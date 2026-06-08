Crisis en Medio Oriente en vivo: Irán e Israel anuncian alto al fuego mientras Trump afirma que ambas partes quieren un cese al fuego inmediato

Summary of the day so far It is approaching 8pm in Tel Aviv and Beirut, and 9pm in Tehran. Here is a summary of the key events so far today: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he has halted strikes on Iran after similar remarks earlier from Iranian leadership.

The pause in strikes came after US president Donald Trump told Iran and Israel to stop â€œshootingâ€ after the two sides attacked each other's territory for the first time since a fragile ceasefire took effect in April.

Iran launched waves of attacks on Israel on Monday in response to Israeli attacks on southern Beirut, while Israel launched strikes on central and western Iran. Explosions were heard in the Iranian capital of Tehran â€“ there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Netanyahu is set to convene a full security cabinet tonight at 9pm. Despite pausing the strikes, he vowed to respond with â€œfull forceâ€ if Israel is struck again.

The Israeli defense ministry's coordinator of government activities in the territories (COGAT) said that it will reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing back into Gaza to â€œgraduallyâ€ allow in aid from Tuesday. It closed all crossings into Gaza and halted aid on Sunday as a response to Iran's attacks. This move was criticised by humanitarian charities.

A senior Hezbollah official said that the group has not had any â€œdirect contactâ€ with the US president, despite Trump suggesting otherwise. The official said Trump was â€œperhapsâ€ referring to the fact that parliament speaker Nabih Berri 's adviser â€œcommunicates with the US ambassador and passes on messagesâ€.

Lebanon's defence minister has said that Israel has carried out nearly 3,500 airstrikes on Lebanon and hundreds of controlled explosions since the US announced a ceasefire for the country in mid April.

Key events

The Israeli Defense Ministry's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has said that it will reopen the Kerem Shalom Crossing back into Gaza to â€œgraduallyâ€ allow in aid from Tuesday. This comes after it announced on Sunday that â€œa number of necessary security measures have been implementedâ€ after Iran's missile firing on Israel. This includes â€œthe closure of the crossings into the Gaza Strip, among them the Kerem Shalom Crossing and the Rafah Crossing, until further notice.â€ It is unclear as to whether other border crossings will be opened. The closing of these crossings was criticised by humanitarian organisations including Medical Aid For Palestinians and Save The Children. Palestinians cross through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Gaza into Israel on their way out of the Gaza Strip 2 February 2026. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Netanyahu said he has stopped strikes on Iran, claiming they have deterred further attacks Sundus Abdi Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday that he has stopped strikes on Iran, and claims The IDF's strikes has deterred the Islamic republic from launching further attacks, leading to a cessation of hostilities between the two adversaries. â€œAt this moment, the fire on that front is contained â€“ after we struck the terror regime in Tehran, it stopped attacking us,â€ Netanyahu said in a televised statement. However, in the video statement he also said the state would respond â€œwith forceâ€ to future attacks. In a video statement, Netanyahu said the fighting stopped after Israel â€œhit the terror regime in Tehran.â€ He added: â€œIf Iran makes the mistake and attacks us again, we will respond forcefully.â€ â€œIsrael has a full right to self-defence and we exercise it to the extent necessary,â€ he said. In the televised statement, he also acknowledges his conversations with US president Donald Trump, who he has been confirmed to have spoken to since the strikes began on Sunday.

US president Donald Trump called Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, AFP reports, after the first exchanges of fire between Israel and Iran since an April ceasefire. This phone call comes after Trump called his ally â€œcrazyâ€ during another recent phone call between the pair. Speaking to the agency, a White House spokesperson confirmed that a phone call took place on Monday but did not give any further details. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and US president Donald Trump in Morristown, New Jersey. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun,brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Iran fired missiles at Israel overnight and Israel responded by targeting military sites in the Islamic republic, sparking fears of a new full-scale conflict. â€œIsrael and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting',â€ Trump wrote earlier Monday on social media. Also on Monday, Netanyahu has said that Hezbollah are â€œweaker than everâ€, but says that the war with them â€œhas not yet endedâ€.

MAP criticises closure of Gaza aid borders, calls it ‘illegal act of collective punishment’ Aneesa Ahmed The director of Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) has criticised the closing of aid borders in Gaza, calling it an â€œillegal act of collective punishmentâ€. This comes after the Israeli Defense Ministry's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on Sunday that all crossings with the Gaza Strip will remain closed until further notice â€“ after Iran's missile strikes in Israel. According to The Times of Israel, COGAT said: â€œa number of necessary security measures have been implementedâ€ after the missile firing. This includes â€œthe closure of the crossings into the Gaza Strip, among them the Kerem Shalom Crossing and the Rafah Crossing, until further notice.â€ However, Fikr Shaltoot, Gaza director at MAP, says that this is a â€œform of collective punishment against Palestinians and egregious use of starvation as a weapon of warâ€, and she argues that this is illegal and will cost more lives. Shaltoot said: â€œNearly a thousand Palestinians have been killed since the so-called â€˜ceasefire' came into effect â€“ and even before the crossings were sealed, aid was only ever trickling in, keeping millions only slightly above the threshold of starvation and between living and dying. â€œLife-saving medical supplies, fuel, cooking gas, essential equipment â€“ all of it might now be blocked. Hospitals that were already struggling without medicines or power will now face an even graver crisis.â€ MAP calls for the crossings to be opened, and calls on the international community to support the guarantee of full humanitarian access, the suspension on all arms sales, and support accountability mechanisms.

US did not intercept Iranian missiles fired at Israel – official Speaking to CNN on the condition of anonymity, a US official denied Israel's claim that the US intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles launched at Israel overnight. It contradicts an Israeli military official who said earlier that the US helped Israel's air defence efforts, including by intercepting some of the Iranian missiles. In previous rounds of fighting, the US has acknowledged helping Israel shoot down Iranian missiles fired toward the country, making the denial unusual. An Israeli Iron Dome missile streaking across the sky to intercept incoming projectiles on 8 June 2026. Photograph: Jalaa Marey/AFP/Getty Images

Patrick Wintour In this insightful analysis piece, the Guardian's diplomatic editor, Patrick Wintour, sums up the state of US-Iran negotiations and nods at how Tehran's grip on the strait of Hormuz puts them in a relatively strong position going forward despite the country's economy suffering heavily from the war. Here is an extract: double quotation mark Iran's negotiating demands have been remarkably consistent: a ceasefire in Lebanon including the withdrawal of Israel forces and the unfreezing of half of Iran's frozen assets, about $12bn; a form of Iranian management over the strait of Hormuz; and detailed discussions later about how Tehran assures the US it is not seeking a nuclear weapon, including the down-blending of its highly enriched uranium stockpile. Trump has been very close to agreeing these terms, but is trying to find ways to phrase them to make them more palatable to his domestic audience. That is because on balance, the battle of blockades in the strait of Hormuz is trending in Iran's favour. World oil inventories slowly running out, crashing the global economy from Japan to Brazil, seems more dangerous than Iran running out of cash and oil exports. The democratic west's capacity to absorb economic pain does not match that of the Iranian regime. Vessels in the strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on 8 June 2026. Photograph: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/WANA/Reuters

Iraq's civil aviation authority said the country's airspace has reopened after earlier announcing a 72-hour closure in response to the renewed exchange of fire between Israel and Iran. Syria also reportedly reopened its airspace to commercial air traffic on Monday, after partially closing it yesterday. Iranian media is reporting that Iran has cancelled all domestic flights (until further notice).

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, announced that member states have sanctioned Iran over â€œrestricting naval trafficâ€ in the strait of Hormuz as she said Tehran's drones are threatening safe passage for commercial vessels wanting to transit the key waterway. In a social media post, Kallas wrote: double quotation mark Ministers were clear that Iran's actions are unacceptable. In response, EU member states in Brussels today sanctioned Iranians over restricting naval traffic in the Strait. This is the first time the EU applies its new freedom of navigation sanctions regime. Allow content provided by a third party? This article includes content hosted on platform.x.com. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as the provider may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a full security cabinet tonight at 9pm, the Times of Israel is reporting. There has been no formal comment from Netanyahu on the renewed fighting with Iran since it began yesterday. Hezbollah said earlier that it fired a rocket barrage at Israeli army vehicles and soldiers in southern Lebanon this morning in retaliation to Israel's â€œviolation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanonâ€. Netanyahu will be under pressure domestically to continue his strikes on Lebanon and to degrade Hezbollah's ability to conduct retaliatory attacks against Israel, but is in a bind as he is being told by the US to halt the military assault because it is derailing Washington's peace talks with Iran.

Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has urged â€œall sidesâ€ to show restraint in order to give peace and diplomacy a chance of success. In a post on X, Sharif said: double quotation mark The recent surge in violence in the Middle East is a stark reminder of the dangers associated with a tenuous ceasefire and the unbearable consequences it may lead to. As we work earnestly and painstakingly, together with our brothers and partners, to find a peaceful diplomatic solution to the conflict, and especially when the final objective is just about to be achieved, we sincerely urge all sides to exercise restraint and give peace a little more chance. Let us continue to remain on the path of peace and diplomacy which have bright prospects of success instead of violence and destruction! Pakistan has relatively good ties with both Washington and Tehran and has been the main mediator in the peace talks between the two sides.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa is reporting that a child was among three Palestinian people killed in an Israeli strike targeting a group of civilians in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. In a separate report, citing local sources, Wafa reported that several Palestinian people were injured after Israeli warplanes targeted a residential apartment in Gaza City.