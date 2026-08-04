Watch Chance the Rapper Revisit Reflective Track Same Drugs on Fallon

Chance the Rapper appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his classic song â€œSame Drugsâ€ and to chat with Jimmy Fallon about the anniversary of his 2015 mixtape Coloring Book.

The rapper took the late-night show stage alongside a guitarist to showcase the reflective track, one of the songs off Coloring Book. The lyrics famously pay homage to Peter Pan as the rapper considers growing old: â€œWhen did you change? Wendy, you've aged/ I thought you'd never grow up/ I thought you'd never/ Window closed, Wendy got old/ I was too late, I was too late/ A shadow of what I once was.â€

Chance the Rapper sat down with Fallon to discuss the 10-year anniversary of Coloring Book, which won the Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2017. â€œWe really believe in what we [were] making,â€ he said. â€œI say we like the band, myself, all the people that worked on it. We wanted it to be great.â€

He added, â€œI think all of the songs came to me at the right time. As you go you collect more and more and you find a thesis and then they just meld together.â€

He recalled making 200 versions of â€œSame Drugsâ€ during that process. â€œIt's over 200 versions of it,â€ the rapper said. â€œI wrote it three years before Coloring Book came out. I wrote it right around the time I released Acid Rap, when I was living in Atlanta. It was just this simple refrain that was referencing Peter Pan and talking about the hardships of eventually growing old. â€¦ It ended up being one of my favorite or most proud works.â€

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Chance the Rapper recently kicked off the 10th anniversary tour for Coloring Book. The trek continues next week in Chicago and runs through October.

â€œI've been referring to it as a check in or an update,â€ he said of putting together the set list. â€œThere's so many people, mainly me, whose lives were greatly impacted and maybe changed by this project. And in the 10 years since it came out we go through many more changes. Not just me, but the people who grew up on it. And I think this an opportunity for us to check in with each other.â€