England v Ireland: Womens T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 – live

Key events

It's stopped raining at Southampton and the players are doing vigorous warm-ups. Still a bit away from the toss though I think. â€We're a team of staff from England Netball volunteering at the game volunteering as flag bearers,â€ writes Jodie Anthony. â€œWe wanted to use our volunteering day to advocate for our fellow women's sport and be part of the excitement of the T20 World Cup. It was much sunnier when we walked the flags out for the first game.â€ That is so lovely to see! I can't upload the photo you sent at the moment but I will continue prodding at the buttons.

Stories of women’s cricket in Scotland wanted! With the support of Cricket Scotland, Fiona Reid and Bunny Warren are trying to find hidden stories of women's cricket in Scotland from the last 150 years. If you have any tucked up your sleeve, please do contact them at Fiona.Reid@bayfirth.co.uk . Find out more here

Update â€“ still raining. Umbrellas and hats are currently the order of the day. Photograph: Cat Goryn/Action Images/Reuters

Rain The weather is not currently playing ball. â€œFull covers on,â€ says Raf. â€œThe crowd has retreated under shelter.Should pass fairly quickly but we may get a delayed start.â€ Rans take cover from the rain under a balcony inside the stadium. Photograph: Cat Goryn/Action Images/Reuters

Raf is in position at Southampton â€“ though she has provided no reports of any fancy cheescake yet. â€œHello! I'm currently watching the end of a fascinating NZ v Sri Lanka contest. The ground is about half full at the moment – they're expecting almost 10,000 people in for the England game.â€ And in fact Sri Lanka have just won a thriller by five wickets, with two balls to spare.