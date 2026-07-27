Commonwealth Games 2026: gymnastics gold for Scotland, Ramsay-Peaty bounces back, and more on day three – live

Key events

With that, we're wrapping up our Commonwealth Games coverage for today. Thanks for following along.

Netball Uganda beat Trinidad and Tobago 80-36 in their second pool match to remain unbeaten. The second match of the evening session is still ongoing with New Zealand currently beating Jamaica 26-25 at half-time.

Australia beat England quartet to win gold! Men's 4x200m freestyle final Kai Taylor powered away from Max Litchfield to win it for Australia after England's James Guy handed over the lead in the final leg. Tyler Melbourne-Smith manages to hold off a surging Duncan Scott to clinch the bronze medal for Wales.

Pallister wins gold for Australia! Women's 1500m freestyle final The Australian was ahead of world record pace for about a third of this race but didn't manage to maintain it but still won by 17.94 seconds ahead of Erika Fairweather of New Zealand and fellow Australian Molly Walker.

Muhamad wins gold for Malaysia! Men's 65kg weightlifting Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad takes gold with a Commonwealth Games record with a total of 299kg, beating Raja Muthupandi of India, who took silver, and Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru, who got the bronze.

McEvoy wins gold in an all Australian podium Men's 50m freestyle final The world record-holder Cameron McAvoy blows away the field he led from start to finish and sets a new games record in 20.97, that's a special performance. Flynn Southam got silver and Jamie Jack the bronze to lock out the medals for Australia. Cameron McEvoy of Team Australia celebrates after winning the gold medal during the men's 50m freestyle final. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Canada’s Black win all-aound gold! Women's all-around final Needing a 12.655 with her floor routine to win gold, Ellie Black scored 12.750 to return to the top of the podium after winning this title in 2018. Breanna Scott of Australia takes silver and Lia-Monica Fontaine, just 16, gets bronze to put two Canadians in the medals. England's Shantae-Eve Amankwaah put in a fantastic final floor routine to move above Roper for fourth.

Women's 100m butterfly semi-final Brittany Castelluzzo of Australia wins the second semi, with the Scottish pair of Ciara Schlossan and Lucy Grieve making it through. That's three Scots in the final tomorrow night. England's Emily Richards just misses out.

Women's 100m butterfly semi-final Alex Perkins of Australia wins it in 57.16, ahead of Scotland's Keanna MacInnes and Erin Gallagher of South Africa. England's Lucy Cox finished in fifth and will be looking at the times in the second semi to see if she makes it into the final.

Coetze wins gold for South Africa and sets new games record! Men's 200m backstroke final Pieter Coetze led from the gun and was ahead of world record pace at one point and never looked like losing, that was phenomenal from the South African. The English pair of Oliver Morgan and Luke Greebank took the minor medals, the former getting the touch for silver

Anderson wins gold for Australia! Women's 100m backstroke final Canada's Kylie Masse turned in the lead but Iona Anderson roared back in the final 25m to win gold in a time of 58.71, Olivia Nel of South Africa took bronze. England's Lauren Cox faded from third at the turn to finish fifth. Canada’s Kylie Masse competes in the women’s 100m backstroke final. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Evening all, we're in the rotation of the women's all-around final and unfortunately it doesn't look like there wil be a British medal. Wales' Emily Roper was in with a shout but needed a 0.500 in her final routine on the floor but there was a couple of stumbles and that won't get the job done.

Adam Ramsay-Peaty's reaction double quotation mark That felt much better. The last 24 hours has been a bit of a whirlwind but we're on a great trajectory for tomorrow. For me the best thing to do when my head is going at 1,000 miles an hour is to write it out. What's going wrong, what's going right. What can I change, what can't I change. Then I've got a battle plan.

That's all from me â€“ I'll hand over to Tom Bassam for the duration.

Women's all-around final With one rotation to go, it's all change at the top of the standings. 40.300 Elsabeth Black (Canada)

40.100 Breanna Scott (Australia)

39.650 Lia-Monica Fontaine (Canada)

39.150 Emily Roper (Wales)

38.500 Shantae-Eve Amankwaah (England)

Men's 50m breaststroke semi-final 2 Adam Ramsay-Peaty qualifies after finishing second to South Africa's Michael Houlie (26.61). Ramsay-Peaty's time was 26.82. Ronan Zuberg Wantenaar and Scotland's Archie Goodburn are also through to tomorrow night's final. England’s Adam Ramsay-Peaty in action during his men’s 50m breaststroke semi-final. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Men's 50m breaststroke semi-final 1 The Australian Sam Williamson wins the semi-final from Chris Smith, the precocious Filip Nowacki and Oliver Dawson. Williamson's time was 26.79.

Swimming The men's 50m breaststroke semi-finals are imminent. Adam Ramsay-Peaty is up second alongside, among others, Michael Houlie.

Angharad Evans reacts to winning gold double quotation mark It hasn't really sunk in yet. I think it was bittersweet because I was hoping for a faster time than yesterday, and I knew I had one in me. But when they talk about, â€˜It's not about the time here, it's about racing the race'â€¦ you know, we are a nervous wreck for two days straight, meaning we are so tense. My body was cramping even before walking out into that race. I saw her [Aimee Canny] next to me all the way and it was just about getting my hand to the wall fast and that's what I did. I received great support along the way so it was absolutely amazing. I actually thought during the race, â€˜Why am I not more stressed now?!' There was 0.01 between us, so I should have been, but the trust I have in my stroke is something I've been building this season. It did get a bit scary in the last five, but I did everythinbg I could â€“ I gave it 100% the whole way. I'm so excited for the ceremony. I've learned about half the words to Flower of Scotland, so I'm off to learn the other half!

Swimming There's a little break now for the medals ceremonies, then we have a couple of semi-finals: women's 100m freestyle and men's 50m breaststroke (including Adam Ramsay-Peaty).

Men's 100m butterfly final Gold for Canada's Joshua Liendo, a nose ahead of Australia's Matthew Temple. Liendo was completely spent but just managed to hold on in a time of 50.42. Temple's was 50.43, with Ben Armbruster's 50.58 enough for bronze.

Angharad Evans wins gold for Scotland! Women's 100m breaststroke final She's done it! Angharad Evans just pips Aimee Canny to raise the roof at the Tollcross Swimming Centre. Bronze goes to Australia's Sienna Toohey. Evans' time of 1.06.07 wasn't amazing by her standards, but who cares about that when you've just won gold on home soil. Angharad Evans of Team Scotland competes during the women's 100m breaststroke final. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images Evans of Team Scotland celebrates. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Alice Tai's reaction double quotation mark I didn't realise we were the first race, so that was a bit crazy. To retain the title three Games running is really special â€“ I don't think I've processed it fully. I only got the green light from the doctors earlier this week. Before that I thought my season was over. It was so last-minute but I couldn't have askedf for a better result.

Men's 100m backstroke S9 final Tim Hodge takes gold for Australia once again, with Northern Ireland's Barry McClements winning silver ahead of Harrison Vig.

Women's all-around final These are the standings at the halfway point. 27.400 Lia-Monica Fontaine (Canada)

27.100 Elsabeth Black (Canada)

26.950 Ruby Evans (Wales)

26.600 Emily Roper (Wales)

26.300 Shantae-Eve Amankwaah (England)

25.600 Crystelle Lake (Scotland)

Alice Tai wins gold! Women's 100m backstroke S9 England's Alice Tai turns first and powers home for an emphatic victory in a time of 1.11.93. The Australian pair of Gemma Sellick (1.14.06) and Victoria Belando Nicholson (1.15.11) take silver and bronze. England’s Alice Tai competes in the final of the women’s 100m backstroke S9 swimming competition. Photograph: Eranga Jayawardena/AP

Swimming The women's 100m backstroke S9 final is scheduled to get under way in a few minutes' time. The fastest qualifier was the 16-year-old Australian, Gemma Sellick; she's in lane 4.

Ruby Evans, in second place after the first rotation, scores 12.850 on the uneven bars.

Women's all-around final The second rotation is under way, with Canada's Lia-Monica Fontaine (14.300) leading the way after the first.

Swimming There are nine finals this evening, starting in around half an hour. This is the full list: Women's 100m backstroke S9

Men's 100m backstroke S9

Women's 100m breaststroke

Men's 100m butterfly

Women's 100m backstroke

Men's 200m backstroke

Men's 50m freestyle

Women's 1500m freestyle

Men's 4x200m freestyle relay

Boxing As expected, Nicole Clyde will meet India's Preeti Preeti in the women's 54kg quarter-final on Tuesday. The referee stopped Preeti's bout with Malawi's Deborah Mtenje in the second round.

Sean Ingle Surely the most heartwarming sight at these Commonwealth Games came shortly before lunchtime on Sunday, when a young English gymnast hobbled to his seat in the Glasgow International Arena. Thirty-six hours earlier, Gabriel Langton had landed on his neck after a horror fall off the high bars, leaving many of his fellow gymnasts in tears. Now, despite spending 24 hours in hospital and sporting a fair few bruises, he was back at the scene â€“ and determined to make himself heard. He shouted for his English teammates, Luke Whitehouse and Adam Tobin, who finished seventh and fifth. And when it became clear they were not going to win, he urged on his British teammate Reuben Ward, competing for Scotland, to a brilliant individual all-around gold medal. Ward had been one of those in tears on Friday night. And afterwards he remembered what the team's physiotherapists had told him when it happened: â€œDo It For Gabeâ€.

Gymnastics The women's all-around final is under way. Wales' Ruby Evans is the early leader after scoring 14.100 in the vault.

Boxing Nicole Clyde was a comfortable winner, by unanimous decision, over Nancy Bamfo. She is likely to meet Preeti Pretti in the quarter-final on Tuesday.

Athletics Two more Olympic medallists have withdrawn from the England team on the eve of the start of the competition at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Sprinter Louie Hinchliffe and 400-metre runner Charlie Dobson, who both won relay bronze medals at Paris 2024, have joined the ever-growing list of high-profile absentees. Four Olympic medallists, including Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Dina Asher-Smith were among a group of nine England athletes who officially withdrew on the eve of the Games. Hinchliffe's withdrawal leaves Elliot Jones, whose personal best is 10.04 secs, as England's sole confirmed name on the start list for the men's 100 metres.

Cheers Daniel, hello again. The women's all-around gymnastic will start soon; for now we're watching some boxing, specifically the women's 54kg bout between Nicole Clyde (Northern Ireland) and Nancy Bamfo (Ghana) in the last 16.

Righto, that's it from me for now. I'll be back with you tomorrow, but the good news is Rob Smyth's here to bring you the evening's excitement. Peace.

Coming up at 6pm, we've got the all-around final in the women's gymnastics. Then we've got a load of boxing, the men's 65kg weightlifting final, our evening swimming sesh, and more netball, featuring Uganda v Trinidad & Tobago followed by New Zealand v Jamaica.

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I'm just watching an interview with Reuben Ward, gold medalist in the men's all-around nastics. â€œJust jubilation,â€ he says, also talking about the difficulty in holding his nerve at the end. â€œIt's like climbing a mountain,â€ he explains. â€œIt's massive, but if you take it one piece at a time it's just little chunks.â€

Tonight in the pool, our finals are: 100m backstroke (W) 200m backstroke (M) 50m freestyle (M) 4x200m freestyle (M)

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South Africa beat Tonga 96-42 A superb performance from the Baby Proteas. They face England on Thursday night, in the final Pool A match; do not miss it.

South Africa are now 92-42 up on Tonga, and this is a statement win from them. Their match against England will be a belter.

New Zealand beat Scotland 21-13 in the men’s 3×3 The Tall Blacks hit 20 first, guaranteeing themselves second spot in Pool A. Kyle Jimenez of Scotland during his men’s 3×3 basketball match against New Zealand. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA