¿Caleb Wilson de los Bulls está ahora bajo más presión en la Liga de Verano?

When Caleb Wilson sat down with ESPN during the NBA Draft Combine, he sounded destined to be on the Chicago Bulls.

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Cuando Caleb Wilson se sentó con ESPN durante el Draft Combine de la NBA, parecía destinado a estar en los Chicago Bulls.

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The forward was asked specifically about his off-court vs. on-court demeanor. When standing on the sideline, you'll see a personable and smiling youngster. When standing on the hardwood, you'll see a ferocious and relentlessly energetic competitor. How is he able to flip the script? By channeling his fellow Tar Heel.

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Al delantero se le preguntó específicamente sobre su comportamiento dentro y fuera de la cancha. Cuando estés al margen, verás a un joven afable y sonriente. Cuando estés de pie sobre la madera, verás a un competidor feroz e implacablemente enérgico. ¿Cómo es capaz de cambiar el guión? Canalizando a su compañero Tar Heel.

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"I always find something to make it personal, honestly. Just like Michael Jordan. I try my best to find something to piss me off," Wilson told ESPN in May. "It’s hard for me to be friends with someone off the court and then try to be competitive on the court. I just can’t do it.”

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“Honestamente, siempre encuentro algo que lo haga personal. Al igual que Michael Jordan. Hago lo mejor que puedo para encontrar algo que me enoje”, le dijo Wilson a ESPN en mayo. “Es difícil para mí ser amigo de alguien fuera de la cancha y luego tratar de ser competitivo dentro de ella. Simplemente no puedo hacerlo”.

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It's the kind of comment that will make even the most pessimistic Bulls fan eager to see Wilson in action. It's also the kind of mentality the 19-year-old might need as he heads to Las Vegas for his first taste of NBA action, particularly after the last 24 hours.

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Es el tipo de comentario que hará que incluso el fanático más pesimista de los Bulls esté ansioso por ver a Wilson en acción. También es el tipo de mentalidad que el joven de 19 años podría necesitar mientras se dirige a Las Vegas para probar por primera vez la acción de la NBA, particularmente después de las últimas 24 horas.

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Top 4 in 2026 NBA Draft Already Setting High Bar

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Los 4 mejores en el Draft de la NBA de 2026 ya están estableciendo el listón alto

23 de junio de 2026; Nueva York, Nueva York, Estados Unidos; El comisionado de la NBA, Adam Silver, saluda a la tercera elección del draft de la NBA de 2026, el alero de Duke, Cameron Boozer, después de ser seleccionado por los Memphis Grizzlies en el Barclays Center. Crédito obligatorio: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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Summer League play is off and running on the West Coast. Before the majority of games begin in Las Vegas, a handful of squads are competing in Salt Lake City and California. This includes both the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies, who represent two of the three teams that picked in front of Chicago in this year's highly-touted Top 4.

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La Liga de Verano ya está en marcha en la costa oeste. Antes de que comiencen la mayoría de los juegos en Las Vegas, un puñado de equipos compiten en Salt Lake City y California. Esto incluye tanto a los Utah Jazz como a los Memphis Grizzlies, quienes representan dos de los tres equipos que eligieron frente a Chicago en el muy promocionado Top 4 de este año.

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And to say their selections impressed would be an understatement.

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Y decir que sus selecciones impresionaron sería quedarse corto.

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Cameron Boozer immediately looked like the winning player and steady hand everyone thought he could be. The former Duke Blue Devil scored 15 points with 4 rebounds and 4 assists on 7-11 shooting in the Grizzlies' victory over OKC.

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Cameron Boozer inmediatamente pareció el jugador ganador y la mano firme que todos pensaban que podía ser. El ex Duke Blue Devil anotó 15 puntos con 4 rebotes y 4 asistencias con 7-11 en tiros en la victoria de los Grizzlies sobre OKC.

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Was it the flashiest outing? No, but that's not what Boozer brings to the table. He is known for his incredible versatility and high-IQ play. You obviously can't assume too much from one Summer League game, but it was an impressive debut that left little to be desired.

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¿Fue la salida más llamativa? No, pero eso no es lo que Boozer aporta. Es conocido por su increíble versatilidad y su alto coeficiente intelectual. Obviamente no se puede suponer demasiado de un partido de la Liga de Verano, pero fue un debut impresionante que dejó poco que desear.

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The same goes for No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson. The Utah Jazz guard played so well in his first game that the organization may have to consider shutting him down even earlier than expected. Peterson dropped 28 points on 11-21 shooting with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks.

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Lo mismo ocurre con la selección general número 2, Darryn Peterson. El escolta de los Utah Jazz jugó tan bien en su primer partido que es posible que la organización tenga que considerar cerrarlo incluso antes de lo esperado. Peterson anotó 28 puntos con 11-21 en tiros con 5 rebotes, 2 asistencias y 2 bloqueos.

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Now, he did finish the game with a sky-high eight turnovers, but the scoring chops were as good as advertised. Peterson repeatedly got to his spot in effortless fashion, nailing a handful of smooth jumpers and finishing several tough layups.

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Ahora, terminó el juego con ocho pérdidas de balón por las nubes, pero sus habilidades anotadoras fueron tan buenas como se anunciaba. Peterson llegó repetidamente a su lugar sin esfuerzo, logrando un puñado de tiros en salto suaves y completando varias bandejas difíciles.

¡La selección general número 2, Darryn Peterson, SE PRESENTÓ en su debut en la Liga de Verano de Salt Lake City! ðŸŽ¶ 28 PTS (máximo del juego)

ðŸŽ¶ 5 REB

ðŸŽ¶ 2 BLK

ðŸŽ¶ 4 ¡3PM@utahjazz gana en tiempo extra a los Hawks! pic.twitter.com/unIAEC5aDy – NBA (@NBA) 4 de julio de 2026

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You never know how a top prospect is going to look when they first take the court. Jitters can often take over, and the speed of the game can certainly catch them off guard. We could still see this happen for both Boozer and Peterson as Summer League goes on and the regular season arrives. But there is no doubt that both lived up to the hype in their unofficial NBA debut.

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Nunca se sabe cómo se verá un gran prospecto cuando entre a la cancha por primera vez. El nerviosismo a menudo puede apoderarse de ellos, y la velocidad del juego ciertamente puede tomarlos desprevenidos. Todavía podríamos ver que esto suceda tanto para Boozer como para Peterson a medida que avanza la Liga de Verano y llega la temporada regular. Pero no hay duda de que ambos estuvieron a la altura de las expectativas en su debut no oficial en la NBA.

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So that begs the question: Can Caleb Wilson do the same?

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Entonces eso plantea la pregunta: ¿Puede Caleb Wilson hacer lo mismo?

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If taking things personally is his MO, then he has plenty more fuel to throw on the fire over these next handful of days. This is especially the case when we consider that Wilson is scheduled to play both rookies over his first two games. Cameron Boozer will be on the other side for the Bulls' July 10 opener. Then, Chicago will face Utah on July 13.

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Si tomarse las cosas personalmente es su modus operandi, entonces tiene mucho más combustible para echar al fuego durante los próximos días. Este es especialmente el caso si consideramos que Wilson está programado para jugar contra ambos novatos en sus primeros dos juegos. Cameron Boozer estará del otro lado para el primer partido de los Bulls el 10 de julio. Luego, Chicago se enfrentará a Utah el 13 de julio.

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Both games will be on primetime. Both games will be on national airwaves. Let's see if Caleb Wilson can pass his first test.

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Ambos juegos serán en horario estelar. Ambos juegos se transmitirán por radio nacional. Veamos si Caleb Wilson puede pasar su primera prueba.

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