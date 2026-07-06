Copa del Mundo 2026: Inglaterra establece cuartos de final de Noruega después del emocionante México; la Uefa dice que la Fifa cruzó la línea sobre Balogun

Key events

Louise Taylor has a full write-up here of Sandro Tonali's move to EFL Championship side Premier League Tottenham, after he could not resist Roberto De Zerbi's â€œmagicâ€ sales pitch. Although he has posted some warm words on Instasgram about departing St James' Park, in a quote unlikely to endear him to Newcastle United fans, Tonali said he spoke to De Zerbi â€œfor close to two hours about the club, the fans, the stadium and our football. It was like magic because I knew immediately I had to sign for Tottenham.â€

Absolutely incredible scenes as disgraced former Fifa president Sepp Blatter has clambered on top of the moral high-ground over the rescinding of Folarin Balogun's automatic suspension for picking up a red card. Blatter said on social media: double quotation mark Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies. If a US President intervenes with the Fifa president â€“ and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match â€“ the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis (Where are you going), Fifa? Football must never become a playground for political power. Sepp Blatter last year. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

In a sentence I never expected to type, the Belgian prime minister's cat, Maximus, has entered the chat about the Folarin Balogun red card/suspension controversy. On his official Instagram account Maximus has appeared with a red card, and says â€œRed card? I'm still playingâ€. Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

Martin Belam Wow, good morning/afternoon/evening, what a day yesterday was for England and Norway fans. If you had offered me before the tournament, as an England fan, being 3-2 up at the Azteca in the 85th minute, with Norway waiting in the next round, but England are down to 10 men, I would have bitten your arm off for it. That was how I was trying to reassure myself before what I expected to be the inevitable last-gasp equaliser and a slow attritional drift off towards penalties. Were you there? Did you host a watch party? Don't forget our community team want to hear about your experience of watching England v Mexico.

Anyway â€¦ I will pass the baton on to Martin Belam who will take you through the next couple of hours.

One must assume that Djed Spence will start against Norway with Quansah suspended and James unlikely to recover from injury. It will be a huge role in the match because England will be desperate to stop crosses going into the box for Haaland. The Tottenham defender impressed after coming on against Mexico but will be under the microscope again in Miami. Djed Spence

If we are being honest, you would not have paid to watch Ghana during the World Cup. I appreciate certain teams had to be defensive because they lacked attacking quality but Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo are not passengers but were ultimately not allowed to thrive.

Queiroz quits as Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has quit as Ghana coach after the team's World Cup campaign ended with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Colombia at the first knockout stage. â€œWe cannot claim complete sporting satisfaction, but we can proudly say that we honored the colors of Ghana and restored respect and credibility to the Black Stars on football's greatest stage,â€ Queiroz wrote in an Instagram post addressed to the country late on Sunday. Ghana was on a four-game losing run when the 73-year-old Portuguese coach was appointed in April as the fired Otto Addo 's replacement. Ghana lost to Mexico and drew with Wales in World Cup warmups before the team started the tournament with a win over Panama in Group L. A scoreless draw against England was enough for the team to progress as one of the best third-place finishers despite a loss to Croatia in their final group game. Against Colombia, the team could only muster eight shots. None of them were on goal. â€œFootball, like life, teaches us one timeless lesson: you either win or you learn,â€ Queiroz wrote. â€œI leave this journey with pride in what we achieved, but also with the healthy dissatisfaction of those who always wanted more. Reaching a higher level should never be the destination â€” it should be the beginning of even greater ambitions.â€ AP Carlos Quieroz took Ghana to the round of 32. Photograph: Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images

Are you tired and emotional in Mexico?

I am currently checking the weather forecast for Miami on Saturday. There are few thuderstorms predicted this week but it looks a lovely day for England v Norway, so limited chance of disruption. One issue, however, is that the temperature will be above 30C at kick off.

I can claim this as World Cup news because the former Leeds defender Andrew Hughes was part of the Scotland backroom staff in America. Anyway â€¦ he has now joined Athletic Bilbao as their set-piece coach. This news is right up my street.

Tonali completes Â£100m Tottenham move Tottenham Hotspur announced â the signing of midfielder Sandro Tonali â from fellow â Premier â€‹League club Newcastle United on Monday, â as media reports said the move set â a transfer record for â€‹Spurs â€Œwith a â€Œdeal worth up to Â£100 â€Œmillion ($132.75 million). Tottenham paid an initial fee of Â£92.5 million for the Italy international. â€œI'm â€Œvery happy to be here. When I â€‹arrived at the Club today, it felt fantastic. People said about â there being four or â€‹five â€‹clubs – there was â€‹only one,â€ Tonali â€‹said â€Œin a â€‹statement. Reuters Sandro Tonali is now a Tottenham player. Photograph: Craig Cowan/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Dan Burn made history on his World Cup debut as he played his part in England's historic 3-2 World Cup win over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca. Burn was brought on as a second-half substitute to help his 10-man side successfully hold on to their lead and book their place in the quarter-finals after Jarell Quansah had been sent off. The 34-year-old came on in the 75th minute and made six clearances, more than any other player substituted into a World Cup game that late since records began in 1966. Burn has had to bide his time to make his mark on this tournament, but delivered what he came to do. â€œI knew that I was being brought here for a certain reason,â€ he said. â€œI probably wasn't going to start but there was going to be opportunities in a game whether we're trying to see a game out or maybe go for a goal that I was going to get. â€œI was desperate to get on the pitch. I didn't want to leave the World Cup without getting on there. I'm very proud to play for England at a World Cup. I never, ever thought I would be saying that when I first started. â€œI'm known for my height and the way I defend, that's blocking shots, blocking crosses, I was really trying to grind it out. I just showed the character of the team.â€ PA Media Dan Burn

Some people say this is a bigger story than Mexico v England and the Balogun brouhaha. It is not for me to say.

Looks like we will have a fun day of a Fifa v Uefa ding dong, which I am fully invested in. It will be equally as entertaining as Spain v Portugal.

While we are all taking football far too seriously, here is Patrice Evra, a wig and a mackerel. Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

Matt Hughes The Folarin Balogun controversy has taken another dramatic twist with Belgium granted the right to appeal against the United States striker's shock reinstatement for tonight's last-16 tie in Seattle – but no guarantees over when the decision will be made or whether the Fifa's reasoning for lifting his suspension will be made public. The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) expressed â€œastonishmentâ€ yesterday at Fifa's decision to rescind Balogon's one-match ban following repeated lobbying by Donald Trump, with manager Rudi Garcia comparing it to an April Fool's Day joke, and they have now submitted a formal written appeal. To compound their anger however, it is understood that the RBFA has not received the reasons Balogun's one-match ban being overturned which has only been explained by a brief reference to Article 27 of Fifa's disciplinary code, which gives its judicial committee the authority to â€œfully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure.â€ Sources have told the Guardian that Trump made three calls to Fifa, starting from Wednesday after Balogun was sent off in the USA's 2-0 last-16 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, to ensure that the ban was overturned.

I assume we are all equally shocked that Fifa have managed to create such a shambolic event during a World Cup â€¦

The Belgian foreign minister is not happy with Fifa either. Maxime PrÃ©vot told Politico: â€œAs a former football referee, I have always been committed to upholding the rules and ensuring decisions are fair. This decision clearly raises many questions,â€ PrÃ©vot told POLITICO in a statement. â€œIf it really was a phone call that led to this incomprehensible decision, that would amount to undermining the most basic rules of football and sport.â€

Uefa: Fifa has ‘crossed a red line’ by overturning Balogun red Uefa says Fifa's decision to suspend a red card shown to United States striker Folarin Balogun â€œcrossed a red lineâ€. The former Arsenal forward is free to face Belgium in the last 16 on Monday evening, unless an appeal by the Belgian Football Association (RBFA) is successful. It has been reported the decision to suspend the ban came after political pressure from the US government, and while neither Fifa nor the US authorities have commented, European football's governing body Uefa has now waded in. â€œYesterday's decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line,â€ a Uefa statement began. â€œA minimum automatic suspension â€‹of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted. â€œIt is a principle embedded in regulations, which cannot be â made subject to exceptions, let alone in the middle of a tournament where several other players have been in the same situation and regularly served their suspension. â€œWhen the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the â integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined. â€œEqually, such decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, â€‹where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the â€Œdetriment of the competition.â€ PA Media

‘It’s over’: Neymar says Brazil career is finished Neymar's legendary career for Brazil is over, the forward said following the 2-1 loss â to Norway in the round of 16 game on Sunday. The 34-year-old was emotional â in an interview â with â€‹TV Globo as he was in tears at the conclusion of the match in East â Rutherford, where he scored Brazil's lone goal on a penalty kick in stoppage time. â€œI tried, â I tried. Now it's over. I started here, I â€‹finished here,â€ Neymar said. He had â€Œmade his first â€Œinternational appearance for Brazil in a friendly against the United States â€Œon April 10, 2010, at MetLife Stadium, the same venue as on Sunday, and scored in his debut. Neymar, if he indeed retires from suiting up for Brazil, finishes as the country's all-time leading scorer with 80 goals. â€ŒThe legendary Pele, who recorded 77, was the only Brazilian in four World Cups before Neymar â€‹matched him on Sunday. Cafu had 142 appearances for Brazil, with Neymar's 130 second on the all-time list. Reuters Neymar

A voiceless Harry Kane could go down as one of England's finest World Cup moments. Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

England defender Ezri Konsa says the â€œbrotherhoodâ€ in the squad fuelled their famous World Cup victory over Mexico. Thomas Tuchel's side produced one of the defining performances in English football history to overcome the odds and progress through the last-16 tie with a memorable 3-2 win at the Estadio Azteca. They had to battle the altitude, a strong Mexico home advantage and an hour's delay to kick-off, all before Jarell Quansah was sent off in the second half. Konsa was at the forefront of England's rearguard display, first in a central position and then at right-back following Quansah's red card. â€œBrotherhoodâ€ has been one of Tuchel's buzzwords around the tournament and Konsa said it played its part. â€œOne hundred per cent, it was a brotherhood, you saw that today, the effort we had to put in,â€ he said. â€œCertain players were changing positions, like myself, and putting in a shift. If you want to go far in the tournament, it's what you have to do. â€œThe boss had to make some changes, I thought Dan Burn and John Stones were excellent when they came on. Having those kinds of players to come on and help us was a great feeling. The only thing we were thinking was to show our togetherness, to show how good we can be together defensively. â€œI am sure at home it was an amazing game to watch but on the pitch it was a long one, especially when there are 11 minutes added on, but we had to show our strength, show our grit. Really proud of the boys and on to the next one.â€ PA Media Ezri Konsa

Personally, I think appointing Glasner is the most sensible thing Forest have done in a long time. I appreciate it is a touch ruthless to get rid of Vitor Pereira but Glasner is a step up in coach. Now they just need to remain harmonious.

Nottingham Forest confirm Glasner appointment Nottingham Forest have announced the appointment of Oliver Glasner as the club's head coach, on a three-year deal. Glasner is Forest's fifth head coach in less than a year and arrives in Nottingham following a superb stint at Crystal Palace. He led them to FA Cup glory in 2025, Palace's first ever piece of major silverware, and followed that up with victory in May's Conference League final. Glasner announced four months earlier that he would not renew his contract with the south London club. Oliver Glasner is the new man in charge at the City Ground. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Pablo Iglesias Maurer England is the biggest story around â€“ for now â€“ but the controversy over Folarin Balogun's red card reprieve will run and run. Pablo Iglesias Maurer has highlighted how this political pantomime is unhelpful, to say the least. double quotation mark Asking any of us to believe that Fifa is not influenced by Trump is an absurdity. It is tantamount to asking us to believe that Trump was awarded its â€œpeace prizeâ€ on merit alone. Infantino's relationship with Trump has long been a cozy one, a mutually beneficial symbiosis where Trump gets the type of sycophantic praise and attention he thrives on and Infantino gets the keys to the biggest commercial market in the world for Fifa's cash cow.

Enjoy that caffeine hit, Stuart. I have had a coffee and done the school run, but did only get home at 4.20am this morning, so this should be a barrel of laughs.

As I depart for what's â€“ against all odds â€“ my first coffee of the day â€¦ please welcome Will Unwin to the podium. Happy Mondays everybody.

Swear alert swear alert â€¦ but the man has a point â€¦ The suggestion that Australia is not a multicultural society is â€œbullshitâ€, Socceroo Awer Mabil has said, following One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's claim that the national team embodies her vision of a monocultural Australia. Mabil returned to Australia on Monday after featuring in the Socceroos' defeat on penalties to Egypt in the last 32. Asked by reporters about suggestions that Australia was not a multicultural society, Mabil said: â€œIt's just all bullshitâ€. Despite being used as a political football, the Socceroos had not been distracted, he said. â€œWe know what we represent. We represent Australia at the biggest stage, and Australia … is the best country in the world, and the Socceroos is the best representation of that,â€ he told reporters at Adelaide airport. â€œIf anybody's trying to divide that, then they're probably not Australian themselves, in a sense, respectfully. Because Australia is very inclusive, includes everybody. That's what the Socceroos is.â€ Australian Associated Press

A little way down the page, in summing up the teams that had departed â€¦ just typing â€œCape Verdeâ€ in that list made me feel a bit quivery lipped. Despite the expanded World Cup, and frankly so much bloody football, Argentina 3-2 Cape Verde and Mexico 2-3 England feel like they had enough action between them to power an entire tournament on their own. Let's remember: Cape Verde were 10 minutes from taking the world champions to a penalty shootout. And I'd have backed them in it as well. Going forward, no montage of World Cup goals will ever feel correct without Sidny Lopes Cabral's astonishing curler from the left wing.

Belgium reportedly granted right to appeal Fifa’s Balogun call Belgium have been granted the right to appeal Fifa's decision to suspend the one-game ban to USA striker Folarin Balogun, according to a report by The Athletic. The ruling, which followed lobbying by US president Donald Trump, triggered widespread debate as well as a statement from the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) â that said it was exploring â€œall â potential optionsâ€. According to The Athletic, the RBFA â€‹formally wrote to Fifa to appeal the matter, which was granted. The RBFA and US Soccer were reportedly asked to make submissions by 1pm BST â€“ exactly 12 hours before the scheduled start of the match at Seattle Stadium. A member of â the Fifa appeals committee has been selected to hear the case, according to the report. Belgium have not been guaranteed that a ruling will be made before Monday's match. Reuters

South Korean FA president resigns The aftershocks to South Korea's group-stage exit continue. After fairly extraordinary comments from the country's president Lee Jae Myung, head coach Hong Myung-bu resigned. Now the Korean FA president Chung Mong-gyu has also departed after 13 years in the role. â€œThere were moments when I lived up to expectations and moments when I left you deeply disappointed,â€ he said. â€œAll the success is thanks to our players and fans, and all the mistakes are my responsibility. I am convinced that Korean football will overcome adversity and reach great heights once again, as it always has.â€

ICYMI, Sid also spent time peppering Spain's Luis de la Fuente with reader questions â€¦ Anne Butterfield asked: Does Luis think the current midfield already is (or could be) as great as the one in the 2010 World Cup final? double quotation mark Well â€¦ they're two great midfields. In my opinion, and I say this with the greatest of respect to everyone, we have the best midfield in the world. We have two players per position who are the best players. I can list them: Rodrigo, Zubimendi, FabiÃ¡n, Pedri, Olmo, Merino, Fabian, Baena, Gavi, FermÃ­n who isn't here [because of injury], etc â€¦ etc. I have probably left someone out and he will get angry; don't get angry. I remember you all. That was an extraordinary midfield [in 2010] as well, it's true. Football changes, but I would put us at almost the same level. Loads more here â€¦