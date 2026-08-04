Vicki Wickham, Influential Music Television Producer and Dusty Springfield Manager, Dies at 87

Vicki Wickham, the pioneering British television producer, music executive and artist manager who worked on the television series Ready, Steady, Go!, died Aug. 1 in New York City following an extended illness. She was 87.

Wickham played a defining role in promoting the acts behind the British beat explosion. As talent booker and later producer of ITV's Ready, Steady, Go!, a live pop performance show, from 1963 to 1966, she helped introduce a generation of artists â€“ including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Kinks, The Yardbirds and Cilla Black â€“ to millions of viewers at home.

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The Beatles appeared on Ready, Steady, Go! three times in 1963 and 1964 as Beatlemania spread around the globe, while Wickham was pivotal in showcasing Motown to British audiences. Wickham booked The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles and The Temptations, among others, for the programme.

Wickham also produced an hour-long live television special devoted to James Brown. She later brought in performers such as Ike & Tina Turner, Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Patti LaBelle and Berry Gordy for subsequent specials.

Quoted in Andy Neill's 2020 book, Ready, Steady, Go!: The Weekend Starts Here, Gordy recalled: â€œThe wonderful Vicki Wickham had convinced her boss to do a one-hour TV special.Â The Sound of MotownÂ was a big moment for us because it brought our music and our artists to the U.K.'s national television audience for the first time. We will always remember and appreciate the love and the loyalty of the British people and the partÂ Ready, Steady, Go!Â played in our success around the world.â€Â Â

Born in Newbury, Berkshire, England, Wickham began her career at London publisher Cassell & Co. before joining BBC Radio's Light Entertainment Department, where she worked on audio documentaries. A chance introduction to producer Elkan Allan led to her involvement with Ready, Steady, Go! just as the first wave of British pop music was starting to take off.

She went on to manage Labelle and Dusty Springfield, guiding the latter's career through the late 1980s and bringing Springfield together with Pet Shop Boys for the 1987 hit â€œWhat Have I Done to Deserve This?â€. Wickham later co-authored Springfield's biography, Dancing With Demons, with Penny Valentine.

Wickham received the Music Industry Woman of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999, and in 2013 was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to music, receiving the honour from then-Prince Charles.

Wickham is survived by her wife, singer-songwriter Nona Hendryx. The couple first met in the 1960s when Hendryx performed with Labelle and married in 2011. Private family gatherings will be held in New York City and London, with a larger public celebration of Wickham's life to be announced at a later date.