third horse home, he was making his debut there while the winner, Maltese Cross, had the benefit of a run, and Maltese Cross has also ended up with the worst of the draw in stall one. Any one of these nine horses, though, would be a plausible winner. SELECTION: BAY OF BRILLIANCE â€œIf I knew you were coming I'd have baked a cakeâ€. Mary Berry arrives for Derby Day at Epsom. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

Greg Wood 3.15pm â€œDASHâ€ HANDICAP preview A furious charge down the fastest five-furlong strip in the world, and even on softening ground it will be over in a flash. A full field of 20 runners has been declared, but there are a couple of ways to whittle it down as the high numbers generally hold sway in races at the minimum trip, and the speedy nature of the track means that the pace tends to hold up and the closers do not get much leeway to challenge. Events unfolded along those lines in the equivalent race for three-year-olds yesterday, as Naana's Shadow (first) and Shes Got A Brother (third) both helped to set a strong early gallop and the runner-up, Call Margot, ran out of racecourse as she launched a challenge from off the pace. Kinswoman, the favourite, and Lexington Buzz are likely to be up there from the off from stalls 17 and 10 respectively with Irish raider Eclairage, with Billy Loughnane booked to ride, in close attendance and I think the latter could be the one to back from stall 14. SELECTION: ECLAIRAGE The model Jodie Kidd has arrived at Epsom. Photograph: Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Jockey Club

2.40pm CORONATION CUP preview Last year's winner, last year's Derby winner and the official top-rated horse on the planet: it's quite the line-up for the Coronation Cup this year, albeit with the caveat that significant rain might see Calandagan, the World's Best Racehorse in 2025, ruled out. He came up half-a-length short behind Jan Brueghel in this race 12 months ago, at a time when he seemed unable to go the extra yard and get a Group One win on the board, but he has subsequently been on an unbeaten five-race spree at the sport's highest level, including wins in the King George & Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Champion Stakes at Ascot and the Japan Cup in November. He looks the one beat today, even in a race where both Lambourn and Jan Breughel can boast Group One-winning form over track and trip. SELECTION: CALANDAGAN Racegoers enjoy a drink at Epsom but the skies look threatening. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images

Greg Wood 2.05pm PRINCESS ELIZABETH STAKES preview The racing fates have not been particularly kind to Charlie Fellowes's Shes Perfect thus far. She was first past the post in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches â€“ France's equivalent of the 1,000 Guineas â€“ in May 2025, only to be demoted to second in the stewards' room for causing interference, and then missed the remainder of the season due to injury after her next race, in the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) in June. She looked as though her talent and enthusiasm remain intact, though, when finishing third in a Listed race at Goodwood last month, and with that race under her belt, Shes Perfect could well be the one to beat here. Depending on how much rain there has been overnight, Sparks Fly could be a live runner as she saves her best form for ground with some cut, and Arisaig, who was a head behind Shes Perfect at Goodwood, is also worth considering, although runners with her hold-up style often struggle at this track. SELECTION: SHES PERFECT A lad starting young at the Derby. Photograph: Matt Alexander for The Jockey Club/PA

Greg Wood 1.30pm TATTENHAM CORNER STAKES preview A race that has been re-routed from its normal home at Haydock – which has serious issues with its ground at the moment â€“ and while last year's winner, Ten Bob Tony, is back for another crack, this is, obviously, a very different challenge. It is a distinctly stronger race too, with Never So Brave, a Group One winner at this trip last summer, heading the field, and the decidedly useful Alcantor, beaten less than a length in the Group One Prix du Moulin last September, also in the field for yesterday's Oaks-winning trainer, Joseph O'Brien. The two runners with Group One form in the book dominate the betting, and Never So Brave, one of the most consistent horses in training once he gets up to speed, looks like the one to be with after a pipe-opener in a Group Two at Sandown in late April. SELECTION: NEVER SO BRAVE A racegoer holds on to her hat ahead of racing at Epsom. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images

Welcome to Derby day and as Greg has pointed out conditions have been damp this morning at the track and though it has brightened up now you can be sure there will be more of the wet stuff around. How much we're not quite sure but watch this space where we'll have going updates, all the news and previews plus the betting and results once the action gets underway. There's just one non-runner so far on the day:

4.40pm Cherryfield (Croydon) Lester Piggott Handicap

8 Be The Standard (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up) It's brightening up at Epsom. Photograph: John Walton/PA