Suiza 2-0 Argelia: Mundial 2026 última 32

Key events

Match report Ben Fisher was at BC Place Vancouver to report on Switzerland strolling into the last 16 with a 2-0 victory over Algeria as their young attacker Johan Manzambi continued to live up to the hype. double quotation mark No wonder Newcastle United are working overtime to wrap up a deal for Johan Manzambi. The secret, if indeed it ever existed, is well and truly out when it comes to the 20-year-old Freiburg forward who destroyed the Algeria defence to tee up Breel Embolo for Switzerland's opener in an ominously comfortable victory to reach the last 16. Granit Xhaka, as any good captain would, has tried to keep a lid on soaring expectations, but doing so just got that bit tougher after the Swiss recorded victory in a knockout game at the World Cup for the first time since 1938. â€œHe's had a great tournament, keep your eyes on him,â€ came the pre-match message from the stadium announcer accompanying images of Manzambi limbering up on the giant cuboid screen dangling from the roof. The same display detailed Manzambi as sixth in Fifa's jazzy power rankings for attacking, behind a star-studded cast led by Kylian MbappÃ© and including Michael Olise, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. Algeria, however, did not heed the warning.

I shall leave you now with thanks for following along and a reminder of the results from this match day â€“ and a hearty recommendation to watch the full replay of the Portugal and Croatia all-time classic: Spain 3-0 Austria

Portugal 2-1 Croatia

Switzerland 2-0 Algeria

Switzerland hardly had to get out of third gear against Algeria after young attacker Johan Manzambi sparked them early and created the opener for Breel Embolo to tap home in the 10th minute. Algeria started the second half in the worst possible way as they twice failed to properly clear the ball out of the penalty area and Dan Ndoye pounced to fire in a shot to double the lead in the 46th minute. Switzerland veterans Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler largely dominated the midfield from there, while their defence stayed in control even as Algeria chased the game. Algeria finished with more possession at 50-43% (7% in contest) but when captain Riyad Mahrez had his shot blocked just minutes after Switzerland scored their second, there were no more chances of note that might have dialled up the pressure. Switzerland had 11-8 total shots, with 5-2 on target, and should like their chances in the last 16 whether they face Colombia or Ghana. Switzerland players celebrate defeating Algeria in their 2026 World Cup last 32 match. Photograph: Bob Frid/EPA

Switzerland have won three consecutive matches for the first time at a World Cup and, most importantly, have won a knockout match at the tournament for the first time since 1938. They will face the winner of Colombia and Ghana next, back in Vancouver and with a quarter-final spot on the line.

Full time: Switzerland 2-0 Algeria Switzerland are through to the last 16 with a victory over Algeria thanks to goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye, and a commanding display in defence. Granit Xhaka celebrates as Switzerland beat Algeria in the World Cup knockout match. Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/AP

90+4 min Anis Hadj Moussa throws his head back in frustration as a neat through ball into the penalty area drifts out for a goal kick with no attempts by his Algeria team-mates to get on the end of it.

90+2 min Algeria keep searching for a way through the Switzerland defence. But with two lines now camped on either side of the edge of the penalty area, there is no room to launch an attack.

90 min The Switzerland fans are in full voice now in the stands with a place in the last 16 firmly in their side's grasp. There will be a minimum of six minutes for Algeria pull something out of the bag. Switzerland fans know the last 16 is close. Photograph: Anne-Marie Sorvin/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

88 min Anis Hadj Moussa forces a diving save from Switzerland keeper Gregor Kobel. That looked more like a cross rather than a shot, but in a pointer to how this second half has played out, was one of Algeria's best chances since the break.

86 min Switzerland lock the game down further with another goalscorer Dan Ndoye taken off for Michel Aebischer. Silvan Widmer replaces Denis Zakaria.

84 min Algeria are left rolling the dice with defender Rafik Belghali taken out of the game for attacker Adil Boulbina.

83 min Switzerland should be out of sight by now. But there is little to suggest Algeria are about to find their way back into this game even as the door remains open. Breel Embolo opened the scoring but now makes way for another attacker in Zeki Amdouni even with defence all that is required now.

81 min Miss of the World Cup? Or, if we're being kind, perhaps just this match day. Fabian Rieder somehow fails to put away a chance from about 1 metre out and with keeper Zidane spread out on the turf in the six-yard box. The cross opens up the Algeria defence as Rieder sneaks in behind but the ball bounces off his heel and into Zidane's arms. Switzerland’s Fabian Rieder misses from right in front. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

79 min The ball is stuck at the wrong end of the pitch for Algeria with Switzerland in control and knocking it around in their final third.

76 min Jaouen Hadjam tries his luck from distance but that was never likely to test Switzerland keeper Gregor Kobel. Granit Xhaka keeps setting the standard and making his presence felt as he snaps into tackle after tackle. The Switzerland captain finally gives away a foul.

74 min Fabian Rieder has clearly been watching the game closely as he very nearly repeats Switzerland's second goal. The substitute is first to respond after a limp Algeria clearance but this time the shot is blocked.

72 min Hicham Boudaoui is yet to touch the ball after coming on as a substitute but quickly picks up a yellow card for a nasty challenge. Hicham Boudaoui makes instant impact. Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/AP

70 min Algeria pull a couple of their stalwarts in captain Riyad Mahrez and Nabil Bentaleb with Hicham Boudaoui and Anis Hadj Moussa out to drag them back into the game. Switzerland also make a pair of changes with Fabian Rieder and Noah Okafor called into action for a couple of their standouts in Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas.

Algeria have already come from behind to beat Jordan earlier at this World Cup, and were down twice to Austria before claiming (and then ultimately giving up) the lead. Can they do it again in Vancouver? They'll have to do so without their talisman Riyad Mahrez as Vladimir Petkovic swings more changes.

67 min Algeria have it all to do in the final quarter with Switzerland holding a two-goal lead at the second half hydration break. Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic speaks to players during the second-half hydration break. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters Manuel Akanji and coach Murat Yakin talk in the break. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

66 min Switzerland earn another corner for Vargas to take and set up half a chance that Nico Elvedi can't quite take.

63 min Algeria need to find another gear if they are to push Switzerland to the line with little coming from their efforts to find a way though the midfield.

60 min Switzerland are in command as they slow down the tempo and earn a corner. But not for the first time, it only goes to waste as this time Ricardo Rodriguez fails to find a teammate.

58 min Algeria have no choice now but to throw everything at the game with Amine Gouiri the first to added to the attack at the expense of Ramiz Zerrouki. Jaouen Hadjam also enters the fray with Houssem Aouar making way.

57 min Switzerland are testing the Algeria defence in the final third as Ruben Vargas collects the ball inside the penalty area and darts toward the byline. But with three teammates within close range the attacker fires a cross over everyone's head.

55 min Remo Freuler wins the ball back for Switzerland as the veteran continues to impress in midfield. His presence alongside captain Granit Xhaka is making it difficult for Algeria to find any space in their attacking third. Remo Freuler and Rayan Ait-Nouri eye the ball. Photograph: Bob Frid/EPA

53 min Switzerland get forward and look threatening with space opening up behind the Algeria defence. A cross to the top of the area bypasses three attackers before Algeria can clear.

50 min Algeria heads dip as the Switzerland defence sits deep. Algeria head coach Vladimir PetkoviÄ‡ might be calling on more attacking weapons from the bench sooner than he hoped.

48 min Rafik Belghali bursts into space down the right side and delivers a sublime cross to find Riyad Mahrez timing his run into the area. The Algeria does little wrong to keep the shot down and on target, only for Denis Zakaria to stand firm as the last defender and block the shot.

A horror show for Algeria in their own penalty area hands Switzerland the opportunity to double their lead. Dan Ndoye takes his time to shoot from outside the area but still has to pick the right line through a sea of players and past Algeria keeper Luca Zidane into the far corner. Luca Zidane can't get to Dan Ndoye's shot. Photograph: Abbie Parr/AP Switzerland celebrate after going 2-0 up. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images

GOAL! Switzerland 2-0 Algeria (Ndoye 46) Dan Ndoye doubles the lead for Switzerland as the Algeria defence twice fails to clear the danger. Dan Ndoye gets Switzerland's second half off to a good start. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters Ndoye's strike flies past Algeria's goalkeeper. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

46 min No changes for either side as Switzerland get the second half under way while holding a narrow lead over Algeria.

Algeria head coach Vladimir PetkoviÄ‡ should know Switzerland as well as anyone after leading today's opponents for seven years in a stint that ended five years ago. Yet it was a curious call to leave out Amine Gouiri from the starting XI and leave Ibrahim Maza to lead the line. The 20-year-old attacker has hardly been sighted while playing as a false 9 even if he had the best of Algeria's chances late in the first half. Gouiri would be one option for Algeria to try to change the flow of the game, with only 45 minutes left to come from behind and claim the nation's first win in a World Cup knockout game. Ibrahim Maza profile

Switzerland had the better of the chances with Johan Manzambi a threat whenever he got on the ball and Ruben Vargas also looking dangerous. Breel Embolo scored the opener with a typical poacher's goal and could have doubled the lead when fighting for space to create a similar opportunity late in the half. But Algeria are still right in this and very nearly levelled in first-half stoppage time when Riyad Mahrez delivered a pinpoint cross only for Ibrahim Maza to scuff his hurried shot wide. Algeria had more of the ball with 50-42% possession (8% in contest), as well as total shots 5-4, though the shots on target were level at 2-2 and Switzerland were the only side to convert an opportunity. Johan Manzambi caused trouble for Algeria. Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Half-time: Switzerland 1-0 Algeria Switzerland lead at the break thanks to Breel Embolo's opener though it was young gun Johan Manzambi who created something out of nothing and sparked a lively first half. Breel Embolo's goal the only one for the first half. Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

45+2 min Switzerland sit deep with the break now in sight. With little opening up Riyad Mahrez whips in a wonderful cross off his left boot. Houssem Aouar brings the ball down inside the area and swivels to shoot. But Ibrahim Maza steps in to take it quickly and hooks his shot narrowly side of the post. That was Algeria's best moment of the first half and a little reminder to Switzerland that Mahrez is far from a spent force.

45 min Algeria are finishing the first half stronger as they push for an equaliser. A minimum of four more minutes to come. Ramy Bensebaini keeps possession. Photograph: Sarah Stier/FIFA/Getty Images

44 min FarÃ¨s ChaÃ¯bi swivels and fires a shot on target. But he hits it straight at Switzerland keeper Gregor Kobel. Midfielder turned right-back Denis Zakaria has had ChaÃ¯bi in his pocket so far, but the Algeria attacker doesn't need much of a window to create a chance.

42 min Switzerland earn a corner from that last chance to Embolo with an Algeria toe on the ball. This time Vargas wastes the cross and Algeria have a rare chance to counter.

40 min Switzerland look the more likely to score at the moment as Ndoye crosses from the right with Embolo charging into the six-yard box and nudging in front of the defender. Embolo tries to whip the shot around the corner but gets his angles wrong and the ball drifts wide of the near post.

38 min The free-kick is on point as Denis Zakaria rises highest to get a head to the ball. But the Switzerland defender can't quite keep it down and nods barely over the bar. There is some pushing, pulling and perhaps a trip while the ball is in flight, but after a brief pause in play any intervention is waved away.

36 min Manzambi has been the dangerman for Switzerland since the first whistle. With plenty of space to work with on the left he now lures FarÃ¨s ChaÃ¯bi into a desperate lunge that earns the first yellow card of the game. Fares Chaibi closes in on Johan Manzambi. Photograph: Anne-Marie Sorvin/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

34 min Algeria are running out of ideas trying to build from their back half with Switzerland closing up any gaps in the midfield let alone in their defence.

32 min Ruben Vargas picks his way in and out through the Algeria defence but can't quite find a teammate to deliver the ball to as Aissa Mandi stands firm and clears. Johan Manzambi is next to charge into space on the left but turns the ball over before entering the area.