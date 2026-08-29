Trump announces historic US-Venezuela oil deal that he says will lower gas prices

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S. and Venezuela have reached a “historic” oil deal that he said would give the U.S. a majority control of billions of barrels of oil reserves in the Caribbean country and lower gas prices for Americans.

In a social media post, Trump called it “THE BIGGEST OIL DEAL IN WORLD HISTORY” and said it would provide majority U.S. control of more than 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves in Venezuela.

The president claimed that the deal will serve to “substantially lower” gas prices for Americans “long into the future.”

President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House, August 27, 2026 in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo

The announcement comes as oil and gas prices continue to surge amid the Iran war, which reached the six-month mark on Friday.

“At my direction, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, working closely with Highly Respected Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and, through a partnership with private business, have secured majority U.S. control of more than 65 BILLION BARRELS of proven Oil Reserves in Venezuela, at no cost to the American Taxpayer,” Trump said in the post.

In a statement in English posted on social media, Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez hailed the agreement with the U.S. and said it would “have a significant impact on our nation’s revival.”

Venezuela’s acting President Delcy RodrÃƒÂ­guez speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, on July 2, 2026. Pedro Mattey/AP Photo

Venezuela has been beset by economic crises for years and suffered two powerful back-to-back earthquakes in June that left more than 6,000 people dead.

Rodriguez thanked Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and said the agreement represents a “historic milestone” in relations between the two countries.

“The agreement will allow for a significant increase in oil production with the participation of private operators,” Rodriguez said in the statement, saying the deal calls for the development of 17 strategic fields, with a proven potential of 65 billion barrels of oil, and an investment of more than $100 billion, and more than $209 billion in tax revenue.

“Venezuela is thus ushering in a new era of recovery, growth, production, security, and prosperity for our people,” she said in the post.

Abandoned pumpjacks damaged over time at a field of state oil company PDVSA on Lake Maracaibo, as residents around the oil-rich center of Maracaibo in Zulia state remain uncertain about new investments following recent legislative reforms allowing greater private participation in PDVSA and aimed at revitalizing the country’s struggling oil sector, in Cabimas, Venezuela, January 27, 2026. Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Venezuela is recognized as holding the largest proven oil reserves in the world.

Chevron, the only U.S. oil company currently operating in Venezuela, declined to comment on the president’s post.

Trump also said the deal would “greatly strengthen” the relationship between the U.S. and Venezuela.

In January, the U.S. carried out a military operation in Venezuela to capture then-President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and bring them to the U.S. to face charges including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

Maduro and his wife, who have pleaded not guilty, are set to go on trial in New York City, in 2027.

In a social media post, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the deal a “huge win” for both the U.S. and Venezuela.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony with Paraguayan Vice President Pedro Alliana on strategic civil nuclear cooperation, at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 4, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

“It demonstrates how President Trump’s bold foreign policy is driving America First wins: securing stable reserves and low-cost oil in our Hemisphere and lowering gas prices here at home,” Rubio said in the post. “For the Venezuelan people, this deal will bring nearly $100 billion in private investment, support thousands of high-paying jobs, and drive the reconstruction of Venezuela’s economy.”