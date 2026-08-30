Grace Passôs Our Secret Nabs the Best Film Kikito at the 54th Gramado Film Festival

GRAMADO, Brazil â€” â€œOur Secretâ€ (â€œNosso segredoâ€), the first feature from Grace PassÃ´, nabbed the best feature film Kikito award at the Aug. 22 closing ceremony of the 54th Gramado Film Festival. The feature also scooped cinematography (Wilssa Esser) and art direction (Lucas OsÃ³rio) plaudits.

PassÃ´, an established playwright and also actress, directed and wrote the feature that tells the story of a Black family trying to rebuild its routine after a recent loss. As family members avoid grief, the youngest son keeps a secret that may lead them to confront the roots of their pain.

Vitrine Filmes, the distributor of Kleber MendonÃ§a Filho's â€œThe Secret Agent,â€ will release â€œOur Secretâ€ in local theaters Aug. 27.

â€˜Gugu's World' Courtesy of Gramado Film Festival

Allan Deberton's â€œGugu's Worldâ€ (â€œFeito Pipaâ€) took home the audience award, plus director, actress (Teca Pereira) and supporting actor (LÃ¡zaro Ramos) Kikitos.

Carlos Segundo's â€œMilk Powderâ€ () walked off with the critics' jury award for Brazilian feature film, screenplay (Segundo and Rafael Copel) and sound design (Waldir Xavier).

In the acting categories, JosÃ© Loreto, for â€œChorÃ£o: SÃ³ os Loucos Sabem,â€ and Christian Malheiros, for â€œJustino: Nos Bastidores do Reino,â€ shared the actor prize. Naruna Costa, for â€œPele de Rinoceronte,â€ nabbed the supporting actress Kikito. The jury granted honorable mentions for 11-year-old Yuri Gomes (â€œGugu's Worldâ€) and Onna Silva (â€œJustino: Nos Bastidores do Reinoâ€).

AndrÃ© Finotti and JosÃ© Eduardo Belmonte took the editing Kikito for â€œJustino: Nos Bastidores do Reinoâ€ and OtÃ¡vio de Moraes received the original score award for â€œChorÃ£o: SÃ³ os Loucos Sabem.â€

Susanna Lira's â€œGonzaguinha, da Maior Liberdadeâ€ won the doc feature Kikito, while â€œEmpeleitadaâ€ received an honorable mention in the doc category.

The jury was comprised of actress Cris Vianna, director and screenwriter FÃ¡bio Meira, actress Helena Ranaldi, researcher, film critic and curator KÃªnia Freitas and actor Marcelo Serrado.

The critics' jury consisted of journalist and doc filmmaker Flavia Guerra, journalist and professor PÃ¢mela EurÃ­dice, doc filmmaker and critic Rafael Valles, journalist and director Simone Zuccolotto and researcher and critic Victor Souza.

During the fest, actor Marcos Caruso received the TrofÃ©u Cidade de Gramado; producer Renata Almeida MagalhÃ£es was honored with the TrofÃ©u Eduardo Abelin; Selton Mello and Maria Fernanda CÃ¢ndido accepted the TrofÃ©u Kikito de Cristal; and Andrea BeltrÃ£o took the TrofÃ©u Oscarito.

Gramado Fest winners:

Best Film: â€œOur Secret,â€ by Grace PassÃ´

Best Documentary Feature: â€œGonzaguinha, da Maior Liberdade,â€ by Susanna Lira

Documentary Honorable Mention: â€œEmpeleitadaâ€

Audience Award for Best Film: â€œGugu's World,â€ by Allan Deberton

Critics' Jury Award for Best Film: â€œMilk Powderâ€ (â€œLeite em PÃ³â€) by Carlos Segundo

Best Director: Allan Deberton for â€œGugu's Worldâ€

Best Actress: Teca Pereira for â€œGugu's Worldâ€

Best Actor: JosÃ© Loreto for â€œChorÃ£o: SÃ³ os Loucos Sabemâ€ and Christian Malheiros for â€œJustino: Nos Bastidores do Reinoâ€

Honorable Mention: Yuri Gomes for â€œGugu's Worldâ€

Honorable Mention: Onna Silva for â€œJustino: Nos Bastidores do Reinoâ€

Best Screenplay: Carlos Segundo and Rafael Copel for â€œMilk Powderâ€

Best Cinematography: Wilssa Esser for â€œOur Secretâ€

Best Supporting Actor: LÃ¡zaro Ramos for â€œGugu's Worldâ€

Best Supporting Actress: Naruna Costa for â€œPele de Rinoceronteâ€

Best Sound Design: Waldir Xavier for â€œMilk Powderâ€

Best Original Score: OtÃ¡vio de Moraes for â€œChorÃ£o: SÃ³ os Loucos Sabemâ€

Best Art Direction: Lucas OsÃ³rio for â€œOur Secretâ€

Best Editing: AndrÃ© Finotti and JosÃ© Eduardo Belmonte for â€œJustino: Nos Bastidores do Reinoâ€