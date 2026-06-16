Menudo Reunites For Tour Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary

The reunion brings together seven members from multiple generations of Menudo. Live Nation

Menudo, the Latin boy band that became a global phenomenon and launched the careers of stars like Ricky Martin, is reuniting for its 50th anniversary celebration. Yes, you read that right â€“ 50 years! Fans of the legendary group will get a chance to see some familiar faces, a few decades older but ready to sing their way down memory lane.

The Menudo 50th Anniversary Tour marks the first official reunion that brings together seven former members from multiple generations to celebrate the legacy of the iconic group under the Menudo brand: RenÃ© Farrait (1979-1982), Roy Rossello (1983-1986), Raymond Acevedo (1985-1988), Sergio Blass (1986-1990), Ralphy RodrÃ­guez (1987), RubÃ©n GÃ³mez (1987-1990) and Robert Avellanet (1988-1991).

The tour kicks off October 10, 2026 in Los Angeles and will travel coast to coast across the United States, wrapping up in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where the band was born. Audiences will relive “Menudomania” when the group performs some of its biggest hits including “SÃºbete a Mi Moto,” “Claridad,” “Quiero Ser” and many more.

Menudo in 1985. L-R: Ricky Martin (13), Charlie Rivera, Roy Rossello, Robby Rosa and Raymond Acevedo at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images) Getty Images