Wimbledon 2026: De Minaur, Fery y Keys en acción en el día ocho

Key events

Now then. De Minaur raises two break points, and though the first is immediately reclaimed with an ace, when a longer rally ensues, for what seems like one of the first times in the match, it's Cobolli who blinks first. Demon leads 3-1 in the thirdâ€¦

Eala makes 30-0, but a cunning wrong-footer from Paolini keeps her going. But a netted forehand has the youngster raising arms skywards, two set-points to the good; she burns the first, but takes the second when Paolini can't exploit a slow second serve and, at 4-6 6-4, we'll now enjoy a decider. And as for Cobolli, he once again ups his level when he needs to â€“ he's so brilliant at that â€“ breaking De Minaur back to lead 2-0 2-2. Alexandra Eala races for a backhand. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Paolini holds for 6-4 4-5, forcing Eala to serve for a decider; I'm expecting an epic struggle in the next game. Watching Cobolli, meantime, I'm reminded of Juan Martin del Potro, not in terms of his overall game but the take-back and follow-through on his fflat orehand â€“ there's a dismissiveness in the action, and a whipcrack echo, that they both share. De Minaur leads 2-1 in the third, with a break; Cobolli by two sets to love.

Just as I'm about to muse, while stroking my chin of course, that Cobolli hits as hard and flat as Demon, but also has the option of air and top, the Aussie, up break point, crunches a gorgeous forehand winner of which anyone would be proud. He leads 1-0 in the third, Cobolli by two sets to love, while Eala consolidates, under pressure, and is now a game away from forcing a decider at 4-6 5-3.

It's a long, long way back for De Minaur now; I'm afraid he's just a less good version of the same, Cobolli stronger, tougher and as mobile. Meantime on Centre, Eala has broken Paolini to trail 4-6 4-3, meaning she's two holds away from a dscider.

De Minaur serves into the net so Cobolli comes in, punishing the second serve for 7-5 6-6 6-3, but the first of three set points is saved â€¦ then the Italian unloads on the forehand till his opponent can't take any more, and Cobolli, down 2-5 not that long ago, takes the second set to lead 7-5 7-6.

Three holds open the breaker, Cobolli up 2-1, then De Minaur stays back when he might come in and pays the penalty for his negativity, netting to cede the mini-break. Cobolli, though, then goes long, so they turn around at 3-3. Then, when they come back, the Italian opts not to attack a loopy ball till it lands, then swivels into a majestic forehand winner, the damage compounded when Demon overhits a backhand to lead 5-3. He's two points from 2-0, and it'd be a mighty long schlep back from there. Flavio Cobolli with his eye on a shot. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Paolini is so sold, breaking back and holding for 6-4 3-2; Cobolli holds to earn a second-set breaker and, if he can win this, he'll be in a great spot.

Mertens thanks everyone for coming and making an amazing atmosphere. The whole match was nerve-racking and Bouzkova played an amazing grass-court season so came in strong. She's been to four fourth rounds without making the quarters but she's there now â€“ she's got to be 30 to reach the last eight. It was also difficult because it was windy, but she's glad she was able to close out the match and now has a lot of confidence. She's taking ti all in, trying to enjoy it, and that's about it.

Eala breaks Paolini â€“ she's been threatening â€“ for 4-6 2-1, while Cobolli again holds; he leads De Minaur 7-5 5-5. So, while we've got a few seconds, let's listen to what Mertens has to sayâ€¦

Elise Mertens (25) beats Marie Bouzkova (21) 6-4 6-4 A huge and deserved win for Mertens, who meets Keys or Noskova next. Mertens marches on! Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Cobolli just has a little more than De Minaur, his serve stronger, his forehand harder and his attitude more dominant. He breaks back, and looks able to up his level when the match demands it of him, while his opponent is fully extended just trying to keep pace.

Bouzlova holds, so Mertens must now serve for the match at 6-4 5-4; Cobolli also holds, so De Mianur must now serve for the second set â€¦ and two winners mean he's down 0-30.

Paolini knows just a bit too much for Eala, coming back from 0-40 to hold for 6-4 1-0. The Filipina is hitting it harder than before, but she's not slicing much to vary angle and depth, allowing her opponent to plant feet and thwack. Meantime, De Minaur holds for 0-1 5-2 and he's now in the ascendanc, though we've seen Cobolli have down periods in matches he goes on to win â€“ most recently, against Khachanov on Saturday. Alexandra Eala is struggling against Jasmine Paolini. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Bouzkova is giving it everything but Mertens wins a 21-shot rally for 6-4 4-3 40-15 â€“ with a net cord! â€“ and from there, she closes out the hold. She's a game away from the last eight.

De Minaur holds then an error from Cobolli gives him 0-15; by the standard, this feels like a chance. At 15-all, though, someone else in the crowd has a problem, so there's another pause which diverts my eyes to Centre where Eala. having worked so hard to force her way back into the set, hits long at 30-all to hand over set point, then swipes wide. That's such a waste, but Paolini is delighted and leads 6-4.

De Minaur badly needs a break-back and makes 0-40 then allows Cobolli 30-40, but a colossal forehand is then backed up with a fine volley, taken from below the level of the tape. So Cobolli leads 7-5 2-2 while, on Centre, Eala is turning up the power, breaking back Paolini for 4-5; Mertens leads Bouzkova 6-4 3-2, with a break

Serving for the set at 5-3, Paolini finds herself down 15-30 thanks to a cunningly disguised drop, then Eala looks to collar a second serve, but can't get over her shot. No matter, she's into herself now changing pace and, in the process, inciting Paolini to overhit â€¦ but break-back point is quickly saved, the set still in the balance at 5-3, deuce. And have a look! Eala creates a glorious angle swipe a backhand winner cross, breaking the sideline, but she can't convert.

Paolini's not had the best season but she's playing well here, holding for 5-2 in the first â€“ Eala is playing better now â€“ while Cobolli might just have De Minaur's number, making 30-all then reading him at net to send a backhand winner down the line. Break point, though, is saved, but another is along immediately afterwards â€¦ forsaken when the Italian swings a forehand fractionally long. But he's returning well, hitting a testing length with consistency, and De Minaur needs to get through this period because he's second-best at the moment. He saves a further break point, then Cobolli skips around his backhand to punish a forehand winner down the line before, during another long exchange, it's once more the Demon who errs, dropping long, and he's in big, big trouble. Jasmine Paolini with a forehand to Alexandra Eala. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

A key moment on No2, Bouzkova up break-back point, and you feel she really must take it â€¦ which she does when Mertens nets a backhand to lead 6-4 1-1. Back on No 1, De Minaur cruises to a hold with a service-game he'd love to have played the one before last, and Cobolli does likewise to lead 7-5 1-1.

Mertens is all over Bouzkova now breaking her for 6-4 1-0 and, if she can consolidate here, she'll take some stopping. On Centre, meantime, Paolini leads Eala 4-2 in the first.

Demon goes for a big forehand down the line but overhits then, at 15-all, Cobolli outlasts him in a 39-stroke rally â€“ the kind that, if the Italian is winning them, suggests very strongly that he'll also win the match. But first things first: he needs to take this set and, at 40-30, is nearly there, then a backhand clobbered down the line secures the advantage at 7-5.

On Centre, it's Paolini in command. She looks to have the more power and breaks for 3-1 in the first while, on No 1, someone's been taken ill so there's a quick break while that's resolved. Jasmine Paolini returns to Alexandra Eala. Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA

Gosh, a third error from De Minaur leaves him down three break points â€¦ but he saves them all, Woodbridge noting that he's yet to get the speed of the court, hitting well on the rise and erring when he's a little late on it. Cobolli, though, responds to his increasing level with some forehand behaviour of his own to raise advantage, and this time, De Minaur nets; the Italian leads 5-4, soon to serve for set one, while Mertens serves out a 6-4 first set against Bouzkova.

At 4-4, Mertens raises break point at advantage, then swats a winner and she leads 5-4, soon to serve for the first set; on No 1, consecutive errors from De Minaur mean he's under pressure at 5-5 0-30 â€¦

â€¦ which he does to 15, sealing it with an ace. In comms, Todd Woodbridge is a little disappointed the standard hasn't been as high as he'd hoped, and i feel the same. But the players are well-matched and, as they settle, I'd expect to see them improve.

We're still on serve in all our games, but as scoreboard pressure mounts, Cobolli must hold at 4-5 to stay in set oneâ€¦

Bouzkova now holds for 4-3 just as De Minaur does against Cobolli, both matches still working out what they're going to be. On Centre, Eala and Paolini are ready, and I fancy the former, who I think can be special â€“ but if the Italian can out her serve under pressure, she's in big trouble.

On Centre, Eala and Paolini are out; on 2, Bouzkova breaks back for 3-3, having burned a coupe of opportunities; and on 1, a hold apiece means De Minaur and Cobolli are level at 3-3 in the first. Formula One racing driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli awaits the action on Centre Court. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

De Minaur does enough to hold, then makes 0-30 on Cobolli's go â€¦ only to miss a crucial volley set up by a fine return; 30-all, when it should've been two break points at 15-40. And from there, Cobolli holds for 2-2, the same score as between Bouzkova and Mertens, but the latter is at 0-40, the former serving. And when Mertens clubs a forehand on to the baseline, the response is netted, meaning a 3-2 lead for the Belgian. Alex de Minaur eyes a shot. Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Now Cobolli holds to 30, and he's into the match â€“ all the more so when he goes backhand to forehand, than picks up a terrific half-volley to secure 15-30. And he's the better player currently, a error from De Minaur offering break point â€¦ confiscated with forehands. To deuce we go while, on 2, Mertens has broken Bouzkova back for 1-2 in the first.

Cobolli lays down some smack, assaulting a weak serve, but at 40-30, De Minaur thwacks a forehand winner down the line for 1-0; back on two, game two is still going â€¦ and, as I type, Bouzkova hits hard to the corner, then paddles a drop across the face of the net, and she leads Mertens 2-0.

That doesn't mean today will be his day â€“ De Minaur has greater nous and experience. But Cobolli has such competitive charisma that I reckon he'll find a way to win, especially as he now knows what it's like to go the distance in a grand slam final â€“ a level of security and confidence his opponent is still chasing

Back with our men's match, I wonder how the Demon is feeling today. He knows he lacks the definitive weapons that mark out the best and might feel the same about Cobolli. I'd suggest Cobolli is perhaps the 2.0 version of him, though, his forehand bigger and speed even more intense; I can say for certain that I don't think De Minaur can win a major, but I think Cobolli might just find his way to one thanks to his extra gas off the ground. Flavio Cobolli on the move. Photograph: Marko Äurica/Reuters

Bouzkova raises a break point, so Mertens retorts with a service winner â€“ her ability to do that repeatedly â€“ or not â€“ may decide this match. Which is why it's taking her a whole to secure her hold.

On No 1, we're almost ready for De Minaur and Cobolli â€“ I can't wait for this one â€“ while on No 2, Bouzkova holds for 1-0.

Bouzkova and Mertens are out and I fancy the latter, who has a bit more power and will surely be feeling herself after binning Rybakina in the last round. Boukova will hope to use her strength against her, but the match is not, I don't think, on her racket. Elise Mertens stretches for a forehand. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Naomi Broady fancies Osaka to go all the way, and what a popular champ she'd be. I do, though, quite fancy Muchova to give her trouble, especially at net, whether by hauling her in with drops or winning exchanges; if she's at her best, I'd back her all-round game to get it done, though it may be that Osaka is just too powerful from the back.

Also going on:

I very much fancy Kostyuk to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw. Of course, Eala is on one, while Keys has the power to blow anyone away. But in terms of all-round game, never mind sense of communal mission, the Ukrainian is the class of the field and ready to step up a level.

Next on No 2 Court: Marie Bouzkova (21) v Elise Mertens (25).

â€œI feel like I still cannot process this happening,â€ says Kostyuk, also noting how hot it is. â€œThe longer you stay on this surface, the worse you feel.â€ She adds that the court wasn't easy given the heat and wind, especially against an opponent on a roll having played 17 consecutive matches on grass â€“ more than Kostyuk in her entire career. So it was very difficult and she still can't believe it. She was struggling to break the whole match so is really happy with the last two service-games she faced, and then thanks the crowd for their contribution. Finally, Kostyuk customarily performs a blackflip when she wins a tournament so is asked if she's been practising, advising that people keep asking her and she'll only do it when she wins her first grand slam. That is not too far away.

Marta Kostyuk (12) beats Ashlyn Krueger 6-4 6-4 Kostyuk enjoys her now-customary twirl and she's delighted, establishing herself among the elite of the elite, as we hoped. Krueger gave it all she had, but Kostyuk is a future champion now at one with her game and self; make no mistake, she can win this. Next up for her: Paolini or Eala. Joy for Marta Kostyuk after sealing a place in the quarter-finals. Photograph: James Marsh/Shutterstock

Again, Krueger goes long; 0-15. But then, at 15-all, an excellent volley falls in, just, and Kostyuk is two points away. And just as she looks in trouble, reaching behind herself for a forehand get, she somehow converts it into a delightful winner cross-court, raising two match points.

Yeah, coming a mile off. At 40-30, Krueger goes long, a double donates advantage, and another error means that 6-4 5-4 Kostyuk, broken not long ago, will shortly serve for the match.

That last game was very impressive. It's not that Kostyuk playing amazingly in it, more that she consciously upped the aggression and her opponent couldn't respond, class asserting itself through behaviour that is generally the preserve of the best around: consciously resolving to step it up, then forcing the issue. I'd not be at all surprised to see Kostyuk run away with things from here.

Kostyuk turns up the gas â€“ it's maximum effort time â€“ but at 30-all, Kruger guides a backhand down the line for a winner â€¦ only flap another wide. And then, when then the ball bounces mid-court, the American is lost in the supermarket, unable to decide which of the many shots available to her she's going to play. So she bungles into the net and must now face advantage, Kostyuk's booming line forehand only just wide; back to deuce we go. Kostyuk, though, is on one, a fine point sealed with a putaway at net, and a fine forehand then incites Krueger to go for too much, and that's the break back; Kostyuk leads 6-4 4-3.

At 15-30, Kostyuk puts together a lovely point, finished with an overhead, then serves out wide â€¦ only to direct her clean-up wide. Then, down break point, she nets, and Krueger has the break at 4-6 4-2. But can she hold on to it?

Kostyuk holds through deuce, then Krueger holds too, and I get the sense the former is still learning her way around a grass court. She's got plenty of power and moves nicely â€“ to be expected from an ex-gymnast â€“ but she's not quite as light on her feet as on other surfaces, and though her volleying is good, her point construction is still developing.

In our one singles match away so far, Kostyuk leads Krueger 6-4 1-2 on serve. She's clearly the better player, but it's close in set two and though her collapses are less frequent than once, they're not totally behind her.