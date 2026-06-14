BTS Will Break Down Their Song Lyrics and Favorite Korean Dishes in Upcoming Book Releases

BTS have some more surprises in store for this year's BTS Festa, their annual anniversary celebration. In time with the occasion, the supergroup has announced an upcoming slate of book releases publishing in partnership with Hachette Book Group's Running Press, CAKE Corp, and BigHit Music.

On Sept. 15, BTS will release the officially licensed title BTS Lyrics Inside, in which RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will dissect the songwriting across their catalog. Songs from Proof and Most Beautiful Moments in Life will be broken down to explore their deeper meanings and underlying messages.

The collection will dive into everything from â€œBoy With Luv,â€ their 2019 collaboration with Halsey, as well as â€œLife Goes On, â€œMagic Shop, â€œSpring Day,â€ â€œYet to Come,â€ â€œWe Are Bulletproof : the Eternal,â€ and more. The lyrics will be presented in their original language alongside English translations for ARMY members hoping to study and analyze the records on a deeper level.

In tandem, BTS will release the BTS Recipe Book cookbook drawing inspiration from the group's album eras to craft recipes of flavorful Korean dishes. The lineup includes scorched rice crackers, carp bread, sugar-filled griddlecakes, Korean fried chicken, simmered rice cakes, ginseng chicken soup, braised beef ribs, and more.

While these BTS projects will live on the page, they will also expand online. BTS Recipe Book, in particular, will include digital codes that will allow ARMY to access exclusive videos connected to the book, as well as tips for bringing the dishes to life and food commentary from the group members. Some may seem familiar from when they appeared on the menu for the series RUN BTS!, Bon Voyage, and In the Soop.

â€œBTS is a global force, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with CAKE to bring these unique, thoughtful books to their dedicated and discerning fanbase,â€ said Shannon Fabricant, Vice President, Publisher of Running Press, in a statement. â€œBeing able to deliver these inside perspectives on the band's music, preferences, experiences, and more during what is already an extraordinary year for BTS is especially gratifying.â€

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Seok Kyo Jeong, Vice President at CAKE, added, â€œOur mission at CAKE is to help fans deeply connect with their favorite artists by breaking down language and cultural boundaries. By combining our unique K-pop-based content â€” which continues the educational DNA of HYBE EDU â€” with Running Press's exceptional publishing expertise, we are thrilled to offer ARMY a more immersive and meaningful way to experience BTS.â€

There's more to come. BTS' publishing partnership will extend through 2027 with additional releases on the horizon. Order the book online here.