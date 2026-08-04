Telegram Briefly Removed From App Store Over Alleged Child Sexual Abuse Content

Topline Apple briefly took down messaging app Telegram from its App Store on Monday alleging it violated its guidelines on child sex abuse materialâ€”it's the latest controversy surrounding the platform after its billionaire founder was recently accused by Russia of aiding terrorism, and Australia alleged it failed to block violent content. The Telegram app was briefly removed from Apple’s iPhone and iPad App Stores on Monday night. dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Key Facts

The app was taken down from the iPhone and iPad App Stores without warning on Monday evening, preventing new users from downloading it. Existing users were able to continue using Telegram during this period, before the app was eventually restored on the App Store the same day. In a statement issued to various outlets , Apple said it had removed Telegram after a review found â€œcontent that violates our strict guidelines prohibiting child sexual abuse material.â€ The iPhone maker added that the messaging app was restored to the App Store after the platform â€œpromptly removed the content and banned the user who posted it.â€ Telegram's official X account, whose recent posts are mostly memes and jokes, reacted to the restoration by tweeting: â€œReports of my demise are greatly exaggerated,â€ followed by the Apple emoji.

what has Telegram said about Apple's Actions?

In an emailed statement shared with Forbes, Telegram said: â€œApple reported one user sharing CSAM that was immediately banned. Telegram has removed more than 337,900 groups and channels related to CSAM in 2026.â€ In a post on X, the messaging platform took a swipe at Apple's statement by tagging the company and saying: â€œI'm sure this stance will be applied equally to all other apps in the store, in the future right?â€ Both the post and the emailed statement included a link to Telegram's safety overview page highlighting the number of CSAM related takedowns, including the 29,640 removals in 2025 conducted after reports from NGOs like the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Chief Critic

Even though the app was restored after a short ban, the billionaire co-founder and CEO of the gaming company Epic Games called out Apple's handling of the matter. Sweeney, who brought a high-profile antitrust case against Apple and has been a prominent critic of its 30% App Store fee, wrote : â€œApple’s App Store desperately needs competition worldwide. Apple capriciously removes a vital communication and privacy tool from availability to a billion users, and sadly this is business as usual.â€ He added : â€œApple has stated they removed the app from availability to a billion users because a Telegram user posted something horrible and illegalâ€¦Such arbitrary policy enforcement, by a monopoly gatekeeper, creates a perfect storm of fear and acquiescence by developers who are victims of Apple's monopoly.â€

Tangent

Late last month, Russian authorities charged Telegram's CEO and founder Pavel Durov with aiding terrorism amid an ongoing broader crackdown by the country on major internet platforms. Telegram has emerged as a key platform for communication and announcements amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and is used by both sides. The Russian intelligence service FSB alleged that Telegram's leadership had failed to remove â€œnumerous channels, chats and botsâ€ which it claimed were being used by â€œUkrainian intelligence agencies, terrorist and extremist organizations to prepare and coordinate acts of sabotage and terrorism, mass murder, and cyber fraudâ€ in Russia. The FSB claimed this had resulted in â€œnumerous human casualties,â€ without mentioning any specific incident. Telegram appeared to respond to Russia's action by posting a photo of Durov flashing a middle finger on X. The billionaire Telegram CEO was born in St. Petersburg, Russia but, according to the company, lives in Dubai and holds dual citizenship of the United Arab Emirates and France.

forbes valuation

According to Forbes' estimates , Durov's net worth is $6.6 billion, ranking him the 601st-richest person in the world.

What About Telegram's Other Recent Controversies?

Last week, Australia's internet safety watchdog initiated legal action against Telegram for allegedly failing to take down extremist content from the platform, including videos of white supremacist mass shootings and beheadings carried out by ISIS. Telegram dismissed the allegations and said it plans to â€œcontest them in court.â€ In 2024, Durov was arrested by French authorities and indicted on multiple criminal charges linked to the distribution of child sexual abuse material, selling narcotics, fraud, and money laundering on Telegram. In a statement posted on the the messaging app, the company denied the allegations and said Durov â€œhas nothing to hideâ€ and it's â€œabsurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform.â€

further reading

Russia accuses Telegram CEO Pavel Durov of aiding terrorism in its latest digital crackdown (Associated Press)

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Charged With Multiple Crimes In France (Forbes)