Home Deportes y Competencias. Comparing Kenny Lawlers Record CFL Contract to Cal NFL Players Deals

Comparing Kenny Lawlers Record CFL Contract to Cal NFL Players Deals

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Martina López
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<div q&colon;key&equals;”QW&lowbar;9″><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;5s q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;https&colon;&sol;&sol;vms-players&period;minutemediaservices&period;com&sol;voltax&lowbar;player&lowbar;embed&period;html&quest;contentId&equals;01ksxeyhk6jcr4y7fnsa&orgId&equals;6&subId&equals;&playbackmethod&equals;autoplay&sponsorship&equals;–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;5t q&colon;key&equals;b7Pq&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;5u q&colon;key&equals;wcUU&colon;gr&lowbar;1–><figure class&equals;”mm-player-embed aspect-video relative w-full flex justify-center items-center” on-document&colon;qinit&equals;”q-Dskj-Y6Z&period;js&num;&lowbar;hW&lbrack;0&rsqb;” q&colon;key&equals;”I1&lowbar;0″ q&colon;id&equals;”5v”><p&sol;><&sol;figure><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;5w q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Former standout Cal wide receiver Kenny Lawler begins his seventh Canadian Football League season on Thursday&comma; and he made headlines this past week when he signed a three-year&comma; &dollar;1 million contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;5x q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-1″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”5y”>Former standout Cal wide receiver Kenny Lawler begins his seventh Canadian Football League season on Thursday&comma; and he made headlines this past week when he signed a three-year&comma; &dollar;1 million contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;5z q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>It&&num;39&semi;s not NFL money&comma; but it was big news because it is the largest contract for a receiver in CFL history — excluding the &&num;34&semi;personal services&&num;34&semi; deal Rocket Ismail signed with Toronto Argonauts in 1991&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;60 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-2″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”61″>It’s not NFL money&comma; but it was big news because it is the largest contract for a receiver in CFL history — excluding the “personal services” deal Rocket Ismail signed with Toronto Argonauts in 1991&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;62 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>The 31-year-old Lawler is probably the best wide receiver in the CFL&comma; having been named all-CFL twice and coming off <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;college&sol;cal&sol;football&sol;ex-cal-wide-receiver-great-continues-to-excel-in-canada-01k8gks5zgk2″><strong>one of his best seasons in 2025<&sol;strong><&sol;a>&comma; when he had 86 receptions for 1&comma;443 yards and 14 touchdowns&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;63 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-3″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”64″>The 31-year-old Lawler is probably the best wide receiver in the CFL&comma; having been named all-CFL twice and coming off <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;college&sol;cal&sol;football&sol;ex-cal-wide-receiver-great-continues-to-excel-in-canada-01k8gks5zgk2″><strong>one of his best seasons in 2025<&sol;strong><&sol;a>&comma; when he had 86 receptions for 1&comma;443 yards and 14 touchdowns&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;65 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>His salary breaks down to &dollar;300&comma;000 this season&comma; &dollar;330&comma;00 next season and &dollar;370&comma;000 in 2028&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;66 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-4″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”67″>His salary breaks down to &dollar;300&comma;000 this season&comma; &dollar;330&comma;00 next season and &dollar;370&comma;000 in 2028&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;68 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>So how does that compare with what a few other Cal alumni make in other pro football leagues&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;69 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-5″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”6a”>So how does that compare with what a few other Cal alumni make in other pro football leagues&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6b q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>First of all&comma; we should note that Lawler&&num;39&semi;s &dollar;1 million is based on Canadian dollars&comma; and is equal to about &dollar;724&comma;000 in American dollars based on exchange rate&period; It&&num;39&semi;s still a nice hunk of change&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6c q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-6″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”6d”>First of all&comma; we should note that Lawler’s &dollar;1 million is based on Canadian dollars&comma; and is equal to about &dollar;724&comma;000 in American dollars based on exchange rate&period; It’s still a nice hunk of change&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6e q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Not surprisingly&comma; Lawler&&num;39&semi;s take does not compare with what NFL players make&comma; and that includes several former Cal stars&period; &lpar;Salaries based on <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;spotrac&period;com&sol;” rel&equals;”nofollow” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”><strong>reporting by Spotrac&period;<&sol;strong><&sol;a>&rpar;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6f q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-7″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”6g”>Not surprisingly&comma; Lawler’s take does not compare with what NFL players make&comma; and that includes several former Cal stars&period; &lpar;Salaries based on <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;spotrac&period;com&sol;” rel&equals;”nofollow” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”><strong>reporting by Spotrac&period;<&sol;strong><&sol;a>&rpar;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6h q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<h2>Jared Goff<&sol;h2>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6i q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><h2 id&equals;”inline-text-8″ class&equals;”scroll-mt-24 my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”6j”>Jared Goff<&sol;h2><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6k q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;college&sol;cal&sol;football&sol;jared-goff-gives-a-boost-to-the-tosh-lupoi-recruiting-legend-01kgjcdcmjwv”><strong>Goff <&sol;strong><&sol;a>is the most interesting comparison because he and Lawler were Cal teammates from 2013 through 2015&comma; and Lawler&&num;39&semi;s 27 receiving touchdowns at Cal were thrown by Goff&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6l q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-9″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”6m”><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;college&sol;cal&sol;football&sol;jared-goff-gives-a-boost-to-the-tosh-lupoi-recruiting-legend-01kgjcdcmjwv”><strong>Goff <&sol;strong><&sol;a>is the most interesting comparison because he and Lawler were Cal teammates from 2013 through 2015&comma; and Lawler’s 27 receiving touchdowns at Cal were thrown by Goff&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6n q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>But Goff&&num;39&semi;s NFL salary with the Lions is not comparable to Lawler&&num;39&semi;s because Goff is scheduled to make &dollar;37&period;6 million this season and &dollar;62&period;6 million in 2027 at the age of 33&period; His 2026 salary is 125 times what Lawler will make this season&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6o q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-10″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”6p”>But Goff’s NFL salary with the Lions is not comparable to Lawler’s because Goff is scheduled to make &dollar;37&period;6 million this season and &dollar;62&period;6 million in 2027 at the age of 33&period; His 2026 salary is 125 times what Lawler will make this season&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6q q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<h2>Aaron Rodgers<&sol;h2>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6r q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><h2 id&equals;”inline-text-11″ class&equals;”scroll-mt-24 my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”6s”>Aaron Rodgers<&sol;h2><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6t q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Rodgers&comma; who <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;college&sol;cal&sol;football&sol;beyond-aaron-rodgers-who-have-been-cal-s-oldest-pros-01kry7ddp84r”><strong>will turn 43 in December&comma; <&sol;strong><&sol;a>is making a mere &dollar;22&period;5 million to quarterback the Steelers in 2026&comma; which he says will be his final season&period; That&&num;39&semi;s a long way from the his average salary of more than &dollar;50 million just a few years ago&period; But it&&num;39&semi;s still a lot more than what Lawler will make&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6u q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-12″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”6v”>Rodgers&comma; who <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;college&sol;cal&sol;football&sol;beyond-aaron-rodgers-who-have-been-cal-s-oldest-pros-01kry7ddp84r”><strong>will turn 43 in December&comma; <&sol;strong><&sol;a>is making a mere &dollar;22&period;5 million to quarterback the Steelers in 2026&comma; which he says will be his final season&period; That’s a long way from the his average salary of more than &dollar;50 million just a few years ago&period; But it’s still a lot more than what Lawler will make&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6w q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<h2>Keenan Allen<&sol;h2>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6x q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><h2 id&equals;”inline-text-13″ class&equals;”scroll-mt-24 my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”6y”>Keenan Allen<&sol;h2><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6z q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Quarterbacks&&num;39&semi; salaries are always higher than players at other positions&comma; so the salary of wide receiver Keenan Allen may be a better comparison to Lawler&&num;39&semi;s deal&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;70 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-14″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”71″>Quarterbacks’ salaries are always higher than players at other positions&comma; so the salary of wide receiver Keenan Allen may be a better comparison to Lawler’s deal&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;72 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Allen is a free agent at the moment&comma; but he has not retired so he will probably agree to an incentive-laden contract with some team that will not be too much less than the &dollar;5&period;2 million he was paid last year by the Chargers&period; That&&num;39&semi;s down from the &dollar;20 million he made in past seasons&comma; but he is coming off a <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;college&sol;cal&sol;football&sol;keenan-allen-s-1-000th-catch-gives-cal-a-rare-nfl-1-2-punch-01k6vcndn4gy”><strong>solid 2025 season<&sol;strong><&sol;a>&comma; when he had 81 receptions for 777 yards at the age of 33&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;73 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-15″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”74″>Allen is a free agent at the moment&comma; but he has not retired so he will probably agree to an incentive-laden contract with some team that will not be too much less than the &dollar;5&period;2 million he was paid last year by the Chargers&period; That’s down from the &dollar;20 million he made in past seasons&comma; but he is coming off a <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;college&sol;cal&sol;football&sol;keenan-allen-s-1-000th-catch-gives-cal-a-rare-nfl-1-2-punch-01k6vcndn4gy”><strong>solid 2025 season<&sol;strong><&sol;a>&comma; when he had 81 receptions for 777 yards at the age of 33&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;75 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<h2>Camryn Bynum<&sol;h2>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;76 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><h2 id&equals;”inline-text-16″ class&equals;”scroll-mt-24 my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”77″>Camryn Bynum<&sol;h2><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;78 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Bynum has been an NFL starting safety for the past four seasons&comma; and he signed <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;college&sol;cal&sol;football&sol;ex-cal-stars-camryn-bynum-patrick-mekari-agree-to-rich-free-agent-deals-01jp15st2xzt”><strong>a four-year&comma; &dollar;60 million contract <&sol;strong><&sol;a>with the Colts prior to last season&period; He is scheduled to make &dollar;15 million in 2026&comma; and his salary will rise to &dollar;19 million in 2029&period; Not bad for a guy who has yet to be named to a Pro Bowl&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;79 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-17″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7a”>Bynum has been an NFL starting safety for the past four seasons&comma; and he signed <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;college&sol;cal&sol;football&sol;ex-cal-stars-camryn-bynum-patrick-mekari-agree-to-rich-free-agent-deals-01jp15st2xzt”><strong>a four-year&comma; &dollar;60 million contract <&sol;strong><&sol;a>with the Colts prior to last season&period; He is scheduled to make &dollar;15 million in 2026&comma; and his salary will rise to &dollar;19 million in 2029&period; Not bad for a guy who has yet to be named to a Pro Bowl&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7b q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<h2>Jake Tonges<&sol;h2>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7c q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><h2 id&equals;”inline-text-18″ class&equals;”scroll-mt-24 my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7d”>Jake Tonges<&sol;h2><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7e q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Nobody thought tight end Jake Tonges was going to make it in the NFL&period; He was a walk-on at Cal before proving himself in Berkeley&comma; and after going undrafted he bounced around on NFL practice squads before finding a home with the 49ers&period; He is scheduled to make &dollar;2 million in 2026 and &dollar;2&period;6 million in 2027 with the Niners&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7f q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-19″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7g”>Nobody thought tight end Jake Tonges was going to make it in the NFL&period; He was a walk-on at Cal before proving himself in Berkeley&comma; and after going undrafted he bounced around on NFL practice squads before finding a home with the 49ers&period; He is scheduled to make &dollar;2 million in 2026 and &dollar;2&period;6 million in 2027 with the Niners&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7h q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<h2>Bryan Anger<&sol;h2>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7i q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><h2 id&equals;”inline-text-20″ class&equals;”scroll-mt-24 my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7j”>Bryan Anger<&sol;h2><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7k q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Anger&comma; a 38-year-old punter&comma; is scheduled to make &dollar;4&period;1 million with the Cowboys in 2026&comma; which will be his 15th NFL season&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7l q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-21″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7m”>Anger&comma; a 38-year-old punter&comma; is scheduled to make &dollar;4&period;1 million with the Cowboys in 2026&comma; which will be his 15th NFL season&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7n q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<h2>Chandler Rogers<&sol;h2>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7o q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><h2 id&equals;”inline-text-22″ class&equals;”scroll-mt-24 my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7p”>Chandler Rogers<&sol;h2><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7q q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Rogers was the backup to Fernando Mendoza in his one season at Cal in 2024&comma; but he has made a splash in the United Football League this spring&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7r q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-23″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7s”>Rogers was the backup to Fernando Mendoza in his one season at Cal in 2024&comma; but he has made a splash in the United Football League this spring&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7t q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>He replaced the Louisville Kings&&num;39&semi; opening-game starter midway through the season and now has the Kings on the verge of a playoff spot in the eight-team league&period; <&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7u q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-24″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7v”>He replaced the Louisville Kings’ opening-game starter midway through the season and now has the Kings on the verge of a playoff spot in the eight-team league&period; <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7w q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Salaries of UFL players are not made public&comma; but as a quarterback&comma; Rogers presumably makes more than the <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;espn&period;com&sol;united-football-league&sol;story&sol;&lowbar;&sol;id&sol;45007604&sol;ufl-ratifies-new-cba-deal-runs-2026-season” rel&equals;”nofollow” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”><strong>&dollar;64&comma;000 UFL minimum<&sol;strong><&sol;a> that was reported by ESPN&period; The top UFL quarterbacks reportedly earn well into six figures&semi; however&comma; Rogers was signed as a backup&comma; so he&&num;39&semi;s probably making less than Lawler&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7x q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-25″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-blue my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7y”>Salaries of UFL players are not made public&comma; but as a quarterback&comma; Rogers presumably makes more than the <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;espn&period;com&sol;united-football-league&sol;story&sol;&lowbar;&sol;id&sol;45007604&sol;ufl-ratifies-new-cba-deal-runs-2026-season” rel&equals;”nofollow” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”><strong>&dollar;64&comma;000 UFL minimum<&sol;strong><&sol;a> that was reported by ESPN&period; The top UFL quarterbacks reportedly earn well into six figures&semi; however&comma; Rogers was signed as a backup&comma; so he’s probably making less than Lawler&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7z q&colon;key&equals;1jXG&colon;QW&lowbar;7–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;80 q&colon;key&equals;9yVI&colon;Ef&lowbar;0–><div on&colon;click&equals;”q-PR6RmUkK&period;js&num;s&lowbar;Ytib2zHV0Tc&lbrack;0 1&rsqb;” q&colon;key&equals;”WY&lowbar;1″ q&colon;id&equals;”81″><&excl;–qv q&colon;s q&colon;sref&equals;80 q&colon;key&equals;–><div data-testid&equals;”google-news-widget” class&equals;”my-5 p-4 flex items-center gap-4 rounded-lg bg-&lbrack;&num;F0F0F0&rsqb;”><div class&equals;”flex min-w-0 flex-1 items-center gap-3″><img width&equals;”22″ height&equals;”22″ alt&equals;”” src&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;assets&period;minutemediacdn&period;com&sol;platform&sol;google&lowbar;discover&lowbar;icon&period;svg” class&equals;”shrink-0″&sol;><span class&equals;”font-group-big text-black text-&lbrack;16px&rsqb;”>Add us as a preferred source on <span class&equals;”font-bold”>Google<&sol;span><&sol;span><&sol;div><a aria-label&equals;”Follow si&period;com on Google News” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;google&period;com&sol;preferences&sol;source&quest;q&equals;si&period;com” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank” rel&equals;”noopener noreferrer” class&equals;”flex h-&lbrack;30px&rsqb; 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