Países Bajos vs Marruecos: Copa del Mundo 2026 última 32

MOROCCO BEAT THE NETHERLANDS ON PENALTIES! Netherlands 1-1 Morocco (2-3 pens) Ismael Saibari's penalty wins it! A remarkable finish to a classic in Monterrey. Morocco players dash to celebrate with Ismael Saibari after he scored Morocco’s winning penalty. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Key events

Nick Ames has the match report from a wild night in Monterrey. And with that, I sign off from the US. Thanks for your correspondence and following along for a World Cup thriller!

And from Emma, in Rabat, where it's 5.13am: â€œNothing like being woken up by the horns and shouts of a thrilled Morocco. I live in Rabat, and I knew at once what had happened when everyone started honking â€¦ It's going to be a slow day in the offices today …â€

Zlatan won't be the only one criticising Ronald Koeman tonight. From Burt: â€œCan't understand Koeman's tactics and substitutions. Why change a system that's been working well for two years? And why leave proven goal scorers like Dupay and Marlon on the bench, especially with penalties looking likely?â€ On the other end, Mohamed Ouahbi will earn some praise for trusting his young players: with Morocco down 0-1, he sent on three under-21 players. Did he envision what would come next? I'd like to know. Morocco's head coach Mohamed Ouahbi, is tossed into the air by his players after their penalty shoot-out victory. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Fifa/Getty Images

That match caps an action-packed day at the World Cup. All three games went past 90 minutes. Two went to penalties. And two European powers were sent home packing. An emotion-filled night for both sides, from the Gakpo goal to the Diop equaliser to the ripped shirts and bloodied faces and everything in between. Morocco will face Canada in Houston on 4 July in the last 16.

Brad, an Evertonian, writes in to say that â€œ… any result that eliminates Ronald Koeman and Virgil Van Dijk at the same time is a wonderful resultâ€. I'm sure he'd find some common sentiments among the Mexico fans in the Monterrey crowd, who may be feeling some kind of karmic justice for a match on this day 12 years ago involving a controversial penalty.

What a wild match, and what a wild penalty shootout to end it. Five misses, one punch-out, one save kicked back over the line. From Michael: â€œJustin Kluivert, brought on to take a penalty, who almost never misses penalties, misses a penalty because: the World Cup.â€ From Sam: â€œWhat an exciting yet objectively poor shootout. Four professional footballers (Hakimi, Timber, Kluivert, El Aynaoui) didn't even hit the target from such close range, never mind the ones that were saved. It's not that hard to at least get it on target! Hope England are practicing!â€

On the US broadcast, Zlatan continued to voice his displeasure in the Dutch approach to this match and in Ronald Koeman specifically. He's â€œangryâ€ at how they betrayed their Dutch identity.

Who else but Ismael Saibari to deliver Morocco into the last 16? His goalscoring carried the Atlas Lions through the group stage, and his chances nearly gave them a victory at multiple points in this game. Remarkable scenes from the travelling Morocco support in Monterrey. Morocco players celebrate qualifying it to the round of 16. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters Morocco fans celebrate their team's victory. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

MOROCCO BEAT THE NETHERLANDS ON PENALTIES! Netherlands 1-1 Morocco (2-3 pens) Ismael Saibari's penalty wins it! A remarkable finish to a classic in Monterrey. Morocco players dash to celebrate with Ismael Saibari after he scored Morocco’s winning penalty. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Saibari scores! Netherlands 2-3 Morocco Morocco’s Ismael Saibari slots the ball home. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

Bounou saves it! Netherlands 2-2 Morocco Summerville's shot is stopped with Bounou's left hand. Netherlands’ Crysencio Summerville has his penalty saved by Morocco’s Yassine Bounou. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

My word. What a shootout this is.

Hakimi hits the post! Netherlands 2-2 Morocco

Timber misses wide! Netherlands 2-2 Morocco Quinten Timber puts his penalty wide of the post. Photograph: HÃ©ctor Vivas/Fifa/Getty Images

Talbi scores! Netherlands 2-2 Morocco

Weghorst scores! Netherlands 2-1 Morocco Netherlands’ Wout Weghorst scores. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

Rahimi's penalty goes in! Netherlands 1-1 Morocco Verbruggen had his hands on it, but the ball slips out of his hand and his back heel knocks it over the line

Kluivert hits the post! Netherlands 1-0 Morocco Justin Kluivert reacts after clattering the woodwork. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

El Aynaoui hits the bar! Netherlands 1-0 Morocco Neil El Aynaoui reacts after missing Morocco's first penalty. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Koopmeiners scores! Netherlands 1-0 Morocco Netherlands’ Teun Koopmeiners finds the bottom corner with pace to get Netherlands up and running. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Netherlands will take the first penalty

Chris writes in, seemingly agreeing with Zlatan's take on Koeman's extra-time approach: â€œI'm disappointed that in the extra period the Netherlands never tried to do anything with the ball on the few occasions they won it back. They seemed content to take a soft foul, milk the clock, and lump the set piece forward. This was quite literally their only tactic. With their squad I wish they'd have tried to play a bit more.â€

How do we feel heading into this shootout? I lean with Matan â€“ he says a coin toss â€“ but if Verbruggen can channel, well, the spirit of himself in the 97th minute and save some of these Morocco penalties, then maybe he can keep the Dutch in this tournament. Michael follows back up: â€œThe fact that it's gone to penalties: now *that's* a travesty â€¦â€

On the US broadcast, Zlatan is not holding back his disdain for the Dutch approach to this game. â€œI don't like it at all,â€ he says. â€œThey're not playing with their identity.â€ He compares Koeman to an â€œItalian coach, playing not to loseâ€.

Full time: Netherlands 1-1 Morocco The Dutch make one final break, but the whistle blows to send us to the second penalty shootout of this World Cup matchday.

120 + 1 min Oh man! More blood. Saibari has a cut on his eye and a very bloody shirt. Van Henke's bloody head feels like it was 10 years ago at this point.

120 + 1 min One added minute before we head to a shootout. Morocco’s Anass Salah Eddine (left) and Netherlands’ Denzel Dumfries go up for a header. Photograph: Ricardo MazalÃ¡n/AP

120 min The Dutch are recycling possession as we near the whistle for the end of extra time.

119 min Stephen writes: â€œHere to tell the youngs that the 1982 World Cup (24 teams) featured a second group stage â€“ group winners and runners up competed in groups of 3 to decide semi finalists (Italy v Brazil being the brutal classic of the round). Far superior to 3rd place teams hanging around waiting on results and one of these reams (and Germany) going home so soon.â€

118 min A penalty shootout seems to be in sight. From Arun: â€œMorocco deserve to go through. They have been the better team on balance so far. Totally dominating extra time. Only one team wants to win this one. Just my opinion of course.â€

117 min Summerville has reentered.

116 min Play stopped briefly with Summerville down after a hard tackle with Mazraoui, but they've resumed. Dutch playing with 10 while he receives treatment.