Menudo Reunites For Tour Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary

Menudo, the Latin boy band that became a global phenomenon and launched the careers of stars like Ricky Martin, is reuniting for its 50th anniversary celebration. Yes, you read that right â€“ 50 years! Fans of the legendary group will get a chance to see some familiar faces, a few decades older but ready to sing their way down memory lane.
The Menudo 50th Anniversary Tour marks the first official reunion that brings together seven former members from multiple generations to celebrate the legacy of the iconic group under the Menudo brand: RenÃ© Farrait (1979-1982), Roy Rossello (1983-1986), Raymond Acevedo (1985-1988), Sergio Blass (1986-1990), Ralphy RodrÃguez (1987), RubÃ©n GÃ³mez (1987-1990) and Robert Avellanet (1988-1991).
The tour kicks off October 10, 2026 in Los Angeles and will travel coast to coast across the United States, wrapping up in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where the band was born. Audiences will relive “Menudomania” when the group performs some of its biggest hits including “SÃºbete a Mi Moto,” “Claridad,” “Quiero Ser” and many more.
A Five-Decade Legacy
Since its debut in 1977, Menudo released nearly 30 albums in multiple languages and earned Grammy nominations while selling out tours across the globe. Created in Puerto Rico by producer Edgardo DÃaz, the group’s unique concept kept its members perpetually young by rotating them out when they reached puberty or turned 16. Over its lifespan, 39 members cycled through the band before it disbanded in 2009.
That rotating roster became Menudo's signature, with each generation introducing new sounds, styles and audiences. Beyond Ricky Martin, the band also launched the career of singer-songwriter Robi Draco Rosa, among others. While former members have reunited over the years for various projects, this tour represents the first time multiple generations are coming together for an official tour under the Menudo franchise.
After disbanding in 2009, the brand went through several incarnations. Following a hiatus, some former members revived the concept as MDO. In 2016, Menudo Productions purchased the rights to the Menudo brand, and in 2022, the company partnered with Mario Lopez for a talent search to launch a new generation of the band.
The story of Menudo's origins and rise was chronicled in the 2017 Endemol Shine Latino series SÃºbete a Mi Moto â€“ The History of Menudo, available on Amazon Prime Video. The series was named after one of the group’s most popular hits from the 1981 album Quiero Ser that launched them to stardom.
Tickets for the Menudo 50th Anniversary Tour will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, June 18 at 11:59 p.m. local time. General on sale begins Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
Tour Dates:
- Saturday, October 10, 2026: Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- Friday, October 23, 2026: Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre
- Saturday, November 7, 2026: New York, NY – United Palace
- Saturday, November 28, 2026: Mexico City, MX – Metropolitan Theatre
- Friday, December 4, 2026: Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
- Saturday, December 12, 2026: San Juan, PR – Coca Cola Music Hall
For those counting down the days, Menudo.com features a countdown to the tour.