Health worker monitored for Ebola in London hospital after working in DRC

A humanitarian worker is being monitored at a specialist hospital in London after potential exposure to the Ebola virus.

The UK resident was medically evacuated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where the worker had been treating patients with the disease, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

UKHSA said the person was evacuated as a â€œhighly precautionary measureâ€, adding: â€œThe individual is not currently displaying any symptoms and remains well, but as a precautionary measure they have been evacuated on a flight chartered solely for the evacuation.

â€œThey are now being assessed and monitored in isolation by infectious disease specialists at a London hospital.â€

The agency said the incubation period of Ebola ranges from two to 21 days and the individual will be closely monitored and is required to isolate throughout this period.

There are no confirmed cases of Ebola in the UK and the risk to the general public remains low.

Richard Pebody, the director of epidemic and emerging infections at the UKHSA, said: â€œThis individual has been transferred out of an abundance of caution and we're pleased they remain well.â€

Last month, a patient suspected of having the Ebola virus at a Glasgow hospital tested negative.

Precautionary measures were taken after the patient was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth University hospital.

An outbreak of the disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda in May was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals and then spreads in the human population through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people and with contaminated surfaces and materials such as bedding or clothing.

According to WHO, symptoms can include fever, fatigue, malaise, muscle, pain, headache and sore throat. These are followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, rash, and symptoms of impaired kidney and liver functions.