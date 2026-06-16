Jelly Rolls Wife Bunnie Xo Shares Cryptic Posts Amid Breakup

The Story of How Jelly Rolly & Bunnie Xo Met

Bunnie XoÂ and Jelly Roll‘s love story began in Las Vegas.

As sheÂ recalled on Bussin’ With The Boys, she met the singer in August 2015 when he performed at the Las Vegas Country Saloon. This was before Jelly Roll was famous. At the time, he was living in a van, and he estimated about 20 people were at the show.

Instead, their spark took center stage.

“When I met him, I tell everybody it’s the most f–king clichÃ© s–t, but literally my soul was like, ‘There you are,'” Bunnie said on the podcast in 2023. “And he’s not my type. I’m not his type. He loves Taylor Swift. That’s his type.”

Still, a romance didn’t form right away. Bunnie was in an unhealthy relationship, she continued, and Jelly Roll was doing his own thing. But in October 2015, they reconnected. And as Bunnie put it, she was “just smitten.”

After her ex went to prison, she added, she told a friend to give Jelly Roll her phone number. Bunnie said the musician would call and text her for advice on his daughter Bailee from a previous relationship.

However, Bunnie noted her bond with Jelly Roll shifted from platonic to romantic in July 2016 when he returned to Vegas to film some videos and they slept together.

“We’re like s–t-faced drunk,” she remembered. “I’m trying to get it up, get it in, get it on and get it out, and this guy was like, ‘What’s your five-year plan?'”

So, they discussed their goals, and Bunnie recalled Jelly Roll saying, “OK, cool. Let’s do it.”