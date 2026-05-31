Comparing Kenny Lawlers Record CFL Contract to Cal NFL Players Deals

<div q:key=”QW_9″><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=5s q:key=vcaa:https://vms-players.minutemediaservices.com/voltax_player_embed.html?contentId=01ksxeyhk6jcr4y7fnsa&orgId=6&subId=&playbackmethod=autoplay&sponsorship=–><!–qv q:id=5t q:key=b7Pq:mL_1–><!–qv q:id=5u q:key=wcUU:gr_1–><figure class=”mm-player-embed aspect-video relative w-full flex justify-center items-center” on-document:qinit=”q-Dskj-Y6Z.js#_hW[0]” q:key=”I1_0″ q:id=”5v”><p/></figure><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=5w q:key=vcaa:<p>Former standout Cal wide receiver Kenny Lawler begins his seventh Canadian Football League season on Thursday, and he made headlines this past week when he signed a three-year, $1 million contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.</p>–><!–qv q:id=5x q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-1″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”5y”>Former standout Cal wide receiver Kenny Lawler begins his seventh Canadian Football League season on Thursday, and he made headlines this past week when he signed a three-year, $1 million contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=5z q:key=vcaa:<p>It&#39;s not NFL money, but it was big news because it is the largest contract for a receiver in CFL history — excluding the &#34;personal services&#34; deal Rocket Ismail signed with Toronto Argonauts in 1991.</p>–><!–qv q:id=60 q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-2″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”61″>It’s not NFL money, but it was big news because it is the largest contract for a receiver in CFL history — excluding the “personal services” deal Rocket Ismail signed with Toronto Argonauts in 1991.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=62 q:key=vcaa:<p>The 31-year-old Lawler is probably the best wide receiver in the CFL, having been named all-CFL twice and coming off <a href=”https://www.si.com/college/cal/football/ex-cal-wide-receiver-great-continues-to-excel-in-canada-01k8gks5zgk2″><strong>one of his best seasons in 2025</strong></a>, when he had 86 receptions for 1,443 yards and 14 touchdowns.</p>–><!–qv q:id=63 q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-3″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”64″>The 31-year-old Lawler is probably the best wide receiver in the CFL, having been named all-CFL twice and coming off <a href=”https://www.si.com/college/cal/football/ex-cal-wide-receiver-great-continues-to-excel-in-canada-01k8gks5zgk2″><strong>one of his best seasons in 2025</strong></a>, when he had 86 receptions for 1,443 yards and 14 touchdowns.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=65 q:key=vcaa:<p>His salary breaks down to $300,000 this season, $330,00 next season and $370,000 in 2028.</p>–><!–qv q:id=66 q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-4″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”67″>His salary breaks down to $300,000 this season, $330,00 next season and $370,000 in 2028.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=68 q:key=vcaa:<p>So how does that compare with what a few other Cal alumni make in other pro football leagues.</p>–><!–qv q:id=69 q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-5″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”6a”>So how does that compare with what a few other Cal alumni make in other pro football leagues.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=6b q:key=vcaa:<p>First of all, we should note that Lawler&#39;s $1 million is based on Canadian dollars, and is equal to about $724,000 in American dollars based on exchange rate. It&#39;s still a nice hunk of change.</p>–><!–qv q:id=6c q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-6″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”6d”>First of all, we should note that Lawler’s $1 million is based on Canadian dollars, and is equal to about $724,000 in American dollars based on exchange rate. It’s still a nice hunk of change.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=6e q:key=vcaa:<p>Not surprisingly, Lawler&#39;s take does not compare with what NFL players make, and that includes several former Cal stars. (Salaries based on <a href=”https://www.spotrac.com/” rel=”nofollow” target=”_blank”><strong>reporting by Spotrac.</strong></a>)</p>–><!–qv q:id=6f q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-7″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”6g”>Not surprisingly, Lawler’s take does not compare with what NFL players make, and that includes several former Cal stars. (Salaries based on <a href=”https://www.spotrac.com/” rel=”nofollow” target=”_blank”><strong>reporting by Spotrac.</strong></a>)</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=6h q:key=vcaa:<h2>Jared Goff</h2>–><!–qv q:id=6i q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><h2 id=”inline-text-8″ class=”scroll-mt-24 my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”6j”>Jared Goff</h2><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=6k q:key=vcaa:<p><a href=”https://www.si.com/college/cal/football/jared-goff-gives-a-boost-to-the-tosh-lupoi-recruiting-legend-01kgjcdcmjwv”><strong>Goff </strong></a>is the most interesting comparison because he and Lawler were Cal teammates from 2013 through 2015, and Lawler&#39;s 27 receiving touchdowns at Cal were thrown by Goff.</p>–><!–qv q:id=6l q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-9″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”6m”><a href=”https://www.si.com/college/cal/football/jared-goff-gives-a-boost-to-the-tosh-lupoi-recruiting-legend-01kgjcdcmjwv”><strong>Goff </strong></a>is the most interesting comparison because he and Lawler were Cal teammates from 2013 through 2015, and Lawler’s 27 receiving touchdowns at Cal were thrown by Goff.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=6n q:key=vcaa:<p>But Goff&#39;s NFL salary with the Lions is not comparable to Lawler&#39;s because Goff is scheduled to make $37.6 million this season and $62.6 million in 2027 at the age of 33. His 2026 salary is 125 times what Lawler will make this season.</p>–><!–qv q:id=6o q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-10″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”6p”>But Goff’s NFL salary with the Lions is not comparable to Lawler’s because Goff is scheduled to make $37.6 million this season and $62.6 million in 2027 at the age of 33. His 2026 salary is 125 times what Lawler will make this season.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=6q q:key=vcaa:<h2>Aaron Rodgers</h2>–><!–qv q:id=6r q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><h2 id=”inline-text-11″ class=”scroll-mt-24 my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”6s”>Aaron Rodgers</h2><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=6t q:key=vcaa:<p>Rodgers, who <a href=”https://www.si.com/college/cal/football/beyond-aaron-rodgers-who-have-been-cal-s-oldest-pros-01kry7ddp84r”><strong>will turn 43 in December, </strong></a>is making a mere $22.5 million to quarterback the Steelers in 2026, which he says will be his final season. That&#39;s a long way from the his average salary of more than $50 million just a few years ago. But it&#39;s still a lot more than what Lawler will make.</p>–><!–qv q:id=6u q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-12″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”6v”>Rodgers, who <a href=”https://www.si.com/college/cal/football/beyond-aaron-rodgers-who-have-been-cal-s-oldest-pros-01kry7ddp84r”><strong>will turn 43 in December, </strong></a>is making a mere $22.5 million to quarterback the Steelers in 2026, which he says will be his final season. That’s a long way from the his average salary of more than $50 million just a few years ago. But it’s still a lot more than what Lawler will make.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=6w q:key=vcaa:<h2>Keenan Allen</h2>–><!–qv q:id=6x q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><h2 id=”inline-text-13″ class=”scroll-mt-24 my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”6y”>Keenan Allen</h2><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=6z q:key=vcaa:<p>Quarterbacks&#39; salaries are always higher than players at other positions, so the salary of wide receiver Keenan Allen may be a better comparison to Lawler&#39;s deal.</p>–><!–qv q:id=70 q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-14″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”71″>Quarterbacks’ salaries are always higher than players at other positions, so the salary of wide receiver Keenan Allen may be a better comparison to Lawler’s deal.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=72 q:key=vcaa:<p>Allen is a free agent at the moment, but he has not retired so he will probably agree to an incentive-laden contract with some team that will not be too much less than the $5.2 million he was paid last year by the Chargers. That&#39;s down from the $20 million he made in past seasons, but he is coming off a <a href=”https://www.si.com/college/cal/football/keenan-allen-s-1-000th-catch-gives-cal-a-rare-nfl-1-2-punch-01k6vcndn4gy”><strong>solid 2025 season</strong></a>, when he had 81 receptions for 777 yards at the age of 33.</p>–><!–qv q:id=73 q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-15″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”74″>Allen is a free agent at the moment, but he has not retired so he will probably agree to an incentive-laden contract with some team that will not be too much less than the $5.2 million he was paid last year by the Chargers. That’s down from the $20 million he made in past seasons, but he is coming off a <a href=”https://www.si.com/college/cal/football/keenan-allen-s-1-000th-catch-gives-cal-a-rare-nfl-1-2-punch-01k6vcndn4gy”><strong>solid 2025 season</strong></a>, when he had 81 receptions for 777 yards at the age of 33.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=75 q:key=vcaa:<h2>Camryn Bynum</h2>–><!–qv q:id=76 q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><h2 id=”inline-text-16″ class=”scroll-mt-24 my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”77″>Camryn Bynum</h2><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=78 q:key=vcaa:<p>Bynum has been an NFL starting safety for the past four seasons, and he signed <a href=”https://www.si.com/college/cal/football/ex-cal-stars-camryn-bynum-patrick-mekari-agree-to-rich-free-agent-deals-01jp15st2xzt”><strong>a four-year, $60 million contract </strong></a>with the Colts prior to last season. He is scheduled to make $15 million in 2026, and his salary will rise to $19 million in 2029. Not bad for a guy who has yet to be named to a Pro Bowl.</p>–><!–qv q:id=79 q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-17″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7a”>Bynum has been an NFL starting safety for the past four seasons, and he signed <a href=”https://www.si.com/college/cal/football/ex-cal-stars-camryn-bynum-patrick-mekari-agree-to-rich-free-agent-deals-01jp15st2xzt”><strong>a four-year, $60 million contract </strong></a>with the Colts prior to last season. He is scheduled to make $15 million in 2026, and his salary will rise to $19 million in 2029. Not bad for a guy who has yet to be named to a Pro Bowl.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7b q:key=vcaa:<h2>Jake Tonges</h2>–><!–qv q:id=7c q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><h2 id=”inline-text-18″ class=”scroll-mt-24 my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7d”>Jake Tonges</h2><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7e q:key=vcaa:<p>Nobody thought tight end Jake Tonges was going to make it in the NFL. He was a walk-on at Cal before proving himself in Berkeley, and after going undrafted he bounced around on NFL practice squads before finding a home with the 49ers. He is scheduled to make $2 million in 2026 and $2.6 million in 2027 with the Niners.</p>–><!–qv q:id=7f q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-19″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7g”>Nobody thought tight end Jake Tonges was going to make it in the NFL. He was a walk-on at Cal before proving himself in Berkeley, and after going undrafted he bounced around on NFL practice squads before finding a home with the 49ers. He is scheduled to make $2 million in 2026 and $2.6 million in 2027 with the Niners.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7h q:key=vcaa:<h2>Bryan Anger</h2>–><!–qv q:id=7i q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><h2 id=”inline-text-20″ class=”scroll-mt-24 my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7j”>Bryan Anger</h2><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7k q:key=vcaa:<p>Anger, a 38-year-old punter, is scheduled to make $4.1 million with the Cowboys in 2026, which will be his 15th NFL season.</p>–><!–qv q:id=7l q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-21″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7m”>Anger, a 38-year-old punter, is scheduled to make $4.1 million with the Cowboys in 2026, which will be his 15th NFL season.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7n q:key=vcaa:<h2>Chandler Rogers</h2>–><!–qv q:id=7o q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><h2 id=”inline-text-22″ class=”scroll-mt-24 my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7p”>Chandler Rogers</h2><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7q q:key=vcaa:<p>Rogers was the backup to Fernando Mendoza in his one season at Cal in 2024, but he has made a splash in the United Football League this spring.</p>–><!–qv q:id=7r q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-23″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7s”>Rogers was the backup to Fernando Mendoza in his one season at Cal in 2024, but he has made a splash in the United Football League this spring.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7t q:key=vcaa:<p>He replaced the Louisville Kings&#39; opening-game starter midway through the season and now has the Kings on the verge of a playoff spot in the eight-team league. </p>–><!–qv q:id=7u q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-24″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7v”>He replaced the Louisville Kings’ opening-game starter midway through the season and now has the Kings on the verge of a playoff spot in the eight-team league. </p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7w q:key=vcaa:<p>Salaries of UFL players are not made public, but as a quarterback, Rogers presumably makes more than the <a href=”https://www.espn.com/united-football-league/story/_/id/45007604/ufl-ratifies-new-cba-deal-runs-2026-season” rel=”nofollow” target=”_blank”><strong>$64,000 UFL minimum</strong></a> that was reported by ESPN. The top UFL quarterbacks reportedly earn well into six figures; however, Rogers was signed as a backup, so he&#39;s probably making less than Lawler.</p>–><!–qv q:id=7x q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-25″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-blue my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7y”>Salaries of UFL players are not made public, but as a quarterback, Rogers presumably makes more than the <a href=”https://www.espn.com/united-football-league/story/_/id/45007604/ufl-ratifies-new-cba-deal-runs-2026-season” rel=”nofollow” target=”_blank”><strong>$64,000 UFL minimum</strong></a> that was reported by ESPN. The top UFL quarterbacks reportedly earn well into six figures; however, Rogers was signed as a backup, so he’s probably making less than Lawler.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:id=7z q:key=1jXG:QW_7–><!–qv q:id=80 q:key=9yVI:Ef_0–><div on:click=”q-PR6RmUkK.js#s_Ytib2zHV0Tc[0 1]” q:key=”WY_1″ q:id=”81″><!–qv q:s q:sref=80 q:key=–><div data-testid=”google-news-widget” class=”my-5 p-4 flex items-center gap-4 rounded-lg bg-[#F0F0F0]”><div class=”flex min-w-0 flex-1 items-center gap-3″><img width=”22″ height=”22″ alt=”” src=”https://assets.minutemediacdn.com/platform/google_discover_icon.svg” class=”shrink-0″/><span class=”font-group-big text-black text-[16px]”>Add us as a preferred source on <span class=”font-bold”>Google</span></span></div><a aria-label=”Follow si.com on Google News” href=”https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer” class=”flex h-[30px] w-[30px] shrink-0 items-center justify-center rounded-full bg-primary font-group-large text-sm font-medium text-white transition-colors hover:bg-secondary focus:bg-secondary md:w-auto md:gap-2.5 md:px-4 md:py-[5px]”><span class=”hidden pt-[1px] leading-[1.4] md:inline”>Follow</span><svg viewbox=”0 0 4 8″ fill=”none” aria-hidden=”true” class=”h-[12px] w-[6px] md:h-[8px] md:w-[4px]”><path d=”M0.5 0.5L3.5 4L0.5 7.5″ stroke=”white” stroke-width=”1.5″/></svg></a></div><!–/qv–></div><!–/qv–><!–/qv–></div>