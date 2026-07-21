As Dubsteps Popularity Surges, Bass-Focused Rampage Recordings Relaunches Via Strategic Partnership With Monstercat

Belgian dubstep and drum & bass label Rampage Recordings is relaunching via a strategic partnership with Monstercat. Under the terms of the partnership, Rampage will focus on releasing music from both established artists and emerging bass music producers.

Monstercat was itself acquired by Create Music Group in 2025, with Create announcing plans to invest $50 million into Monstercat in 2026 and 2027. The Rampage Recordings acquisition is part of this investment, with Monstercat planning to leverage the $50 million commitment from Create to build and develop Rampage Recordings. The move is part of Monstercat's overall plan to use the money from Create to expand opportunities for artists and partners through increased investment, strategic partnerships and global infrastructure, with the goal of preserving each brand's unique identity.

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Rampage began in 2009 as an event series in Antwerp, over the years expanding into arena shows and a festival, Rampage Open Air, which held its most recent edition earlier this month. The brand has also hosted stages at festivals including Tomorrowland, Hungary's Sziget and at festivals in Germany and Thailand.

Rampage Recordings launched in 2018 and has since had hundreds of releases by artists including Noisia, Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, Current Value, Maduk, Billain, Serum & Bladerunner, Dirtyphonics, Point.Blank, Bare Up, Subsonic and many more. The first release from the label under this partnership â€” â€œOnslaught / Shufflin’â€ by English drum & bass producer Macky Gee â€” will be released on Friday, July 24.

â€œThis partnership gives us the opportunity to think much bigger,â€ Rampage Recordings founder Hans Machiels, who is also the artist behind core Rampage Recordings drum & bass artist Murdock, says in a statement. â€œRampage Recordings has always been an extension of what Rampage stands for. We've helped introduce incredible artists and release some defining records over the years, but now we're entering a new chapter. We want Rampage Recordings to become home to the biggest artists in bass music while continuing to discover and develop the next generation of talent.â€

â€œThis partnership came together very organically,â€ adds Monstercat vp Orri Sachar. â€œWe've had a longstanding relationship with Rampage built on mutual respect, shared values, and a genuine passion for bass music culture. Formalizing that through Rampage Recordings felt like a natural next step, and I'm excited to see where we can take it together.â€

The partnership comes at an opportune moment for bass music, with SoundCloud's 2026 SoundCloud's Music Intelligence Report stating that â€œdubstep is surging again with U.S. audiences â€” streams on tracks tagged #dubstep increased 35% last year. Expect dubstep to continue its resurgence moving forward in tandem with a continued rise of UK minimal tech house and garage.â€ So too has drum & bass become a force in the U.S., with the genre making heavy showings on festival lineups around the country.

â€œRampage has built one of the strongest communities anywhere in electronic music,â€ says Monstercat president Daniel Turcotte. â€œBy combining their cultural leadership with our technology, operational infrastructure, and investment, we can create a platform that supports bass artists at all stages of their careers.â€Â