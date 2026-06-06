NBA Insider espera que los Hawks estén activos en el mercado central esta temporada baja; ¿Quién podría ser el objetivo?

The NBA Finals are the center of attention in the NBA, but the offseason is rapidly approaching for every team. 28 teams have already gotten a head start on what they plan to do this summer, and the Atlanta Hawks are among those teams.

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Las Finales de la NBA son el centro de atención de la NBA, pero la temporada baja se acerca rápidamente para todos los equipos. 28 equipos ya han comenzado con lo que planean hacer este verano, y los Atlanta Hawks se encuentran entre esos equipos.

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The Hawks were one of the stories of the second part of the season. After remaking their team near the trade deadline, Atlanta looked like one of the best teams in the NBA down the stretch, going 20-6 and finishing with one of the best net ratings in the league. How much of that was due to a weak schedule? Some certainly, but it was encouraging for the Hawks to look as good as they did, and they are still the only team that has beaten the New York Knicks in the postseason.

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Los Hawks fueron una de las historias de la segunda parte de la temporada. Después de rehacer su equipo cerca de la fecha límite de cambios, Atlanta parecía uno de los mejores equipos de la NBA en la recta final, con marca de 20-6 y terminando con uno de los mejores ratings netos de la liga. ¿Cuánto de eso se debió a un cronograma débil? Algunos ciertamente, pero fue alentador para los Hawks lucir tan bien como lo hicieron, y siguen siendo el único equipo que ha vencido a los New York Knicks en la postemporada.

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When looking to this offseason, the Hawks are going to have to address their need at the center position. While Onyeka Okongwu is one of the most underrated centers in the league, he has limitations and would be a more effective player for Atlanta if he were able to play fewer minutes. The Knicks series exposed that when the Hawks struggled with the duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

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De cara a esta temporada baja, los Hawks tendrán que abordar su necesidad en la posición central. Si bien Onyeka Okongwu es uno de los pívots más subestimados de la liga, tiene limitaciones y sería un jugador más efectivo para Atlanta si pudiera jugar menos minutos. La serie de los Knicks expuso eso cuando los Hawks lucharon con el dúo de Karl-Anthony Towns y Mitchell Robinson.

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You can expect the Hawks to be one of the main players for a big man this offseason and NBA Insider Jake Fischer said as much today in his latest report:

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Se puede esperar que los Hawks sean uno de los jugadores principales para un gran hombre esta temporada baja y el experto de la NBA Jake Fischer lo dijo hoy en su último informe:

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"Atlanta is also said to be a team that could be active on the center market. The Hawks know they need to fortify their depth at the position in support of Onyeka Okongwu."

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“También se dice que Atlanta es un equipo que podría estar activo en el mercado de centros. Los Hawks saben que necesitan fortalecer su profundidad en la posición para apoyar a Onyeka Okongwu”.

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While not surprising, the Hawks are going to have a lot of competition for big men this offseason and they are going to have lots of options.

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Si bien no es sorprendente, los Hawks tendrán mucha competencia por los hombres grandes esta temporada baja y tendrán muchas opciones.

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Free agent options

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Opciones de agente libre

5 de junio de 2026; San Antonio, Texas, Estados Unidos; El centro de los New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson (23), reacciona después de derrotar a los San Antonio Spurs en la segunda mitad durante el segundo juego de las finales de la NBA de 2026 en el Frost Bank Center. Crédito obligatorio: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Imágenes de Geoff Burke-Imagn

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While the free agent class is not full of great players this summer, there are some very interesting centers that will be available including:

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Si bien la clase de agentes libres no está llena de grandes jugadores este verano, hay algunos centros muy interesantes que estarán disponibles, entre ellos:

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Isaiah Hartenstein (28.9 million team option)

Jusuf Nurkic

Robert Williams III

Mitchell Robinson

Day'Ron Sharpe ($6.3 million team option)

Nick Richards

Jock Landale

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Isaiah Hartenstein (opción de equipo de 28,9 millones)

Jusuf Nurkic

Roberto Williams III

michel robinson

Day’Ron Sharpe (opción del equipo por 6,3 millones de dólares)

Nick Richards

jock landale

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There are also going to be some notable restricted free agents:

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También habrá algunos agentes libres restringidos notables:

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Jalen Duren

Walker Kessler

Mark Williams

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Jalen Duren

Walter Kessler

Marcos Williams

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Of these options, Hartenstein, Duren, Kessler, and Williams are the most unrealistic. Hartenstein has a team option for next season, and it seems unlikely that Oklahoma City is going to decline it and let him leave. He has been an integral part of the Thunder's run over the past two seasons and is likely going to stay, despite their financial situation for next season.

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De estas opciones, Hartenstein, Duren, Kessler y Williams son las menos realistas. Hartenstein tiene una opción de equipo para la próxima temporada, y parece poco probable que Oklahoma City la rechace y lo deje irse. Ha sido una parte integral de la carrera del Thunder durante las últimas dos temporadas y probablemente se quedará, a pesar de su situación financiera para la próxima temporada.

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Because they are restricted free agents, Duren, Kessler, and Williams are not likely to be serious options unless Atlanta wanted to offer them a deal that they know Detroit, Utah, or Phoenix would not match, which would not be a good financial allocation on Atlanta's part. Kessler would be a great fit, but Utah does not seem likely to let him leave.

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Debido a que son agentes libres restringidos, Duren, Kessler y Williams probablemente no sean opciones serias a menos que Atlanta quisiera ofrecerles un acuerdo que saben que Detroit, Utah o Phoenix no igualarían, lo que no sería una buena asignación financiera por parte de Atlanta. Kessler encajaría perfectamente, pero no parece probable que Utah lo deje irse.

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I think Williams III, Nurkic, and Robinson are the most likely options from this group. Atlanta is going to have access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception this offseason ($15,049,000) and both players should be available for that price or even lower possibly.

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Creo que Williams III, Nurkic y Robinson son las opciones más probables de este grupo. Atlanta tendrá acceso a la excepción de nivel medio para no contribuyentes esta temporada baja ($15,049,000) y ambos jugadores deberían estar disponibles por ese precio o posiblemente incluso menos.

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Landale is also a candidate to be brought back this offseason and was a great pickup by the Hawks' front office at the trade deadline.

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Landale también es un candidato para regresar esta temporada baja y fue una gran incorporación por parte de la directiva de los Hawks en la fecha límite de cambios.

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Draft

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Borrador

El pívot de Michigan, Aday Mara (15), lucha por mantener la posesión del balón en Connecticut durante la segunda mitad del campeonato nacional de la NCAA en el estadio Lucas Oil de Indianápolis el lunes 6 de abril de 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK vía Imagn Images

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Whether or not the Hawks add someone through free agency, they could add a center through the draft no matter what and there are going to be some good options, including:

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Ya sea que los Hawks agreguen a alguien a través de la agencia libre o no, podrían agregar un centro a través del draft sin importar qué y habrá algunas buenas opciones, que incluyen:

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Aday Mara

Jayden Quaintance

Hannes Steinbach

Henri Veesaar

Tarris Reed Jr

Morez Johnson Jr

Chris Cenac Jr

Luigi Suigo

Ugonna Onyenso

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Candidata Mara

Jayden pintoresco

Hannes Steinbach

Henri Veesaar

Tarris Reed Jr.

Morez Johnson

Chris Cenac Jr.

luigi suigo

Ugonna Onyenso

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Mara is a candidate for the Hawks with their first selection at No. 8 while Quaintance, Steinbach, Veesaar, Reed Jr, Johnson Jr, or Cenac Jr are candidates for the No. 23 pick or a trade up. The others are candidates to be taken in the second round.

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Mara es candidata para los Hawks con su primera selección en el puesto 8, mientras que Quaintance, Steinbach, Veesaar, Reed Jr, Johnson Jr o Cenac Jr son candidatos para el puesto 23 o un intercambio. Los demás son candidatos que pasarán a la segunda vuelta.

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Trade Candidates

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Candidatos comerciales

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Atlanta could also look to the trade market to find a center and any of the following players could be acquired:

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Atlanta también podría buscar en el mercado de cambios un centro y cualquiera de los siguientes jugadores podría ser adquirido:

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Jarrett Allen

Jalen Smith

Nic Claxton

Steven Adams

Rudy Gobert

Yves Missi

Daniel Gafford

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Jarrett Allen

Jalen Smith

Nicolas Claxton

Steven Adams

Rudy Gobert

Yves Missi

Daniel Gafford

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Gobert and Allen would be the most expensive of the group, while the others could be had at a cheaper price.

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Gobert y Allen serían los más caros del grupo, mientras que los demás podrían conseguirse a un precio más económico.

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There are going to be plenty of options for the Hawks to add to its center room and try to make it one of the best in the NBA.

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Habrá muchas opciones para que los Hawks agreguen a su espacio central e intenten convertirlo en uno de los mejores de la NBA.