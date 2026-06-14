NBA finals: Knicks face Spurs in Game 5 with chance to clinch first title since 1973 – follow live

Key events

Jalen Brunson has been named the NBA finals MVP after averaging 32.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists across five games, leading the franchise to its first championship since 1973.

The Knicks won the championship in the fourth quarter. New York entered the final period trailing 72-65 before outscoring San Antonio 29-18 over the final 12 minutes. The Spurs shot just 31.8% in the quarter and scored only 18 points. Victor Wembanyama filled up the box score but never took over the game. The Defensive Player of the Year finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, but shot just 7-for-19 from the field and scored only three points in the fourth quarter. The free-throw line proved decisive. The Knicks attempted 28 free throws to San Antonio's 18, with Brunson alone earning 15 trips to the stripe. New York made eight more free throws than the Spurs in a four-point game. Josh Hart did Josh Hart things. The Knicks wing posted 13 points and 11 rebounds, finishing a team-best plus-15 while doing much of the dirty work that has defined New York's championship run.

Jalen Brunson: ‘I’m in awe’ Jalen Brunson put together a NBA finals MVP performance when New York needed it most. The Knicks' talisman poured in 45 points, including 29 after half-time and 15 in the fourth quarter alone. He accounted for nearly half of New York's offense in the title-clinching win. He's overcome by emotion as he conducts an on-court interview with ESPN. â€œI don't know what I'm feeling,â€ says Brunson, fighting back tears. â€œI'm just like, I'm in awe. I don't know. Whenever someone counted us out, we found a way to come back and do something about it.â€ He adds: â€œMy confidence comes to my work ethic. Every time I had the ball, all I could think about is all the hours in the summer for every summer I had since I ever could remember making this a reality. So whenever I had the ball, I'm just thinking about just being alone in the gym.â€ Asked what this team shows about heart, Brunson is to the point. â€œWe're going to find a way. Whatever you put in front of us, we're going to find a way. It doesn't matter. Does not matter whatsoever. We're going to find a way every single time we step on this court. Every time. Every time.â€ Jalen Brunson poured in 45 points in the Knicks' title-clinching win. Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Knicks are NBA champions for the first time in 53 years! For the first time since 1973, and just the third time in their 80-year history, the New York Knicks are NBA champions. A franchise that spent decades wandering through false dawns, rebuilding projects and one playoff heartbreak after another finally reached the summit on Saturday night, defeating the San Antonio Spurs to capture their first title in 53 years. Led by Jalen Brunson and a resilient supporting cast that repeatedly defied the odds throughout the postseason, the Knicks completed a journey that transformed New York into a basketball-obsessed city once again. From packed bars and crowded sidewalks to celebrations outside Madison Square Garden, Knicks fever gripped the five boroughs like few sporting moments in recent memory.

Final: Knicks 94-90 Spurs Wembanyama misses a three, Anunoby grables the rebound and it's over!

Knicks 94-90 Spurs, 0.08, 4th quarter Harper is fouled immediately. He misses the first. Then tries to miss the second deliberately so Wembanyama can get the offensive board but Anunoby grabs the rebound and is fouled. Anunoby misses the first. Then Anunoby makes the second.

Knicks 93-90 Spurs, 0.09, 4th quarter Eight second elapse before the Spurs foul Mikal Bridges, who's only taken four free throws in these finals. There are 8.8 seconds left. He misses the first, then knocks down the second. San Antonio use their final timeout and will inbound from the front court. Expect the Knicks to foul before the Spurs can set up for a three.

Knicks 92-90 Spurs, 0.16, 4th quarter The Spurs inbound to Wembanyama, who misses a three-pointer off the front of the rim, only for Castle to come in for the tip jam. It's his first field goal of a nightmarish 1-for-10 shooting night and it cuts the Knicks' lead to two points with 16.3 seconds to go. Knicks to inbound after the San Antonio time-out.

Knicks 92-88 Spurs, 0.20, 4th quarter Hart misses a three that would have put the Knicks ahead by five. Then Harper misses a driving lay-up for the Spurs. The Spurs immediately foul Hart, who goes to the line for two. He makes the first, then he misses the second … but Robinson gets the offensive rebound! Spurs foul Anunoby and he makes the first but misses the second. Vassell manages to corral that rebound and calls timeout but the Knicks lead by four with 20.0 seconds left. Surely they can feel it now!

Knicks 90-88 Spurs, 1.05, 4th quarter Brunson misses a shot off the side of the backboard and the Knicks are called for a shot clock violation. The Spurs have the ball with a chance to tie. Harter hits from eight feet and we're tied. But Brunson answers from 11 feet and he's got 45 points!

Knicks 88-86 Spurs, 1.53, 4th quarter Wembanyama is called for goaltending on an Anunoby attempt and the Knicks go ahead by three. The Spurs have missed nine of their last 10 shots. Towns is called for a foul on Wembanyama and that's his sixth. He's out of the game. Wembanyama to the line for two shots. He misses the first, then he makes the second. Two-point game.

Knicks 86-85 Spurs, 3.40, 4th quarter Vassell hits a desperately needed mid-range jumper to end the New York run and put San Antonio back in front, but Brunson draws a foul while shooting a three with the shot clock nearly expired. Three foul shots for Brunson and he makes them all. Brunson has 43 points, the most ever score by a Knick in an NBA finals game, and New York go ahead by one. It's their first lead since the opening minutes.

Knicks 83-83 Spurs, 4.48, 4th quarter Brunson with another lay-up! That's 40 for Brunson and 10 straight for the Knicks and the game is tied!

Knicks 81-83 Spurs, 5.18, 4th quarter Brunson surges to the rim and is hacked in the act by Champagnie. He makes them both and the Knicks are within a basket with more than five minutes to go. It's an 8-0 run for New York over the last three minutes.

Knicks 79-83 Spurs, 5.30, 4th quarter Another sensational lay-up by Brunson with Wembanyama defending him. The lead is down to four. Champagnie loses the ball and Brunson recovers it, but Towns misses a three. The Spurs really need to slow things down and get a good possession here. And it's an offensive foul on Wembanyama! But this is going to be immediately challenged by Mitch Johnson, who believes Wembanyama was pushed by Towns. (A suspicion that slow-motion replay appears to confirm.) And the challenge is successful. Towns has picked up his fifth personal foul and both teams are out of challenges.

Knicks 77-83 Spurs, 7.14, 4th quarter Brunson deposits a driving lay-up that gets the Knicks within six and San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson immediately calls time-out. That's 34 points for the former Villanova star.

Knicks 75-83 Spurs, 7.43, 4th quarter Brunson is again fouled while shooting a three as Castle picks up his fourth personal. The Knicks' floor general misses the first but makes the others to cut the San Antonio lead to eight points. Meanwhile, Dylan Harper continues to make history. The Spurs rookie has become only the fourth player to score 20 or more points in consecutive NBA finals games, joining Alvan Adams (1976), Tom Heinsohn (1957) and Joe Fulks (1947).

Knicks 71-80 Spurs, 8.51, 4th quarter Bridges and Shamet hit three-pointers for the Knicks on either side of a Wembanyama dunk to cut the San Antonio advantage to six points. But Vassell immediately delivers a much-needed response from beyond the arc to stretch it to nine. Brunson, on the bench for a breather, will be coming back in the game after the New York timeout.

End of 3rd quarter: Knicks 65-72 Spurs The Knicks close the third quarter on a 10-2 run over the last two minutes to get within seven points. Clarkson's jumper with 40 seconds left is, remarkably, their first bench points of the night. The Spurs finally started hitting threes in that period. Champagnie (two), Vassell (one) and Harper (one) combined for four triples in the frame after San Antonio shot just 6-for-21 from deep in the first half. The Knicks' ball security was crucial in keeping them within touching distance: they committed just one turnover in the quarter after nine in the first half. Jalen Brunson drives to the basket during Game 5. Photograph: Joe Murphy/NBAE/Getty Images

Knicks 61-70 Spurs, 1.26, 3rd quarter After the teams exchange a couple of foul shots, Hart drains a 26-footer from the top of the key to trim the San Antonio lead to 12 points. Brunson is then fouled by Harper in the act of shooting a three and makes all three free throws to get it down to nine. He's scored 14 of his 30 points in the third period.

Knicks 53-68 Spurs, 3.06, 3rd quarter Harper hits a three to put the Spurs back up a dozen. The 20-year-old rookie is the Spurs' leading scorer in an NBA finals elimination game. Moments later he goes to the line to split a pair of free throws. Then, with Wembanyama on the bench, Harper grabs his own rebound on the ensuing possession and puts it back to extend the San Antonio lead to 15 points. That's 21 points off the bench for Harper. Six straight points for the first-year guard and nine straight for the Spurs. Spurs rookie Dylan Harper has stepped it up in Game 5 off the bench. Photograph: Juan Ocampo/NBAE/Getty Images

Knicks 53-62 Spurs, 5.18, 3rd quarter The Spurs answer the Knicks' scoring run with a 7-3 burst of their own. Brunson hits a three while getting fouled by Wembanyama but it's not called. The Knicks star is irate. Wembanyama was fortunate to avoid a flagrant foul there. Had it been upgraded, he would have reached the threshold for an automatic suspension in a potential Game 6. Brunson has every reason to be furious given the injury risk, the optics and the possible impact on the series.

Knicks 50-55 Spurs, 6.27, 3rd quarter Brunson scores his 21nd and 22nd points with a driving finger roll lay-up late in the shot clock, then Anunoby muscles his way to the goal for a difficult bucket following a Harper miss. It's a 9-2 run for the Knicks over the last two minutes and Spurs coach Mitch Johnson doesn't like what he sees. Timeout, San Antonio.

Knicks 46-53 Spurs, 8.06, 3rd quarter Wembanyama stretches the lead to 12 points with a nine-foot turnaround jumper. But the Knicks rattle off five straight through Bridges and Brunson to cut it to seven. The Spurs' Dylan Harper plays defense on the Knicks' Jalen Brunson during Game 5 of the NBA finals. Photograph: Jacob Gonzalez/NBAE/Getty Images

Knicks 41-51 Spurs, 9.29, 3rd quarter The teams trade baskets: a Bridges floater, a Champagnie three, a Brunson pull-up from 12 feet. Then Mitchell Robinson, who subbed in for Towns, fouls Wembanyama as he converts a running dunk and it's upgraded to a flagrant after an official's review. Wembanyama converts the free throw and the Spurs get the ball. Champagnie makes a three-pointer and it's a rare six-point possession for San Antonio.

Knicks 37-42 Spurs, 11.45, 3rd quarter Only 15 seconds elapse in the third quarter before Karl-Anthony Towns is whistled for his fourth personal foul. He immediately heads to the bench.

A drought-busting championship is 24 minutes away â€“ or perhaps a little farther. Either way, Knicks fans across New York have settled in for another nerve-racking night. Knicks fans watch the game at an outdoor gathering in New York. Photograph: AndrÃ©s Kudacki/AP A Knicks fan in New York watches Game 5 on his phone. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Knicks fans at Harlem Tavern watch Saturday's game. Photograph: Jeremy Weine/Getty Images

Half-time: Knicks 37-42 Spurs Vassell twists and turns before depositing a nifty basket at the half-time buzzer and the teams will head to the locker room with the Spurs ahead by five. The Knicks somehow cut a 16-point deficit to five despite shooting under 30%. New York went into half-time within touching distance of San Antonio even though they shot 13-for-44 (29.5%) from the field and scored only six points in the paint. The biggest reason? Jalen Brunson, who scored 16 of New York's 37 first-half points. No other Knick had more than eight. The Spurs' offense has completely stalled since the first quarter. San Antonio scored 23 points in the opening period but only 19 in the second, shooting 6-for-23 (26.1%) over the final 12 minutes before half-time. Dylan Harper continues to be a problem for New York, contributing 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting off the bench, which ties him with Wembanyama for the team high. The Knicks' Jalen Brunson makes a pass as the Spurs' Luke Kornet and De'Aaron Fox look on during the first half. Photograph: Ross D Franklin/AP

Knicks 37-40 Spurs, 1.07, 2nd quarter No Wembanyama or Towns on the floor after the timeout. A crucial two and a half minutes to close this first half ahead. Castle, who's missed all six of his shots from the floor tonight, makes a pair of free throws to get on the score sheet and open a 40-32 lead. Shortly after a Brunson open look from three rattles in and out, Hart makes a basket while being fouled from behind by Fox … which is soon upgraded to a flagrant foul upon official's review. Hart makes the free throw and Bridges scores off the inbounds play, making it a five-point possession for New York.

Knicks 32-38 Spurs, 2.34, 2nd quarter Moments after New York close within six points on a Bridges three, Towns picks up his third foul to send Castle to the line for two shots. Surely the Knicks big man will head to the bench after this media timeout.

Knicks 28-35 Spurs, 4.06, 2nd quarter The Knicks have gone on a 10-2 run over the past two and a half minutes that has trimmed the San Antonio lead to seven points. Brunson is leading the charge, quelle surprise, peeling off seven straight for New York with a three-pointer and a pair of mid-range jumpers.

Knicks 12-33 Spurs, 6.41, 2nd quarter The referee overturns the call on Wembanyama and rules that Towns committed an offensive foul. That means Wembanyama is back down to one foul and Towns has two. Towns stays in the game, unlike in Game 4 when he was benched with a second foul early in the first quarter. A Harper 14ft pull-up jumper makes it 33-18, but Hart answers with a three-pointer to pull the Knicks within 12 points. The Knicks are shooting just 7-for-32 (21.9%) from the floor, but 5-for-12 (41.7%) from beyond the arc.

Knicks 15-31 Spurs, 8.29, 2nd quarter The Spurs stretch their lead to 15 before Towns finally hits an 18ft turnaround jumper for New York's first points since 1.00 left in the first. Wembanyama answers with a three from the wing that ignites the crowd, but he's whistled for his second personal foul moments later. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson is going to challenge this one.

Knicks 13-26 Spurs, 10.34, 2nd quarter A Julian Champagnie three is sandwiched by two more blocked shots by Wembanyama, already his fourth and fifth of the night. The Spurs are doubling up the Knicks, whose nightmarish shooting night continues. San Antonio's suffocating defense is dialed in.

End of 1st quarter: Knicks 13-23 Spurs The Knicks shot 4-for-22 in the first period, finishing with more turnovers (six) than field goals (four). Their 13 points are the fewest they've scored in any quarter throughout their postseason run. New York did not score a single point in the paint, going 0-for-8 in the lane during the first quarter while San Antonio outscored them 12-0 inside. Dylan Harper changed the game off the bench. The rookie entered with 7:49 left and immediately sparked the Spurs, scoring seven points on 3-for-3 shooting, including a three-pointer that pushed the lead to six. He led all scorers except Brunson after one. Despite shooting 18.2%, New York only trail by 10. That's probably the most encouraging stat for the Knicks. It's not easy to go a quarter with four made baskets, six turnovers and zero paint points and remain within striking distance.

Knicks 10-18 Spurs, 1.40, 1st quarter Brunson cans an 11ft step-back jumper to stop the bleeding, but the Knicks have 10 points with less than two minutes to go in the opening period. They've made 3-of-20 shots from the floor.

Knicks 8-18 Spurs, 3.06, 1st quarter Harper makes back-to-back buckets and Johnson follows with a three. Another seven-point burst for the Spurs and they have a double-digit lead in the first quarter for the fifth straight game in these finals.

Knicks 8-11 Spurs, 5.51, 1st quarter Wembanyama follows a pair of made free throws with a tip dunk, then Harper makes it seven unanswered for the Spurs to give them a 11-5 lead. Anunoby answers with a corner three and New York only trail by three at the first TV timeout despite shooting 2-for-12 (16.7%) from the floor so far. Victor Wembanyama shoots over Karl-Anthony Towns during the first quarter. Photograph: Ross D Franklin/AP

Knicks 5-4 Spurs, 8.08, 1st quarter An incredible defensive start for Wembanyama, who has three blocked shots in the first four minutes. He's also opened the scoring for the Spurs with a transition dunk that ignites the home crowd. Brunson hits a wide-open three and Champagnie answers with a put-back lay-up. Anunoby drains a pair of free throws to give the Knicks an early lead, but both teams have been frigid in the early stages, shooting a combined 3-for-14 from the floor.

Starting lineups New York Knicks PG Jalen Brunson â€“ 6ft 2in, 190lb, Villanova

SG Mikal Bridges â€“ 6ft 6in, 209lb, Villanova

SF Josh Hart â€“ 6ft 4in, 215lb, Villanova

PF OG Anunoby â€“ 6ft 7in, 240lb, Indiana

C Karl-Anthony Towns â€“ 7ft 0in, 248lb, Kentucky San Antonio Spurs PG De'Aaron Fox â€“ 6ft 3in, 185lb, Kentucky

SG Stephon Castle â€“ 6ft 6in, 215lb, Connecticut

SF Devin Vassell â€“ 6ft 5in, 200lb, Florida State

PF Julian Champagnie â€“ 6ft 8in, 217lb, St John's

C Victor Wembanyama â€“ 7ft 4in, 230lb, Metropolitans 92 (France)

It's national anthem time at the Frost Bank Center. Four-time Grammy nominated country singer Mickey Guyton does the honors. Starting lineups to come and we should be under way any minute now. Mickey Guyton performs the US national anthem before Game 5. Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

One reason the Knicks' run has resonated so deeply beyond basketball is that it has arrived at a moment when many Americans seem desperate for a distraction. In her Saturday essay for the Guardian, Ankita Rao argues that New York's improbable march to the brink of a championship has offered a rare escape from the relentless churn of politics and bad news â€“ and a reminder of the communal joy sports can still provide. Knicks fans celebrate historic playoff win â€“ video

Stars â€“ they're just like us! A healthy chunk of Madison Square Garden's celebrity row has migrated south with the Knicks one win away from a drought-busting title. Spike Lee Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Tracy Morgan Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images John Turturro Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images David Duchovny Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Last week, we took in Game 1 from a place rarely included in the story of New York's basketball obsession. Before the team moved to the brink of a first title since 1973, the Guardian was granted access to a Knicks watch party inside the Rikers Island jail complex, where thousands of people in custody gathered to experience the NBA finals alongside the rest of the city. For a few hours, the routines and realities of life behind bars gave way to the same hope, anxiety, superstition and disbelief that have defined this postseason run. Watching Game 1 of the 2026 NBA finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Rikers Island, East Elmhurst, New York, on 3 June 2026. Photograph: Lauren Caulk/The Guardian While Knicks fever spilled into bars, restaurants and living rooms and outdoor gatherings across the five boroughs, it also reached one of New York's least visible and most scrutinized institutions. The result is a portrait of New York at a singular sporting moment, seen through the eyes of people who are rarely included in the story of the city celebrating itself.

The atmosphere is building in and around San Antonio's Frost Bank Center, where fans of both teams are showing their colors less than half an hour before tipoff. Fans gather on the concourse prior to Game 5. Photograph: Ronald Cortes/Getty Images A fan poses for a photo at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Photograph: Ronald Cortes/Getty Images Knicks fans pose for a photo outside the Frost Bank Center ahead of Game 5. Photograph: Jacob Gonzalez/NBAE/Getty Images

The Knicks may be one win from a championship, but they have already conquered another corner of American culture: fashion. From Taylor Swift's viral â€œStevie Knicksâ€ shirt to TimothÃ©e Chalamet's courtside fits, Knicks fandom has become as much a style statement as a sporting allegiance. If you're wondering how a 53-year title drought turned into the hottest look of the summer, we've got two reads for you.

As the series shifts back to San Antonio for Saturday's Game 5, the mood around the Knicks remains euphoric after Wednesday's astonishing comeback from 29 points down. But the aftermath of that victory has produced almost as many headlines as the game itself. New York police said 56 people were taken into custody following post-game unrest around Madison Square Garden, where authorities estimated roughly 10,000 fans gathered after the final buzzer. Ten officers were injured, including one who was struck in the head by a glass bottle. Police said charges ranged from assaulting an officer and disorderly conduct to weapons possession. New York police arrest a fan amid the celebrations after Game 4 on Wednesday night in New York. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images Authorities said 56 people were taken into custody after Wednesday's game. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images The disorder extended beyond the streets surrounding the Garden. Video circulating online showed Spurs star Victor Wembanyama being jeered by fans as he returned to his Manhattan hotel after the game, with an egg tossed in his direction as security escorted him inside. Wembanyama had already spoken out earlier in the week after videos emerged appearing to show Spurs supporters being harassed in the city. The French star struck a largely defiant tone on Friday as San Antonio attempted to regroup from the largest comeback victory in NBA finals history. â€œWe're over it. It's the playoffs,â€ Wembanyama said of the collapse, adding that the hotel incident â€œdoesn't bother meâ€.

No single play can explain how a team squanders a 29-point lead in the NBA finals. But when historians look back on Game 4, they will probably start with De'Aaron Fox racing toward the basket with a one-point lead and less than 15 seconds remaining. Instead of forcing the Knicks to foul, Fox attacked the rim. OG Anunoby blocked his lay-up attempt. Moments later, the Knicks had completed the largest comeback in finals history. Here's our closer look at the decision that changed everything.

Preamble For more than half a century, New York has waited for this. Through blackouts and bankruptcies, dynasties and rebuilds, celebrities courtside and coaches on the hot seat, the Knicks have spent 53 years searching for a championship. Tonight, they are one victory from ending the wait. Standing in their path is a San Antonio Spurs team still trying to process what happened 72 hours ago. Game 4 looked over long before it was finished. The Spurs led by 29 points midway through the third quarter and appeared to have wrestled control of the NBA finals back from New York. Then everything unraveled. The Knicks stormed back with the largest comeback in finals history, erasing the deficit before OG Anunoby's putback with 1.2 seconds remaining delivered a stunning 107-106 victory and a commanding 3-1 series lead. The result left the basketball world asking two questions. How did San Antonio let it happen? And can the Spurs possibly recover? A cutout portrait of Jalen Brunson stands on the plaza outside City Hall in New York. Photograph: Gina M Randazzo/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock History is not on their side. Only one team has ever rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win an NBA finals series. Yet this matchup has been far closer than the standings suggest. Through four games, the Knicks have outscored San Antonio by only eight points. Three contests have been decided in the final seconds. The margins separating triumph and disaster have been razor thin. That is only part of what makes tonight's potential closeout game so compelling. The Knicks have arrived in Texas with a chance to end one of the longest championship droughts in American professional sports and begin preparations for a parade through Manhattan. The Spurs return home convinced they have been good enough to win every game in this series and determined to force a trip back to New York. One side is chasing history. The other is trying to prevent becoming a footnote in it. Game 5 tips off at 7.30pm local time or 8.30 in New York, roughly an hour from now.